How to unlock The Depths in Fisch

The Depths is a brand-new secret area that you can visit in Fisch, and it is filled with new fish types and a new rod that you can add to your collection.

Here’s everything you need to know about visiting the Depths region in Roblox’s Fisch.

How to reach and unlock The Depths in Fisch

Here’s the strange whirlpool that leads you to The Depths. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To reach The Depths region in Fisch, you need to find a “strange whirlpool” in the ocean. These whirlpools are white circles in the water with an airstream coming out of it. You can find the Shipwright NPC on your island, spawn your ship, and set your sails to find these whirlpools in the water. There is no fixed place in the water to find these places so you’ll have to search for quite some time before you land up on one. After you find the strange whirlpool, exit your ship and jump into it to reach Vertigo.

In our experience, the best time to find these whirlpools is usually at night, as the airstream is visible from very far and is much easier to spot. Also, make sure this is a strange whirlpool you’re jumping into and not a normal whirlppol. The normal whirlpools in the water don’t have an airstream—and they instantly kill you if you jump in, so avoid those.

Vertigo, the area you reach when you jump into a strange whirlpool. is a dark area surrounded by fluorescent minerals. The place also has the Synth NPC who sells the Nocturnal Rod and Conception Conch to leave the Vertigo. If you jump straight down in the northern direction, you should find the place to fish in Vertigo and red-colored fluorescent minerals to your left leading you to The Depths area. Climb up the rocks, and you should be in the starting area of The Depths region.

After reaching the Depths, you should notice a giant door with a keyhole and the Keeper NPC next to it who will ask you to fulfill two conditions to open the door and access the area. These conditions are:

Complete The Vertigo Bestiary

Find the Key of The Depths

Here’s how you can complete both of these conditions and enjoy fishing in The Depths area.

How to complete The Vertigo Bestiary in Fisch

Complete the Vertigo Bestiary! Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Bestiary page of Vertigo is the easiest to finish in a short time, as it only has nine entries to complete. Most of these fish are easy to catch and don’t need a hefty time investment. Here is a table to help to catch these fish easily while you’re inside the Vertigo:

Fish Rarity Requirements Bait Location Spiderfish Common Season: Winter Any Vertigo Deep Night Shrimp Common Place a Crab Cage in Vertigo Deep.



Weather: Clear

Season: Summer, Winter Any Vertigo Deep Twilight Eel Uncommon Season: Winter Insect Vertigo Deep Fangborn Gar Unusual Weather: Foggy Fish Head Vertigo Deep Abyssacuda Rare Season: Spring, Summer Minnow Vertigo Deep Voidfin Mahi Rare Weather: Clear, Windy

Season: Spring Truffle Worm Vertigo Deep Rubber Ducky Legendary Weather: Rain Any Vertigo Deep Isonade Mythic Any Truffle Worm Outside Vertigo in the strange Whirlpool Key of The Depths Exotic Any Any Vertigo Deep

The only caveat to fish in the Vertigo is that you have to use the Conception Conch or let someone else use it to escape the place and sell your fish to clear your inventory. Once you’ve completed your Bestiary, you can move on to the next step which is to find the key of The Depths.

How to get the Key of The Depths in Fisch

You can buy it in the shop. Screenshot by Dot Esports Here is the Exotic key! Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two ways to get your hands on the key of The Depths in Fisch:

Fishing in Vertigo: If you’ve not completed your Vertigo Bestiary, this is the best method for you to find the key. Just keep fishing in Vertigo Deep ’s fishing area, and you should eventually get a key to add it to your inventory.

If you’ve not completed your Vertigo Bestiary, this is the best method for you to find the key. Just keep fishing in ’s fishing area, and you should eventually get a key to add it to your inventory. Using Robux: You can save yourself the trouble and pay 79 Robux by going to the shop menu located at the top of your screen to buy the key and unlock the new region immediately.

After you’ve completed these requirements, you can go back to the Keeper NPC standing near the right side of the Depth region, present your key from your inventory, and enter the region.

Keep in mind the door only stays open while you stay in the server. The moment you log out, you will have to get another key by fishing or buying one to enter the region, so make sure to use your key wisely and fill up your Bestiary while you’re in The Depths. This could potentially change in future updates, but for now, you need to spend another key to enter the new region.

Next up, you can read our guides on finding the Red Drum fish and the Destiny Rod in Roblox Fisch.

