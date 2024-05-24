Zero to Hero Pixel Saga codes (May 2024)

Updated: May 24, 2024: We added more codes!

Zero to Hero: Pixel Saga is a game where you go on an adventure as a newly hatched hero and have to earn your way to the top. Explore the vast world in this charming title full of surprises, enemies to beat, and dungeons to loot.

The experience is more fun if you redeem Zero to Hero: Pixel Saga codes and grab a ton of Gold, Diamonds, and a variety of other handy items. Started from the bottom, and now I’m here. And, if you want to get more rewards in another similar mobile game, take a look at our Pixel Heroes codes article.

All Zero to Hero: Pixel Saga codes list

Zero to Hero: Pixel Saga codes (Working)

HERO2024 —Redeem for 88.88K Gold, 300 Diamonds, 5 Blue Easter Eggs, and 100 Ascension Balls

—Redeem for 88.88K Gold, 300 Diamonds, 5 Blue Easter Eggs, and 100 Ascension Balls VVIP999 —Redeem for 200 Diamonds, 1 Artifact Advancement Stones, 20 Ascension Balls, and a Random Orange Ornament Shard

—Redeem for 200 Diamonds, 1 Artifact Advancement Stones, 20 Ascension Balls, and a Random Orange Ornament Shard VIP888 —Redeem for 88.88K Gold, 20 Ascension Balls, and a Random Orange Ornament Shard

—Redeem for 88.88K Gold, 20 Ascension Balls, and a Random Orange Ornament Shard ZTH2024 —Redeem for 55.55K Gold, 100 Diamonds, a Blue Easter Egg, and 20 Basic Refinement Stones

—Redeem for 55.55K Gold, 100 Diamonds, a Blue Easter Egg, and 20 Basic Refinement Stones ZTH111 —Redeem for 88.88K Gold, 100 Diamonds, a Blue Easter Egg, and 20 Intermediate Mithril

—Redeem for 88.88K Gold, 100 Diamonds, a Blue Easter Egg, and 20 Intermediate Mithril VIP2024 —Redeem for 100 Diamonds, 55.55K Gold, 20 Ascension Balls, and 5 Random Purple Ornament Shards

—Redeem for 100 Diamonds, 55.55K Gold, 20 Ascension Balls, and 5 Random Purple Ornament Shards ZTHFB—Redeem for 5 Recruitment Tokens

Zero to Hero: Pixel Saga codes (Expired) show more ZTH888

EGG2024

LUCK2024

SAIL888

WELFARE1 show less

How to redeem codes in Zero to Hero: Pixel Saga

To redeem Zero to Hero Pixel Saga codes, follow the instructions below:

Click here to claim free rewards | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Zero to Hero: Pixel Saga on your device. Complete the tutorial if you’re playing the game for the first time. Click your avatar in the upper-left corner of the screen. Tap the Gift Code button. Enter your code into the text box. Press Confirm to claim your rewards.

How to get more Zero to Hero: Pixel Saga codes?

The developer releases new codes on the Zero to Hero: Pixel Saga Discord server and Zero to Hero: Pixel Saga Facebook page. However, finding all the codes tends to get tedious because you have to dig through a ton of unrelated information.

Fortunately, there’s a better way of getting all Zero to Hero: Pixel Saga codes in one place. Just bookmark this article and visit occasionally to pick up the latest rewards.

Why are my Zero to Hero: Pixel Saga codes not working?

If your Zero to Hero: Pixel Saga code isn’t working, it’s possible that it has expired at some point. Sometimes a code may overstay its welcome on the working list when the developer doesn’t specify the expiration date. Contact us, and we’ll move the invalid code into the expired category.

Before you do so, try double-checking your spelling. Sometimes, a simple typo can be the root of the issue. Consider copying and pasting the codes to avoid all the potential spelling errors.

Other ways to get free rewards in Zero to Hero: Pixel Saga

Zero to Hero: Pixel Saga codes are far from the only way of obtaining free rewards. You can complete the Biweekly Goals and Daily Goals to earn a lot of Diamonds and upgrade materials. Remember to pick up Daily Benefits and Recruitment Gifts as well. You can passively claim the Idle Rewards, too.

What is Zero to Hero: Pixel Saga?

Zero to Hero: Pixel Saga is a free mobile RPG where you hatch your hero from an egg and level them up until they become a powerful champion. Collect more characters and create a squad strong enough to bring down all the enemies. Explore the large, vibrant map, level up your heroes, and unlock new fighting techniques. Can you save the world from the forces of evil?

