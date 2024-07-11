Sorcerer Tower Defense codes (July 2024)

Using gold and gems is the best way of getting better units in Sorcerer Tower Defense, and if you’re looking for an easy way to earn them quickly, we’ve got you covered with codes.

Inspired by the anime Jujutsu Kaisen, Roblox’s Sorcerer Tower Defense allows you to experience challenging waves of enemies and earn better loot to get your favorite characters. The more enemies you fight and the more waves you clear, the more gold and gems you earn, which gives you a chance to call the rare units from the anime to your party.

Here is everything you need to know about Sorcerer Tower Defense codes.

All Roblox Sorcerer Tower Defense codes (working)

Put down your best units to hold the fort. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here is a list of all the working Roblox Sorcerer Tower Defense codes:

1MVisits – 900 Coins

– 900 Coins 4KFavourites – 400 Coins

– 400 Coins TheGreatRelease – 700 Coins

– 700 Coins SubToSorcererTD – 500 Gems

Remember to redeem these codes quickly as they expire within a time frame, and look out for the game’s Discord server to get new codes.

How to redeem Sorcerer Tower Defense codes in Roblox

Put in the codes and reap the rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlike other games, you can’t immediately redeem codes in Sorcerer Tower Defense. To redeem the codes, you need to meet three requirements:

Play the game for 30 minutes: You can’t go AFK during this time, so we recommend facing the enemy waves in easy mode.

You can’t go AFK during this time, so we recommend facing the enemy waves in easy mode. Summon 10 units: Gold and Gems would be hard to get in the early game, so the best way to get them is to use Playtime Rewards, which can be claimed by spending time in the game. Once you have enough gold, summon your units north of the spawn area.

Gold and Gems would be hard to get in the early game, so the best way to get them is to use Playtime Rewards, which can be claimed by spending time in the game. Once you have enough gold, summon your units north of the spawn area. Beat Medium Mode once: Once you are confident with your summoned units, go to any maps like Shibuya and vote for the medium-difficult game mode, which consists of 30 waves of enemies. If you can’t clear the medium alone, join it with your friends or other players, and it will still count if you clear all the waves.

Once you’ve completed all three conditions, use the code option on your screen’s left side to get the free gold and gems. If you’re looking for other Roblox codes, you can read our guides on World of Heroes codes and Highway Legends codes to get more freebies.

