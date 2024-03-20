Legend of Mushroom codes (March 2024)

If you love idle mobile RPG titles with cute heroes and monsters, you’ll love Legend of Mushroom! In this game, you will collect a lot of loot by defeating enemies, but there’s another way to get additional freebies and make the experience even more enjoyable.

Legend of Mushroom codes will give you a ton of Diamonds, Skill and Pall Coupons, Gold, and various other free goodies. Use these freebies to upgrade your little fungus and help it become the ultimate warrior! If you enjoy games with adorable creatures but are in the mood for something that’s not an idle title, check out our All promo codes for Pokémon Go article to claim free rewards easily!

UFAYeD —Redeem for 100 Diamonds, 10 Skill coupons, 10 Pal Coupons, and an Advanced Seed (New)

—Redeem for 100 Diamonds, 10 Skill coupons, 10 Pal Coupons, and an Advanced Seed TOPMUSH —Redeem for 100 Diamonds, 10 Skill coupons, 10 Pal Coupons, and 5 Speedup Coupons (New)

—Redeem for 100 Diamonds, 10 Skill coupons, 10 Pal Coupons, and 5 Speedup Coupons CREATOR —Redeem for 100 Diamonds, 10 Skill coupons, 10 Pal Coupons, and 5 Speedup Coupons

—Redeem for 100 Diamonds, 10 Skill coupons, 10 Pal Coupons, and 5 Speedup Coupons GATLING —Redeem for 200 Diamonds, 20 Skill coupons, 20 Pal Coupons, and 10 Speedup Coupons

—Redeem for 200 Diamonds, 20 Skill coupons, 20 Pal Coupons, and 10 Speedup Coupons LOM2024 —Redeem for 50 Diamonds, 10 Skill coupons, 10 Pal Coupons, and 1k Gold

—Redeem for 50 Diamonds, 10 Skill coupons, 10 Pal Coupons, and 1k Gold 1XutPJ —Redeem for 100 Diamonds, 5 Skill coupons, 5 Pal Coupons, and 20k Gold

—Redeem for 100 Diamonds, 5 Skill coupons, 5 Pal Coupons, and 20k Gold LOMVIP —Redeem for 50 Diamonds, 10 Skill coupons, 10 Pal Coupons, and 5 Speedup Coupons

—Redeem for 50 Diamonds, 10 Skill coupons, 10 Pal Coupons, and 5 Speedup Coupons LOM1777 —Redeem for 50 Diamonds, 10 Skill coupons, 10 Pal Coupons, and 1k Gold

—Redeem for 50 Diamonds, 10 Skill coupons, 10 Pal Coupons, and 1k Gold WELCOME —Redeem for 200 Diamonds, 20 Skill coupons, 20 Pal Coupons, and 10 Speedup Coupons

—Redeem for 200 Diamonds, 20 Skill coupons, 20 Pal Coupons, and 10 Speedup Coupons LOM7777 —Redeem for 50 Diamonds, 10 Skill coupons, 10 Pal Coupons, and 1k Gold

—Redeem for 50 Diamonds, 10 Skill coupons, 10 Pal Coupons, and 1k Gold THANKYOU—Redeem for 300 Diamonds, 20 Skill coupons, 20 Pal Coupons, and 10 Speedup Coupons

Legend of Mushroom codes (Expired)

There are currently no expired Legend of Mushroom codes.

How to redeem codes in Legend of Mushroom

To redeem Legend of Mushroom codes, follow the steps below:

Tap here to get rewards | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Open Legend of Mushroom on your device. Tap on your avatar image in the top-left corner of the screen. Tap on the avatar photo again to access your profile settings. Select the Redeem Code option. Input your code into the text box. Tap on the Exchange button to get your freebies.

How to get more Legend of Mushroom codes

You can find Legend of Mushroom codes on the official Legend of Mushroom Discord server, the game’s Facebook page, as well as the official X account (@legendofmush). Looking for codes on your own can be time-consuming, so we suggest you bookmark this article. We monitor the game’s socials and update our Working list as soon as there are new codes, so don’t forget to come back every few days to check for new additions.

Why are my Legend of Mushroom codes not working?

Mistyping a letter or number, using the wrong case, or simply leaving an extra space before or after the code will cost you freebies. That’s why you should double-check your spelling before tapping the Exchange button.

If your spelling is correct, but you still haven’t received any goodies, the code you want to redeem is probably past its expiration date. In case this happens, inform us about the issue so we can stay on top of it.

Other ways to get free rewards in Legend of Mushroom

If you have already used all the Legend of Mushroom codes, you don’t need to worry—you can get freebies in other ways. Tap on your avatar image and then the Gift Center icon to get rewards for a daily share on a game’s Facebook page and a daily visit to their Discord server.

You can also link your Google, Facebook, or email account to get additional goodies. Participating in special events will also bring you free prizes. Additionally, you will earn freebies even when you’re not playing the game (AFK rewards).

What is Legend of Mushroom?

Legend of Mushroom is an idle mobile game available for Android and iOS users. You take the role of a cute, tiny mushroom, and your main goal is to defeat various enemies and bosses to unlock and explore new worlds. Equip your mushroom with the best gear, skills, and friends, click on the lamp to upgrade your armor, and leave the rest to your little hero and the auto-clicker feature!

If you enjoy idle mobile titles, read our Pixel Heroes codes article to get codes for this interesting game, too! And if you want freebies in other games, explore the rest of our Codes section!

