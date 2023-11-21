Ultimate Tower Defense codes (November 2023)

Imagine all of your favorite anime heroes coming together to save your base from waves of powerful enemies! This team-based strategy Roblox RPG offers exactly that. But even the strongest heroes need help sometimes. That’s where Ultimate Tower Defense codes come in handy.

Purchasing units and making them stronger became much easier once I redeemed Ultimate Tower Defense codes and obtained tons of Gems and Gold. Thanks to these resources, I managed to defeat hordes of villains and survive all the attacks. Interested in similar Roblox experiences? Read our Anime World Tower Defense codes article to get the latest codes and make your progress more smooth.

All Ultimate Tower Defense codes list

Ultimate Tower Defense codes (Working)

ItsJJKEveryday —Redeem for 150 Gems (New)

—Redeem for 150 Gems SpookyScarySkeletons —Redeem for 2,000 Gold and 200 Gems

—Redeem for 2,000 Gold and 200 Gems SpaceInvasion —Redeem for a Boon

—Redeem for a Boon UPDATE2023 —Redeem for 100 Gems

—Redeem for 100 Gems leaderboardreset6—Redeem for 75 Gems

Ultimate Tower Defense codes (Expired)

easter2023 —Redeem for 75 Gems

—Redeem for 75 Gems 750MillionVisits —Redeem for 75 Gems

—Redeem for 75 Gems 350KLikes —Redeem for 5,000 Gold

—Redeem for 5,000 Gold Christmas2022 —Redeem for 350 Gems

—Redeem for 350 Gems 2023 —Redeem for 350 Gems

—Redeem for 350 Gems TheOnePieceIsReal —Redeem for a 24-hour 1.5x Gold Modifier

—Redeem for a 24-hour 1.5x Gold Modifier HailLordBoris —Redeem for 150 Gems

—Redeem for 150 Gems ByeByeBoris —Redeem for 2,000 Gold

—Redeem for 2,000 Gold 360kLikes —Redeem for 5,000 Gold

—Redeem for 5,000 Gold 360KLikes —Redeem for 5,000 Gold

—Redeem for 5,000 Gold 340kLikes —Redeem for 5,000 Gold

—Redeem for 5,000 Gold 330KLikes —Redeem for 5,000 Gold

—Redeem for 5,000 Gold 320klikes —Redeem for 5,000 Gold

—Redeem for 5,000 Gold 600MillionVisits —Redeem for 100 Gems

—Redeem for 100 Gems 300klikes —Redeem for 5,000 Gold

—Redeem for 5,000 Gold 310klikes —Redeem for 5,000 Gold

—Redeem for 5,000 Gold 290KLikes —Redeem for 5,000 Gold

—Redeem for 5,000 Gold LateJuly4 —Redeem for 200 Gems

—Redeem for 200 Gems Easter2022 —Redeem for 250 Gems

—Redeem for 250 Gems MillionMembers —Redeem for 500 Gems

—Redeem for 500 Gems StayGreen2022 —Redeem for 200 Gems

—Redeem for 200 Gems 270KLikes —Redeem for 5,000 Gold

—Redeem for 5,000 Gold 500MillionVisits —Redeem for 500 Gems

—Redeem for 500 Gems ANIME —Redeem this code for 1,000 Gold!

—Redeem this code for 1,000 Gold! Russo —Redeem this code for Russo!

—Redeem this code for Russo! Sub2PlanetMilo —Redeem this code for Plantet_Milo!

—Redeem this code for Plantet_Milo! Blueio —Redeem this code for Blueio!

—Redeem this code for Blueio! Maja —Redeem this code for 75 Gold!

—Redeem this code for 75 Gold! BREN0RJ7 —Redeem this code for Bren0RJ7!

—Redeem this code for Bren0RJ7! SnowRBX —Redeem this code for SnowRBX!

—Redeem this code for SnowRBX! MerryChristmas —Redeem this code for the Christmas Spidey!

—Redeem this code for the Christmas Spidey! Veyar —Redeem this code for Veyar!

—Redeem this code for Veyar! Inemajohn —Redeem this code for Inemajohn!

—Redeem this code for Inemajohn! Betero —Redeem this code for Betero!

—Redeem this code for Betero! Tofuu —Redeem this code for Tofuu!

—Redeem this code for Tofuu! 220Klikes —Redeem for 3,000 Gold

—Redeem for 3,000 Gold 210klikes —Redeem for 3,000 Gold

—Redeem for 3,000 Gold 300mvisits —Redeem code for 10,000 Gold

—Redeem code for 10,000 Gold Gravy —Redeem this code for the GravyCatMan Hero!

—Redeem this code for the GravyCatMan Hero! 260KLikes —Redeem for Gold

—Redeem for Gold 240KLikes —Redeem for 5,000 Gold

—Redeem for 5,000 Gold 230KLikes —Redeem for 3,000 Gold

—Redeem for 3,000 Gold 170kLikes —Redeem code for 2,500 Gold!

—Redeem code for 2,500 Gold! 180KLikes —Redeem code for 2,500 Gold

—Redeem code for 2,500 Gold 20Updates —Redeem code for 100 Gems

—Redeem code for 100 Gems 200Klikes —Redeem code for 10,000 Gold

—Redeem code for 10,000 Gold 600kGroupMembers —Redeem for 150 Gems

—Redeem for 150 Gems Blackbeard! —Redeem for 100 Gems

—Redeem for 100 Gems 160kLikes —Redeem code for 2,500 Gold!

—Redeem code for 2,500 Gold! 250mVisits —Redeem code for 7,500 Gold!

—Redeem code for 7,500 Gold! 190KLikes —Redeem code for 2,500 Gold

—Redeem code for 2,500 Gold 100Gems —Redeem code for 100 Gems!

