Echocalypse Codes (January 2024)

Postapocalyptic settings intrigue me no matter how many games with the same premise I indulge in. Echocalypse‘s storyline gripped me immediately, and I rushed through the levels to find out what would happen next. Sadly, the grind gets more intense, requiring many resources to progress.

Whether you want to speed through the filler training levels to uncover more of Rayna’s backstory, or you’re interested in collecting Cases faster, Echocalypse codes are here to help. The pool of rewards is as diverse as it’s plentiful, ranging from chests and materials to cosmetic Avatar frames. If you enjoyed this game and want to claim freebies in a similar title, visit our Honkai: Star Rail codes!

All Echocalypse codes list

Echocalypse codes (Working)

There are currently no working Echocalypse codes.

Echocalypse codes (Expired)

How to redeem codes in Echocalypse

To redeem Echocalypse codes, follow the instructions below:

Click the avatar icon to access the code redemption feature | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Echocalypse on your device. Press your avatar icon in the upper left corner of the screen. Select the Basic Data tab. Tap the Redeem Code button. Insert a code into the Please enter the redeem code text box. Press Confirm to claim your rewards.

How can you get more Echocalypse codes?

Bookmarking this page is the most convenient way to get all Echocalypse codes in one place. Visit occasionally because we’re always on the lookout for upcoming releases and updates.

If you don’t mind digging through posts and keeping an eye on various social media accounts, you can also consider following the official sources:

Why are my Echocalypse codes not working?

Two common issues may hinder your Echocalypse codes. Typos are one of them, so always double-check your spelling because codes for this game tend to get lengthy. If you’re convinced you spelled everything correctly, your code has likely expired in the meantime. If you notice such a case on our working list, let us know, and we’ll bring our article up to date.

Other ways to get free rewards in Echocalypse

Thankfully, Echocalypse codes are far from the only method of obtaining free goodies. Some of the many convenient ways to get extra stuff easily include:

Checking your mail every once in a while because you may get various gifts from the developers.

every once in a while because you may get various gifts from the developers. Logging in often to claim the daily rewards . The 7-Day Check-in prizes get increasingly better as you progress. You can even pick up powerful Cases, such as Fenriru for free.

. The prizes get increasingly better as you progress. You can even pick up powerful Cases, such as for free. Seasonal events bring in new tasks and minigames to complete, so check in from time to time to see what’s new.

What is Echocalypse?

Echocalypse is an idle sci-fi RPG where you collect and deploy Kemono girls on a journey to save your sister. Uncover the tale of a post-apocalyptic world emerging after a mass-scale disaster and create a lineup powerful enough to face the most challenging nemesis. Power up your characters, explore several immersive locations, and even relax with some minigames, such as house decorating.

Explore the Codes section here on Dot Esports to learn how to claim more free rewards for other popular mobile titles!