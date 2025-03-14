All Mega Tokens in The Hunt Mega Edition – How to Get Them

In addition to the one free token you get for joining The Hunt there are 25 more regular Quest Badge tokens for each game and also Mega Tokens to score. While regular Quest Tokens are easy to grab, the real challenge is finding all Mega Tokens. I’ll show you how to get all Mega Tokens and Badges in The Hunt Mega Edition Roblox.

How to Get All Mega Tokens in The Hunt Mega Edition

Get them in order with our guides below. Image by Dot Esports

Mega Tokens are seprate from the basic 25 quest tokens/badges and they’re complex quests that you need to complete in each game. Also, they must be acquired in a sequence with the first being the SpongeBob Tower Defense Mega Token. Once you get it with our guides below you move to Untitled Tag Game, then Pressure, and so on. You need the previous Mega Token to get the next one. Here’s how to get all Mega Tokens in The Hunt.

We are constantly updating this article as more Mega Tokens are discovered Guides for all 25 regular non-Mega Quest Badge tokens are below

SpongeBob Tower Defense Mega Token

This is the first Mega Token quest you need to complete since they need to be cleared in order as we’ve listed them here. Check out our guide for the SpongeBob TD Mega Token and prepare for some digging for the Mega Token. Try to find X-marked spots in the lobby and keep digging through them until you find the Flying Dutchman’s map and then follow our guide for the rest. The quest will take you through the Flying Dutchman’s ship as you finish the secret quest step by step to get the token.

Untitled Tag Game Mega Token

This is the second Mega Token you need to get before you try for the one in Pressure. It’s one of the best Mega Token quests and you can follow our Untitled Tag Game Mega Token quest guide step-by-step to get it. It’s a long one so be prepared to destroy a reactor.

Pressure Mega Token

Follow our Pressure Mega Token guide to claim this third token. Note that you have to complete the SpongeBob TD and Untitled Tag Game Mega Token quests first. You’ll have to:

Find the four notes (in the game’s lobby before even starting the main game)

Decoding Radio signals (First game)

Finding 30 Intensity Increase items (Final Game)

Our guide goes into each step with great detail. Stay tuned for the fourth Mega Token.

How to Get All Badges in The Hunt Mega Edition

We have guides for all 25 of them below. Image by Dot Esports

The basic Quest Badge tokens are pretty easy to get in The Hunt Mega Edition. I’ll show you how to get them all step-by-step for each game below. Note that these aren’t Mega Tokens like the ones above.

Pet Simulator 99 Token Guide

The Pet Simulator 99 Quest takes around 5 minutes to complete with higher-level pets. All you have to do is complete a Difficulty 2 Raid in the Saint Patricks Day event which is available near the original spawn point. Note that you can do it with multiple players.

Blade League Token Guide

The neat part about the Blade League quest for The Hunt Mega Edition is that you can complete it in a private server. All you have to do is:

Win a 2v2 Once

Score 5 Goals

Once you do you’ll get the badge token.

Fisch Token Guide

Fire up Fisch and go to Moosewood and talk to The Hunt Quest giver Ringo who is a hippie-looking guy on the beach. Then, follow our Moosewood The Hunt Quest to finish the quest and get the badge. It’s going to take you around 20 minutes to complete.

Arsenal Token Guide

You’ll need around 20 minutes to get the Arsenal Quest badge so follow this guide:

Exit out of the building from where the helicopter was shot if you participated in last year’s event.

Go to the orange doors.

You’ll get grabbed by someone and taken to a cell.

Grab the metal bar from the sink to escape.

Dig out the floor.

Pick up the book once you’re finished and give it to the prisoner across the hall.

He’ll give you back a bar of soap.

Put the soap in the toilet to get a coin.

Place that coin on the floor and then hit the distracted guard.

You will then receive a key card and can escape to receive the badge.

World Zero Token Guide

The World Zero Token requires you to kill a boss by going into the Gravetower’s Past Event portal in the main spawn hub area. Follow our World Zero Token Quest for the details. You need to be Level 5 to defeat the raid and you can do it alone or with friends easily.

Natural Disaster Survival Token Guide

The Natural Disaster Survival token is simple to get as all you have to do is survive three disasters. Surviving one gives you a win and you need three wins which is about 10 minutes to complete if you win three in a row. Disasters are announced beforehand so here’s how to survive all disasters:

Acid Rain – Hide beneath a shelter.

– Hide beneath a shelter. Avalanche – Stand as far away from the mountain as you can and then dodge all the snow.

