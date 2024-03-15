Pixel Heroes codes (March 2024)

Keeping the mythical island of Emond safe from evil in Pixel Heroes: Tales of Emond was easy at first. I could defeat all the enemies without much effort, but as the game progressed and my opponents got stronger, I needed some help.

To make my warriors more efficient and summon new heroes, I needed a bunch of different resources, and the easiest way to get them was by redeeming Pixel Heroes codes. These codes gave me Gold Coins, EXP Potions, Friendship Points, and many other valuable items that allowed me to face the most challenging enemies without any problems. If you enjoy idle games with a post-apocalyptic setting, read our Echocalypse codes article to learn how to get freebies in this cool sci-fi RPG title!

All Pixel Heroes codes list

Pixel Heroes codes (Working)

THANKYOUALL —Redeem for 1 Flower of Elst, 1k Friendship Points, and 3 Lunar Astrolable Stones

—Redeem for 1 Flower of Elst, 1k Friendship Points, and 3 Lunar Astrolable Stones THANKYOUALL1 —Redeem for 1 Flower of Elst, 1k Friendship Points, and a Covenant of Light

—Redeem for 1 Flower of Elst, 1k Friendship Points, and a Covenant of Light ENTEREMOND—Redeem for 200k Gold Coins, 100k Experience Potions, 100 Boundary Stones, and a Covenant of Light

Pixel Heroes codes (Expired)

There are no expired Pixel Heroes codes.

How to redeem codes in Pixel Heroes

To redeem Pixel Heroes codes, follow the steps below:

Click here to get freebies | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Pixel Heroes: Tales of Emond on your device. Complete the tutorial. Tap on your avatar’s icon in the top-left corner of the screen. Tap the Code button. Enter your code into the text box. Press the yellow Claim button to get your rewards.

How to get more Pixel Heroes codes

Save our article for easy access to all the active Pixel Heroes codes. Don’t forget to visit this page every now and then since we look for the newest codes every day and update the list regularly. In case you want to get other game-related news or look for codes on your own, you can consult the game’s socials, including:

Why are my Pixel Heroes codes not working?

Make sure you didn’t make typos if you can’t redeem Pixel Heroes codes. You must enter the codes exactly as they appear on the list above, otherwise you won’t obtain the goodies. Consider copying and pasting the codes instead of inputting them by hand.

If you’re still struggling even though your spelling is correct, the code in question probably isn’t valid anymore. Since codes can expire without any warning from the developer, try to redeem them as quickly as possible.

Other ways to get free rewards in Pixel Heroes

Pixel Heroes codes are the most convenient way to get freebies, but they aren’t your only option. You can get Star Diamonds, Boundary Stones, Reputation, Covenants of Light, and many other goodies by:

Claiming 3,650 draws (available once you reach level 20 ).

(available once you reach ). Collecting Daily login rewards .

. Completing challenges .

. Leveling up.

Inviting friends to join the game.

to join the game. Claiming Online Gifts every few minutes.

every few minutes. Clearing stages.

Claiming Free Daily, Weekly, and Monthly Bundles.

What is Pixel Heroes?

Pixel Heroes: Tales of Emond is an idle mobile game where you summon pixelated warriors and take part in turn-based combat against evil foes. Your main goal is to protect the beautiful, mythical world around you. Your first team of warriors will include a fighter, archer, and a wizard. As the game progresses, you can summon additional members and upgrade them to ensure your team is strong enough to win against all the enemies.

