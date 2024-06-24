Forgot password
Dandy's World two characters standing together
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Dandy’s World codes (June 2024)

Doesn’t matter how cute you are, the monsters will still chase you around.
Dandy’s World is a new Roblox game by BlushCrunch Studio (creators of Tower Frenzy), and it has already garnered tons of players. The devs have released a few codes to celebrate the successful launch, and we’re here to share them with you.

Dandy’s World is a co-op survival game, similar to Dead by Daylight, where you play as a colorful character (similar to Poppy’s Playtime) and try to extract Ichor from machines while avoiding deadly enemies that chase you around. The game requires cooperation because some players need to work on extracting Ichor while others need to keep the enemies busy. The game is still in alpha but shows a lot of promise, and we had a lot of fun during the few matches we played. 

Here are the codes for Dandy’s World.

All codes in Dandy’s World

Dandy's World character is getting chased
The game can definitely get scary at times. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Active Dandy’s World codes (Working)

  • ICHOR—Redeem for 50 Ichor
  • ONETHOUSAND—Redeem for 50 Ichor

Dandy’s World codes (Expired)

There are currently no expired codes for Dandy’s World.

How to redeem codes in Dandy’s World

To redeem codes in Roblox Dandy’s World, simply log in to the game and do the following:

  1. Pick one of the two available characters (it doesn’t matter which one).
  2. Wait until you spawn in the main lobby (you’ll know you’re there when you see other players).
  3. Select the “Use Code” option in the lower left area of the screen (it’s under the Twisteds option, which looks like a white broken heart).
  4. A small window will appear where you enter the code.
  5. Select “Use”.
  6. Enjoy the free Ichor.