– Stand as far away from the mountain as you can and then dodge all the snow. Blizzard – Hide behind shelter and surround yourself with more walls and objects like underneath staircases or get in a corner. Healing also works to counteract the damage.

– Hide behind shelter and surround yourself with more walls and objects like underneath staircases or get in a corner. Healing also works to counteract the damage. Deadly Virus – Avoid infected players and don’t touch any virus droplets.

– Avoid infected players and don’t touch any virus droplets. Earthquake – Exit buildings and structures and stand on grass or any unaffected terrain.

– Exit buildings and structures and stand on grass or any unaffected terrain. Fire – Exit buildings and stand on grass where the fire cannot spread.

– Exit buildings and stand on grass where the fire cannot spread. Flash Flood – Use Balloons or climb up to a high building or a one block with ladders so that the water doesn’t reach you.

– Use Balloons or climb up to a high building or a one block with ladders so that the water doesn’t reach you. Meteor Shower – Scary but simple, zoom out your camera and try to dodge all projectiles.

– Scary but simple, zoom out your camera and try to dodge all projectiles. Sandstorm – Same as Blizzard above.

– Same as Blizzard above. Thunderstorm – Stay inside or underground.

– Stay inside or underground. Tornado – Stay outside since it will damage you inside and try to move as far away from the tornado as you can.

– Stay outside since it will damage you inside and try to move as far away from the tornado as you can. Tsunami – Get to high ground like a tower but don’t go too high above the tsunami since it will destroy the structure and you don’t want to die from fall damage. Also, you can time a jump from high ground with the balloon to get past it.

– Get to high ground like a tower but don’t go too high above the tsunami since it will destroy the structure and you don’t want to die from fall damage. Also, you can time a jump from high ground with the balloon to get past it. Volcanic Eruption – Get away from the Volcano and zoom out so that you can see all the projectiles well and try to dodge them. Don’t run into them.

Pressure Token Guide

To get the Pressure token you’ll have to complete The Haunted event mission. Follow our Pressure The Haunted Quest for tips and tricks. The best advice I can give is to be next to a locker when the lights flicker and then hide as you start hearing the roars and screeches of the monsters. Don’t hide too early since the Cleithrophobia mechanic might throw you out of the locker as the monster arrives.

Untitled Tag Game Token Guide

The Untitled Tag Game Quest is incredibly simple and it requires you to get $350 for the badge. To get cash all you have to do is tag someone or win tags. You’ll get $5 for each tag and $30 for each win so start chasing that $350.

Eat The World Token Guide

The Eat The World Token Quest is one of the longer ones and can take up to 30 minutes. Here’s how to complete it:

Go into the game and into the The Hunt Event world via the icon on the screen.

Pick up the food that spawns around the map.

Feed the giant Robloxian food by walking up to it with the food to get points.

To grab bigger food for more points, eat the food yourself to grow.

You need 1000 points for the badge token that you can get by walking up to the token in the Robloxian’s hand.

SpongeBob Tower Defense Token Guide

Enter the event level at the far end of the main hub or by clicking on The Hunt icon in top right. It’s all about surviving 15 waves of enemies with a fixed team in SpongeBob Tower Defense so you don’t need your own units. Follow our SpongeBob TD The Hunt guide for more details. Once you survive the waves, you’ll get the badge quest token.

A Dusty Trip Token Guide

The Dusty Trip token is earned by starting a special The Hunt mission in-game and defeating three bosses. Our Dusty Trip token quest guide will guide you through the entire process step-by-step. The bosses are the Lumberjack, the Miner, and the Ice Witch.

Car Crushers 2 Token Guide

The Car Crushers 2 quest for The Hunt requires you to do the following and our Car Crushers 2 quest guide will go into more detail:

Reach 500 parts to unlock the Water Slide crusher.

Practice Stunt jumping in the Water Slide.

Reach 3,200 money to unlock a strong car.

Spawn the vehicle “Nyssat Salvio T140.”

Reach the bottom of the volcano to begin your climb.

Jump 100m using the Volcano Base Stunt jump.

Untitled Boxing Game Token Guide

To get the Untitled Boxing Game token talk to Coash Bringus the Event Quest Giver to the left of the spawn point. He’ll give you a quest to beat the Void Twins where both you and them have 3 lives:

Raiden : Focus on dodging blows and then going in with M1s and M2s along with a Q punch when it’s charged and while you are combo-ing Raiden so he doesn’t block. Dodge his line attack in his third form.

: Focus on dodging blows and then going in with M1s and M2s along with a Q punch when it’s charged and while you are combo-ing Raiden so he doesn’t block. Dodge his line attack in his third form. Raven: Focus on feinting by doing an M1 then quickly an M2. Also dodge her line attacks in her final form. Do a Q as you combo so it doesn’t get blocked.

