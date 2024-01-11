Evade codes (January 2024)

Being chased by a pack of murderous memes was never as fun as in Evade. This frenetic Roblox experience will take you on a ride from haunted Tudor mansions to frozen Arctic frontiers with one goal in mind: survival by all means necessary.

If you ever need a helping hand during this relentless pursuit, you can lean on Evade codes. They will reward you with extra Tokens and XP, which can never hurt. By redeeming them, you can also get your hands on some exclusive cosmetic items. If you go down, at least you’ll go down in style! And, if you enjoy the thrill of being hunted, visit the Murder Mystery 2 codes list and grab more freebies!

All Evade codes list

There are currently no working Evade codes.

Evade codes (Expired)

How to redeem codes in Evade

To redeem codes in Evade, follow the steps below:

Click on the Twitter bird icon to redeem your code | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Evade in Roblox. Click the Twitter bird icon in the bottom-left corner of the main menu. Enter a working code into the Code text box. Press Enter on your keyboard to claim your rewards.

How can you get more Evade codes?

The latest Evade codes are found on the studio’s X account (@HexagonDCRoblox) and the official Evade Discord server. However, you can bookmark this article instead to avoid wasting a lot of time scouring through unrelated information. We’re monitoring the official sources, so feel free to check back often to catch the latest codes before they expire.

Why are my Evade codes not working?

Did you enter an Evade code only to get the Invalid code pop-up? Try troubleshooting by checking if you spelled everything correctly. Codes are case-sensitive and will only work if entered as they appear on our list.

If fixing the spelling didn’t help, the code you’re trying to redeem is likely no longer active. A code can stay on our Working list past its expiration date if the developers don’t specify when it will go invalid. If you believe you stumbled upon one of them, let us know.

Other ways to get free rewards in Evade

After you redeem all Evade codes, completing the Daily missions is the best way to get more points and XP. You can see your tasks for the day on the right side of the main menu. Keep an eye on the events as well. They bring limited items, seasonal currency, and more fun challenges to complete for a short time.

What is Evade?

Evade is a Roblox chase experience where you’re escaping from a group of murderers coming to get you. The twist? Your hunters are PNGs of popular memes. The main goal is surviving the time-based rounds by running, hiding, setting traps, and teaming up with other players. Winning a round will earn you currency used to buy handy items you can distract your pursuers with. A large variety of detailed maps and modes keeps the game fresh.

