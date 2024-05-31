Titan Tower Defense codes (May 2024)

Updated May 31, 2024: We added a new code!

If you’re a fan of Skibidi Toilet, you know how annoying toilets can be with their antics. In Titan Tower Defense, they’re assembling all of their forces, and it will take more than just a few minuscule cameras to stop them. It’s time to call upon the Titan Cameras to battle!

Since you’re starting from scratch, it’s going to take a while before you can unlock the beefiest units in the game. By redeeming Titan Tower Defense codes, you can make the grind much easier with extra Coins to spend on towers and upgrades. After gearing up, it’s up to you to strategically place the towers across the maps and decimate the invaders once and for all. The battle doesn’t end here, though—head over to our list of Toilet Verse Tower Defense (TVTD) codes to claim even more rewards.

All Titan Tower Defense codes list

Titan Tower Defense codes (Working)

20kFavorites —Redeem for 500 Coins (New)

—Redeem for 500 Coins freecoins —Redeem for 100 Coins

—Redeem for 100 Coins freecoins2 —Redeem for 100 Coins

—Redeem for 100 Coins freecoins3 —Redeem for 100 Coins

—Redeem for 100 Coins youtookallmymoney —Redeem for 100 Coins

—Redeem for 100 Coins GearsUpdate!—Redeem for 500 Coins

Titan Tower Defense codes (Expired)

Easter

5kLikes

3mVisits

4mVisits

20kMembers

25kMembers

5000Favorites

30kMembers

3500Players

3000Players

5kPlayers

6kPlayers

UTUpdate!

75kMembers

5mVisits

SorryForWorryingYou!

How to redeem codes in Titan Tower Defense

Redeeming codes in Titan Tower Defense is easy—just follow these instructions:

Follow these instructions to redeem codes | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Titan Tower Defense on Roblox. Click the Codes button (1) on the right side of the screen. Input your working codes into the Enter Code text box (2). Press Enter on your keyboard to get your reward.

How to get more Titan Tower Defense codes

When it comes to finding all the active Titan Tower Defense codes, we have you covered. All you need to do is bookmark this page (CTRL+D) and check back every day. We search the web for new codes and add them as soon as they show up. If you prefer the hands-on approach and want to look for codes yourself, the best places to start are the developer’s What A Game Roblox group and the official Titan Tower Defense Discord server.

Why are my Titan Tower Defense codes not working?

When trying to redeem Titan Tower Defense codes, there’s a chance you’ll get an Invalid Code error message. The most likely cause is a spelling mistake that’s made its way into your code by accident. Always check your codes as you type or copy and paste them directly into the game. If you’re still getting the same error, the code has most likely expired.

Other ways to get free rewards in Titan Tower Defense

Earn more rewards by completing quests | Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get more free goodies after redeeming Titan Tower Defense codes, go to the Quests and Milestones menu and try to complete as many tasks as possible to earn Coins and Gems. After that, use the elevator in the central hub to go down and access the AFK Chamber. This is where you can gain EXP and Coins by simply being idle and waiting for the next payout. Since no auto-clicker is needed, you can stay logged in without worrying about getting disconnected.

What is Titan Tower Defense?

Titan Tower Defense is a thrilling Roblox experience taking inspiration from the beloved Skibidi Toilet animated shorts. In this tower defense simulator, your objective is to fend off the relentless toilet army. You strategically place Titan Camera towers along the toilets’ predetermined path and destroy them before they reach your base. The more toilets you take out, the more Coins you’ll win, letting you upgrade your existing towers or buy new ones to progress through the more challenging stages.

To earn more rewards in other addictive tower defense games, check out our list of Skibidi Tower Defense codes. Dive into the rest of our Roblox Codes section to find more codes for hundreds of your favorite Roblox games.