Once you beat them both the Token is yours.

Chained Token Guide

The Chained quest is one of those that you need to play with a friend since it’s simple in concept but hard to do. You need to go into the game and enter the Blue Portal and then climb to the top of the Event Moai. I highly recommend you bring a friend that you know so that you can coordinate via voice chat. I did it with a random and it was much harder than it needed to be.

Infection Gunfight Token Guide

To get the Infection Gunfight token go into a match and you have to score 200 points overall in the entire match across all rounds. For humans I recommend trying to get a sniper rifle of any kind and if you’re a zombie any will do since it’s much easier to get points as Zombie against beginners. Also, for humans, try to stick together and use your grenades to get as much points as possible before you turn into a zombie.

Basketball Legends Token Guide

For the Basketball Legends token, click on The Hunt event button in the lower left. This will teleport you to the park where you can join one of the courts in a 4-person team to win against a single AI in a 4v1. Once you win you get the token. If the courts are taken just stand on the purple squares next to the court and wait for the game to finish. This can easily be done with randoms but it’s easier with friends on voice chat.

Bayside High School Token Guide

The Bayside High School token is earned through a crossing-the-road mini-game. From the original spawn point go outside of the school to The Hunt event station. Click on play and you’ll start with short cutscene where you end up getting sucked into the CrossyBlox mini-game. Cross to the other side and watch out for cars and trains which are signified by the traffic lights blinking red. Once you cross all 50 blocks you’ll get the token.

Tower Defense Simulator Token Guide

For the Tower Defense Simulator token, go straight into The Hunt: Mega Edition portal and complete the Invasion map on Easy. You can do this alone or with friends. It’s a pretty simple TD map and whatever loadout you choose make sure to put your units in places so that the mob roads surround them. That way your units will cover the most mob paths that they can.

Hell’s Kitchen Token Guide

Here’s how to get the Hell’s Kitchen token:

In the main lobby talk to Gordon Ramsay first.

Then, go to the The Hunt Event station to start the cook off and prepare 5 exceptional dishes.

This is simply done by following the instructions in the game five times for each dishes.

There are multiple mini games and as you finish them all without getting voted out you’ll unlock the token.

Clip It Token Guide

The Clip It Badge quest takes a while since you need to:

Watch 20 Clips : Watch the entire clip until it loops to the beginning and then switch to another one.

: Watch the entire clip until it loops to the beginning and then switch to another one. Add 3 Items To Your Avatar : Any 3 items will do.

: Any 3 items will do. Publish a Clip With Filter and Song: Click on the plus on the bottom and make any kind of clip with any filter and any song and publish it.

Once you do all three click on the blue token button in the top right and you’ll get the Clip It token.

It Girl Token Guide

To get the It Girl token you’ll need to complete the following:

Play Two Games: It doesn’t matter how you rank.

Earn 25 Hearts

Give 30 Hearts to Other Players

Once you complete all three steps you’ll get the token.

RIVALS Token Guide

To complete the Rivals quest and get their badge you’ll have to:

Go to The Hunt terminal down the hall from the spawn point and to the left.

Click the log-in prompt.

The Chicken NPC will spawn in so talk to him.

Complete a 1v1 (Results don’t matter).

Score 5 eliminations in a 2v2.

Talk to the Chicken once these are complete to get the token.

Metro Life Token Guide

To get the Metro Life token you’ll have to get on a bike from the spawn point which is on the left at the bunny girl next to a tree with The Hunt sign. Once you’re on a bike open your cycling booklet in the top left and use the Go To button to go to 6 different locations and snap selfie at each one. Once you complete the photo check-ins at all 6 locations you get the token.

Drive World Token Guide

You’ll have to complete all 4 Obbies in Drive World to get the quest token for The Hunt. You can access them as you spawn in the game and walk to The Hunt event station which is a massive purple portal. The Obbys are the:

Corrupted Obby

Rifted Obby

Fractured Obby

Splintered Obby

Complete all four to get the token.

Regretevator Token Guide

The Regretevator token quest sounds simple since you only need to complete 7 floors. But once you realize that each one is a hellish mini-game it gets hard. Not much to say here besides the fact that you need to practice the mini games and attempt them multiple times but you’ll complete them in the end. Once you get 7 floors you get the token.

That’s it for our guide on how to get all Mega Tokens and Badges in The Hunt Mega Edition in Roblox. Don’t forget to check out the Cactus Code in The Hunt for a free cosmetic item.