—Redeem code for 100 Gems! 150KLikes —Redeem code for 2,500 Gold!

—Redeem code for 2,500 Gold! valentinesday —Redeem code for 2,000 Gold!

—Redeem code for 2,000 Gold! 50mVisits —Redeem code for 1,500 Gold!

—Redeem code for 1,500 Gold! 5/30/2021 —Redeem code for 150 Gems

—Redeem code for 150 Gems 5/12 —Redeem code for 50 Gems!

—Redeem code for 50 Gems! 110KLikes —Redeem code for 2,500 Gold!

—Redeem code for 2,500 Gold! 120klikes —Redeem code for 2,500 Gold!

—Redeem code for 2,500 Gold! 100KLikes —Redeem code for 5,000 Gold!

—Redeem code for 5,000 Gold! 90klikes —Redeem code for 2,500 Gold!

—Redeem code for 2,500 Gold! Patrick —Redeem code for 5,000 Gold!

—Redeem code for 5,000 Gold! 130KLikes —Redeem code for 2,500 Gold!

—Redeem code for 2,500 Gold! 140KLikes —Redeem code for 2,500 Gold!

—Redeem code for 2,500 Gold! 100Mvisits —Redeem code for 2,000 Gold!

—Redeem code for 2,000 Gold! 200Mvisits —Redeem code for 5,000 Gold!

—Redeem code for 5,000 Gold! 80klikes —Redeem code for 2,500 Gold!

—Redeem code for 2,500 Gold! 70KLikes —Redeem code for 2,500 Gold!

—Redeem code for 2,500 Gold! 60klikes —Redeem code for 2,500 Gold!

—Redeem code for 2,500 Gold! 50KLikes —Redeem code for 2,500 Gold!

—Redeem code for 2,500 Gold! Update4 —Redeem this code for 150 Gold!

—Redeem this code for 150 Gold! 20MVisits —Redeem this code for 50 Gold!

—Redeem this code for 50 Gold! 15KLikes —Redeem this code for 500 Gold!

—Redeem this code for 500 Gold! 45klikes —Redeem code for 2,000 Gold!

—Redeem code for 2,000 Gold! 40KLikes —Redeem code for 2,000 Gold!

—Redeem code for 2,000 Gold! 30KLikes —Redeem code for 2,000 Gold!

—Redeem code for 2,000 Gold! 25klikes —Redeem code for 2,500 Gold!

—Redeem code for 2,500 Gold! 10KLikes —Redeem this code for 500 Gold!

—Redeem this code for 500 Gold! 5MVisits —Redeem this code for 50 Gold!

—Redeem this code for 50 Gold! Superman —Redeem this code for 50 Gold!

—Redeem this code for 50 Gold! Super —Redeem this code for 100 Gold!

—Redeem this code for 100 Gold! MoneyPlease —Redeem this code for 50 Gold!

—Redeem this code for 50 Gold! Release —Redeem this code for 50 Gold!

—Redeem this code for 50 Gold! 5000Likes —Redeem this code for some Gold!

—Redeem this code for some Gold! 1000Likes —Redeem this code for 600 Gold!

—Redeem this code for 600 Gold! 500Likes—Redeem this code for 150 Gold!

How to redeem codes in Ultimate Tower Defense

Follow the instructions below to redeem Ultimate Tower Defense codes:

Click this button to redeem codes | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Start Ultimate Tower Defense in Roblox. Click on the Twitter bird icon on the left side of the screen. Type in your code into the Enter Code Here text box. Click on Redeem to get the goodies.

How can you get more Ultimate Tower Defense codes?

To find Ultimate Tower Defense codes and other game-related details, you can follow the game’s X account (@UTDRBLX). Another option is to join the official Ultimate Tower Defense Discord server. However, searching for codes can be tiresome since you will need to scroll through a lot of unrelated Discord messages and X posts.

Avoid wasting time and get all the codes at once by bookmarking this article. We browse the web every day and add new codes to the list as soon as they are released, so make sure you come back to read the article occasionally.

Why are my Ultimate Tower Defense codes not working?

If you’re experiencing issues while trying to redeem Ultimate Tower Defense codes, it can be for one of the following two reasons:

The code has expired —Developers don’t disclose expiration dates of codes, so it’s not possible to predict for how long they’ll stay redeemable. The best way to ensure you get the goodies is by redeeming the codes as soon as possible. In case you stumble upon an inactive code in this article, let us know, and we will update the list.

—Developers don’t disclose expiration dates of codes, so it’s not possible to predict for how long they’ll stay redeemable. The best way to ensure you get the goodies is by redeeming the codes as soon as possible. In case you stumble upon an inactive code in this article, let us know, and we will update the list. You made a typo—Some codes can be quite lengthy, and all of them are case-sensitive, so unless you enter each code as-is, you won’t receive freebies. We suggest you copy-paste the codes from our list into the game to ensure the spelling is all right.

Other ways to get free rewards in Ultimate Tower Defense

Redeeming Ultimate Tower Defense codes isn’t the only way to get goodies. If this is your first time trying the game, you’ll get 1,000 Gold when you start the game for the first time.

Additionally, by joining the Ghostworks Roblox group, you’ll get 200 starting cash. Another option is to fish at the pond in the lobby and get more free towers, Gems, and Gold.

What is Ultimate Tower Defense?

Ultimate Tower Defense is a dynamic Roblox experience inspired by numerous anime and manga series. Your main goal is to place your preferred heroes strategically on the maps so that they can protect your base from waves of powerful villains threatening to destroy it. In more difficult stages, you can team up with other players. Defeat the foes to collect Gems and Gold that you can use to upgrade your units and become even stronger!

