How to get Mega Tokens in Roblox The Hunt How to play The Demon’s Hand Black Ops 6 Zombies camo challenges list Fortnite season start and end dates
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Picture showing the player next to the burned down van in Schedule 1.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Indies

All console commands and cheats in Schedule 1

Time to become the Breaking Bad protagonist. 
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
|

Published: Mar 25, 2025 08:16 pm

Schedule 1 allows you to become the ultimate kingpin by selling funny-sounding drugs on the streets, but it takes a lot of time to build your mighty empire. You can use some console commands and cheats in the game to speed up your progress.

Recommended Videos

Here’s everything that you need to know about using the console commands and cheats in Schedule 1.

How to install and use console commands in Schedule 1

Picture showing the player standing next to Hyland Auto in Schedule 1.
Start as a nobody and start gathering people to sell your products. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get console commands in Schedule 1, you need to download the MelonLoader application and install it on your PC. It is a Universal Mod-Loader for games, and you can use it to apply your mods, including the console commands. After you install it, you should be able to choose the game and open its files by using the MelonLoader. Now, locate the mods folder and complete the step below.

Next, make your way to Nexus Mods, and you will need to download two mods to get the console command working. First is the Schedule1ConsoleUnlocker, and the other one is the Console Mod to extract the .dll files into the mods folder inside the MelonLoader. You can also install Mod Manager, which makes it easier for you to navigate between different mods.

Once you have all the files in place, start your game and press F8 on your keyboard to bring up the console at the top of your screen, and type down your commands. If you don’t like modding, you can also use the cheats in the game by downloading the Cheat Engine and downloading the CT files to get access to powerful options like God Mode inside the game.

All console commands and uses in Schedule 1, listed 

Picture showing the player carrying cash in Schedule 1.
The console appears at the top of your screen. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here is a table for you to see console commands and their uses in Schedule 1:

Console Commands Description (Use)Command Example
addemployee Adds an employee to make it easier for you to automate your drug-making process.addemployee place
addxp Adds experience points to your character, which allows you to level up and unlock new places to sell your products.addxp 5000
bind Bind the specified key to a command. bind t ‘settime 1230’
changebalanceAll stores don’t accept cash, and they only take online balance. Normally, you need to use the ATM to transfer your cash into your online balance. Using this, you can directly increase your balance. changebalance 5000
changecash Increases your cash amount. changecash 5000
clearbindsClears all binds.clearbinds
clearinventoryClears your inventory slots. clearinventory
clearwanted Clears the wanted level of the police. clearwanted
enable Enables the specified Game Object. enable pp
disableDisables the specified Game Object. disable pp
freecam Toggles free cam mode.freecam
give Get an item in your hand. give watering_can
growplantsSets all plants in the world fully grown. It saves you a lot of time.growplants
hideui Hides all on-screen UI.hideui

raisewanted		Raises the player’s wanted level. raisewanted
lowerwantedLowers the player’s wanted level. lowerwanted
packageproduct Helps you pack the equipped product.packageproduct jar
save Forces a save. save
setdiscovered Sets the specified product as discovered. setdiscovered ogkush
setemotion Changes your facial expression. setemotion cheery/angry
setenergyChanges your energy level. setenergy 100
sethealthSets your health points. sethealth 100
setjumpforceSets the player’s jump force multiplier. setjumpforce 1
setlawintensity Sets the intensity of the police activity on a scale of 0-10. setlawintensity 6
setmovespeed Sets the player’s move speed multiplier. setmovespeed 1
setowned Sets a property as owned. setowned laundromat
Setquality Sets the quality of the equipped product. setquality heavenly
setquestentrystate Sets the state of the specified quest entry. setquestentrystate <quest name>
setrelationshipSets the relationship level with an NPC to the specified amount from 0-5.  setrelationship <npc_id> 5
setstaminareserve Increases stamina. setstaminareserve 200
settime Changes the time of the day. settime 1530
settimescale Increases the speed of the game. Sets the time scale. Default is 1. settimescale 1
setunlocked Unlocks a particular NPC. setunlocked <npc_id>
setvar Sets the value of the specified variable.setvar <variable> <value>
spawnvehicle Spawns a vehicle at the player’s location. spawnvehicle shitbox
teleport Teleports the player to the specified location. teleport townhall
unhideui Unhides all on-screen UI. unhideui

Next up, you can read our guides on playing co-op multiplayer and infinite money in Schedule 1.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
You Should Also Read
You Should Also Read
You Should Also Read
Related Content
Author
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
Staff Writer
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. You'll find him grinding platinum trophies and breaking the meta with his "fun" picks in the ranked queue when he's not reading his favourite Fantasy books. Previously wrote for GG Recon, ESTNN, and many more. Contact: rijit@dotesports.com
twitter youtube