The Lantern Keeper in Roblox Fisch.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Roblox

How to get a Lantern in Fisch

Brighten up your fishing adventure with these glowing treasures!
Image of Lyssa Chatterton
Lyssa Chatterton
Published: Jan 20, 2025 03:36 am

Lanterns are a fun and essential collectible in Fisch, giving you a little extra light when exploring darker areas. This guide will help you track down the elusive Lantern Keeper, understand how the lantern system works, and tell you which lanterns are currently available in-game.

Where to find the Lantern Keeper in Fisch

Getting the Blue Lantern in Fisch.
Finally, a lantern to match my fishing rod! Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Lantern Keeper appears near the lighthouse on Moosewood at night. They will either be behind the lighthouse or just to the left of it, right on the edge of the cliff. You’re looking for a bald man with a halo who will immediately announce, “I Am thE LAntErn KEEpEr!” when you ask him who he is. He’s known for occasionally disappearing and reappearing, so don’t panic if they blink out of existence while you’re talking to them. Just wait a bit or come back later.

Here are the GPS coordinates for the Lantern Keeper’s two spots on Moosewood:

  • 715, 167, 333 (behind the lighthouse on the southeast side of Moosewood).
  • 655, 164, 258 (left of the lighthouse on Moosewood).

All Fisch Lanterns and how to get them

A player's lanterns in Fisch.
The first lantern I ever got was pink; it was very fitting. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you purchase a lantern, it’s chosen randomly from those available. You have a 1/10 chance of getting one of the Lantern Keeper’s exclusive lanterns, but the coveted Fairy Lantern is in its own league with a 1/50 chance. If you receive a duplicate, you’ll be refunded 250C$ from your 1,000C$ purchase.

Unlocking your first lantern gives you the title “The Pupil“, while the Fairy Lantern will award you with the prestigious title “The Holy“.

LanternHow to getDescription
Basic Lantern1/10 chance from Lantern KeeperStandard lantern with a white light.
Bright Blue Lantern1/10 chance from Lantern KeeperStandard lantern with a blue light.
Camo Lantern1/10 chance from Lantern KeeperSmaller lantern with a grass-covered exterior.
Magma Lantern1/10 chance from Lantern KeeperStandard lantern with a red light.
Orange Lantern1/10 chance from Lantern KeeperStandard lantern with an orange light.
Paper Lantern1/10 chance from Lantern KeeperTraditional paper lantern design.
Pink Lantern1/10 chance from Lantern KeeperStandard lantern with a pink light.
Small Lantern1/10 chance from Lantern KeeperSmall lantern with a white light.
Small & Bright Lantern1/10 chance from Lantern KeeperSmall lantern with a bright white light.
Ultra Bright Lantern1/10 chance from Lantern KeeperStandard lantern with an ultra-bright white light.
Fairy Lantern1/50 chance from Lantern KeeperAppears as a glowing fairy floating near the player.
Aurora LanternDay 1 of the 2024 Advent CalendarBlack lantern with pink and blue accents.
Frostfire LanternDay 6 of the 2024 Advent CalendarBlack lantern with orange and blue accents.
Holiday Candle LanternDay 11 of the 2024 Advent CalendarBlack lantern with red and orange accents, holly decoration.
Winter Ghost LanternDay 17 of the 2024 Advent CalendarGhost-shaped lantern holding a match.
Eternal Lantern of AbyssNew Year Bundle (799 Robux) from Jan. 4 to Jan. 11Black lantern with dark and light blue diamond patterns.
Wavecrest LanternSea Pegasus Bundle (899 Robux) from Jan. 11 to Jan. 18Orange lantern with light and dark orange accents.

To equip your lantern, open your Equipment Bag from your hotbar and select Lanterns on the bottom right of the overlay. You’ll see all the lanterns you own here.

A quick note for anyone heading down into The Depths—lanterns go dark along with the rest of the light in the area when there’s an Absolute Darkness event. There’s no way to combat the lack of light during this event, so be sure to have a Fish Radar with you if you’re looking for that valuable Ancient Depth Serpent.

Some players have also reported being able to get the rare Advent Calendar lanterns and the Wavecrest Lantern from the Lantern Keeper due to a possible glitch. This might be patched, so try your luck now if you’re feeling daring. Good luck finding the Lantern Keeper and building your collection of glowing treasures!

