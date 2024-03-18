New events are constantly rolling out in Roblox, where you can complete fun and challenging quests that lead to incredible prizes and awesome rewards. The latest is The Hunt First Edition; here’s everything you need to know about the new Roblox challenges.

What is The Hunt in Roblox, explained

You can get more rewards by purchasing the premium Gold Track for 800 Robux. Image via Roblox

In Roblox, The Hunt First Edition is an Infinite Vault where you must complete challenges to earn rewards and badges. The rewards in the Infinite Vault contain rare and hard-to-get items, and the key to unlocking them is getting the badges that you earn by completing quests.

When you’ve completed enough challenges to get badges, you can redeem them for items by returning to The Hunt First Edition Hub.

Tip: Every item has a badge requirement you must meet before you can redeem the item. If you’d like to see and track your progress, you can do so at The Hunt Hub.

The Hunt event began on March 15 and will end on March 29, giving you two weeks to complete as many challenges and badges as possible. One of the best things about this event is you can obtain all the rewards, even if you haven’t completed 100 percent of the challenges. The reason is not all challenges can be played on all platforms.

Is The Hunt available on all platforms?

Roblox’s The Hunt event can be played on PC, mobile, console, and VR. However, specific challenges and experiences can only be completed on the corresponding platforms. So, if an experience requirement has “mobile,” you’ll need to grab that device to complete the quest. If it requests a console, you’ll need to grab one.

As a result, you may not be able to complete all the quests and get 100 percent if you don’t own all the platforms. However, as the Roblox team has created the event to ensure you don’t need to get 100 percent to get all the rewards, you should, hopefully, be able to get all of them.

Is the Hunt age-restricted?

Some challenges in The Hunt event in Roblox require players to be over nine years old. So, if you’re under nine, you can’t participate in any challenges marked as “All Ages” or “Ages Nine-Plus.” This marker means you’ll know which ones you can and cannot join.

