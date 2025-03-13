How to redeem cactus code in Roblox The Hunt for the Cactrot

Roblox: The Hunt Mega Edition is upon us, allowing players to compete for up to $1,000,000. With 25 games total, players can give it their all to earn as many badges as possible for a chance to win that massive grand prize.

But many are wondering about the big Redeem Code button up top and been searching for Roblox: The Hunt codes all around. Here’s everything you need to know.

How to redeem code in Roblox The Hunt and unlock Cactrot

Cactrot is a free redeemable reward in Roblox: The Hunt Mega Edition. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To obtain this free reward in Roblox: The Hunt, you need launch into The Hunt universe and click on the Redeem Code button and enter A101AGF4 when prompted. Once you’ve done so press “Claim” and then “purchase” the item for zero Robux. And that is that, the Cactrot item should be in your inventory, and you’ll need to equip it.

To do so leave The Hunt and return to the Roblox Player. Then, select Avatar from the left-side menu. Go to the Customize section and navigate to Accessories. The Cactrot head accessory should be there, allowing you to equip it free of charge.

Redeeming codes in Roblox: The Hunt could give you an extra edge during your competition for the Badges, so check out our Roblox codes section and redeem as many as possible to get a head start during this ultimate event. Who knows, it might even lead you to winning the ultimate million-dollar prize.

