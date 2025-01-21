All Secret Fish in Fisch and how to catch them

The latest Fisch update brought a little surprise for players with a new rarity type. There are a few Secret Fish so far, but the developer could add more in the future. There are ways to make it easier to catch them, but you’ll need a lot of luck as usual.

All Secret Fish and how to catch them in Fisch

Don’t give up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are currently only three Secret Fish in Fisch: Mustard, Long Pike, and Banana. You can only catch them while it’s raining, so you’ll definitely need to use Rain Totem to speed up the process, and since their catch rate is low due to their rarity, you’ll also need a rod that increases your Luck.

We recommend using only the best rods available, such as the Rod of the Depths (130 percent Luck), Trident Rod (150 percent Luck), Sunken Rod (150 percent Luck), Rod of the Exalted One (170 percent Luck), and Destiny Rod (250 percent Luck) to increase your chances of catching all the Secret Fish and accelerate the whole process.

Since you need to catch them in a specific season, the best option is to wait for the cycle to reach the desired season. But you can use a Sundial Totem to cycle through the days faster and reach Summer or Spring and Autumn.

Here are all the Secret Fish in Fisch and everything you need to know about them:

Secret Fish Location Preferred bait Preferred weather Preferred season Mustard Ocean Seaweed Rain Summer Long Pike Ocean Insect Rain Spring and Autumn Banana Ancient Isles (pond or waterfall) Any Rain Summer

You’ll probably need to spend a lot of Roblux to sell the fish from your inventory without going after a vendor to save time, and the same goes if you want to have the fish appraised before selling them. Without spending Roblux, catching the Secret Fish will take a lot of time. You can also buy double the Luck for a limited time, making things easier, but you would need to buy enough for at least an hour to be worth it.

If you don’t want to spend any Roblux to catch all Secret Fish in Fisch, it might take days before you can strike luck and find all three of them, so as usual, don’t give up. You can use this as an opportunity to go after the best rods to increase your chances of completing your bestiary.

