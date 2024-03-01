Category:
Primon Legion codes (February 2024)

Get the latest Primon Legion codes and redeem them for valuable freebies!
Image of Kristina Timotic
Kristina Timotic
|
Published: Mar 1, 2024 09:00 am
Primon Legion promo image
Image via Primon Legion

Turn-based combat games that feature cute characters are my cup of tea, which is why I was so excited to try out Primon Legion. To defeat my enemies, I needed a team of monsters with the best abilities, but collecting them was a slow process.

Primon Legion codes provided helpful freebies, such as Chromashells, Gold, Meat Chunks, and similar, all of which allowed me to level up and progress faster. If you’d also like to get freebies that will help you defeat all the enemies, redeem the codes from the list below while they’re still active! And if you want to try something different, check out our Echocalypse codes article and get the coolest freebies for this sci-fi RPG.

All Primon Legion codes list

Primon Legion codes (Working)

  • PL24STRAT—Redeem for 88 Chromashells, 5 Skewers, and 18,888 Gold

Primon Legion codes (Expired)

PLCBT666
CBT6688
DSS77PL
PL24LOVE

How to redeem codes in Primon Legion

To redeem Primon Legion codes, follow the instructions below:

Click here to get your goodies | Screenshot by Dot Esports
  1. Launch Primon Legion on your device.
  2. Complete the tutorial if you haven’t already.
  3. Click your profile picture in the upper-left corner of the screen.
  4. Click the Redeem Pack button.
  5. Enter a code you want to redeem into the Tap to enter a promo code text box.
  6. Click the yellow Redeem button to get your free rewards.

How to get more Primon Legion codes

Save this article and check out our Working list occasionally to get the latest Primon Legion codes. We scour the internet every day looking for new codes, so rest assured the article is always up-to-date. In case you’d also like to consult official sources or look for other game-related info, you can visit the Primon Legion Facebook page or join the Primon Legion Discord server.

Why are my Primon Legion codes not working?

Your Primon Legion codes won’t work unless they are entered exactly as they appear on the list. Since the codes are typically random strings of letters and numbers, the easiest solution to ensure there are no typos is by copying and pasting the codes. Also, codes expire after some time, so try to redeem them quickly if you don’t want to lose your freebies.

Other ways to get free rewards in Primon Legion

If redeeming Primon Legion codes wasn’t enough, you can earn freebies in other ways. Get EXP, Chromashells, Gold, Summons, and other valuable goodies by completing challenges, advancing your hunter badge, binding your mobile phone or email, and claiming chapter rewards. You will also get one Lucky Summon per day, so don’t forget to use it!

What is Primon Legion?

Primon Legion is a card collection and turn-based combat mobile game with the Stone Age theme. Your main goal is to collect various monsters (all with unique abilities), train them, and create a team that will be strong enough to win every battle. You get to choose your character according to the trait you like the most, and you can even customize it for a better experience. Defeat your enemies to level up and summon the most powerful monsters that will help you become the ultimate monster master!

If you’re interested in other popular games, read our article on Honkai: Star Rail codes to get more freebies. For those who need more codes for other popular titles, explore the rest of our Codes section.

Kristina Timotic
Kristina Timotic is a Codes Staff Writer who prides herself on her research abilities. No code will remain unredeemed on her watch! When she's not forced to watch Masha and the Bear with her toddler, she enjoys beating her husband in Halo, playing Asterix and Obelix XXL on Nintendo Switch, and watching makeup tutorials on YouTube.