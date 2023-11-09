Murder Mystery 2 codes (November 2023)

Murder Mystery 2 is a fast-paced social deduction game where you aim to survive each round and expose the murderer on the run. The broad selection of sprawling maps with tons of nooks and crannies to explore earned this Roblox experience widespread popularity.

Grab your weapon and get ready to face the looming threat. And, if you're in need of a better knife, redeem our Murder Mystery 2 codes. Aside from acquiring a more stylish arsenal, you can also claim exclusive Pets and Gold.

All Murder Mystery 2 codes list

Murder Mystery 2 codes (Working)

There are currently no active Murder Mystery 2 codes.

Murder Mystery 2 codes (Expired)

SUB0 —Redeem for a Sub Knife

C0RL —Redeem for a Corl Knife

G003Y —Redeem for a Goo Knife

R3PT1L3 —Redeem for a Reptile Knife

PATR1CK —Redeem for a Patrick Knife

N30N —Redeem for a Neon Knife

HW2017 —Redeem for a Pumpkin Pet

G1FT3D —Redeem for a Gifted Knife

SK00L —Redeem for a Skool Knife

AL3X —Redeem for an Alex Knife

INF3CT3D —Redeem for an Infected Knife

SK3TCH —Redeem for a Sketchy Knife

D3NIS —Redeem for a Denis Knife

NatureUpdate —Redeem for 500 Gold

COMB4T2 —Redeem for a Combat II Knife

PR1SM —Redeem for a Prism Knife

2015 —Redeem for a 2015 Knife

TH3N3XTL3V3L—Redeem for a TNL Knife

How to redeem codes in Murder Mystery 2

Redeeming Murder Mystery 2 codes is easy if you follow the instructions below:

Start Murder Mystery 2 in Roblox. Click on the Inventory button on the left side of the screen. Insert your working code into the EnterCode text box. Press Redeem to claim your rewards.

How can you get more Murder Mystery 2 codes?

You can rest assured that the newest Murder Mystery 2 codes are already on our list. We scour all the official social media for any potential updates and add new codes as soon as they’re released. By bookmarking this article and coming back occasionally, you can be certain that you’ll always be up to date.

However, if you enjoy the thrill of hunting for the codes on your own, good places to look are the following accounts:

Why are my Murder Mystery 2 codes not working?

Redeeming Murder Mystery 2 codes can get tricky because you won’t see an explanation in case something is wrong with your code. The issue usually lies in two common problems. Your first step should be checking your spelling. We recommend copying the codes from our list and pasting them into the game to avoid typos.

If you’re sure your code doesn’t contain spelling errors, but you’re still not getting rewards, the code in question probably isn’t valid anymore. Since developers don’t specify exact expiration dates, it’s impossible to know when the codes will stop working. In such cases, leave us a comment, and we’ll update our lists.

Other ways to get free rewards in Murder Mystery 2

Aside from redeeming Murder Mystery 2 codes, there aren’t many ways to get more freebies. The best way to progress is to roll up your sleeves and dive into the game. Each round will award you with EXP, but you can collect up to an additional 40 Coins by collecting them across the Map. While survival is a priority, try taking your time to look around for Coins in every corner because they’re often well hidden.

What is Murder Mystery 2?

Murder Mystery 2 is a popular survival Roblox experience where you aim to pin down the identity of a murderer by cooperating with other players. The game casts you into one of the three roles—a sheriff, a murderer, or an innocent—each with its set of quirks. Collect Coins and EXP by winning rounds and upgrade your weaponry to survive the night more easily.

