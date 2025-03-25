How to play co-op multiplayer in Schedule 1

Set in the “grungy” city of Hyland Point, Schedule 1 is all about drug dealing and building an empire out of your profits—but you don’t have to ride the rollercoaster alone. In case you aren’t sure, our guide is everything about how to play Schedule 1 co-op multiplayer.

After being available as a free sample for months, Schedule 1 has finally entered early access on March 25. You can now purchase the title, which has already raked in hundreds of “Overwhelmingly Positive” reviews from fans, via the Steam Store at $16.99. The game is presently listed at a 15 percent discount (originally $20), so make sure you and your friends add it to your libraries before the offer ends.

If you and your pals already own the game and are wondering how to team up and take advantage of Hyland Point’s criminal possibilities, here’s how to play multiplayer in Schedule 1.

How to play Schedule 1 with friends

Follow these steps to invite your friends to play Schedule 1 with you:

Launch the game. While in the lobby, click the plus (+) button on the top-right corner. In the text box, type the Steam ID of the friend you want to invite and confirm. You can also invite friends in the same way from the pause screen.

Friends are allowed here. Image via TVGS

That’s it. Your friend(s) can accept the invite and jump right into the action with you. Schedule 1’s free version supports co-op multiplayer, too. If you are trying the game’s free demo, you can invite friends to your lobby with the plus button. That said, you and your friends should be on the same version of the game—free or paid—to play multiplayer.

How many players can play Schedule 1 together?

At the time of writing, you can invite up to three friends to join you in Schedule 1, so a total of four players per lobby.

A team of four is a perfect balance, considering the content it has at the time of writing. Whether you want to grow empires or different kinds of… err, medicinal plants, you and your buddies can focus on different objectives individually, earn more money, and progress much faster. Considering the kind of activities you get to participate in and its exciting crime simulation genre, Schedule 1 seems much more fun to play with friends than solo.

While Developer TVGS hasn’t revealed any plan to support lobbies bigger than four in the future, it’s fun to imagine Schedule 1 in an MMO setup with several servers and more content.

