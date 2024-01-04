All Goddess of Victory Nikke Codes (January 2024)

Goddess of Victory Nikke is a Roblox title that sees you step into the shoes of an Earth defender, fighting a group of robots that have overtaken the planet. You and your group of personal Nikkes try to accomplish this task by completing quests, earning gems, and other rewards.

You then use these rewards to upgrade your Nikkes and make them more powerful by gaining new abilities. While you can always grind for these rewards, it’s easier to use the free codes the developers create. These codes can be redeemed in-game and offer a plethora of rewards for you to use in Goddess of Victory Nikke.

To see all of the active codes in Goddess of Victory Nikke as of January 2024, check out the guide below.

All active Goddess of Victory Nikke Codes

These codes have been confirmed to work as of Jan. 3, 2024, but make sure you redeem them as quickly as possible so you don’t run the risk of them expiring on you.

NYSCARLETBS2024 —Redeem for 3x normal recruit vouchers and 3x 1h growth set boxes

—Redeem for 3x normal recruit vouchers and 3x 1h growth set boxes 2024NIKKETHNYNS —Redeem for 100 Gems

—Redeem for 100 Gems happy2024nikkemysg —Redeem for 100 Gems

—Redeem for 100 Gems NIKKEBAGONGTAON —Redeem for 100 Gems

—Redeem for 100 Gems nikkefor2024 —Redeem for 101 Gems

—Redeem for 101 Gems NIKKECHRISTMAS —Redeem for 300 Gems

—Redeem for 300 Gems 1AY38MX5C —Redeem for 200 Gems

—Redeem for 200 Gems 1AY459NDT —Redeem for 100 Gems

—Redeem for 100 Gems ALLIWANTFORWINTERISYOU —Redeem for 100 Gems

—Redeem for 100 Gems 1AY26V8QE —Redeem for 300 Gems

—Redeem for 300 Gems MALANIKKEPASKO —Redeem for 100 Gems

—Redeem for 100 Gems NK12THNVL07 —Redeem for 100 Gems

—Redeem for 100 Gems 1AWK6LK3G —Redeem for 100 Gems

—Redeem for 100 Gems BRINGOUTTHEBIGBALLOONS —Redeem for 100 Gems

—Redeem for 100 Gems NIKKELANGSAKALAM —Redeem for 100 Gems

—Redeem for 100 Gems NIKKE1STYEAR —Redeem for 100 Gems

—Redeem for 100 Gems NIKKE1YEAR —Redeem for 10 Normal Vouchers, Skill Manual Box x5 ,Ultra Boost Modules x10, and Growth 1h Box x6

—Redeem for 10 Normal Vouchers, Skill Manual Box x5 ,Ultra Boost Modules x10, and Growth 1h Box x6 1STANNIVSHOW —Redeem for Gem 300, Growth Set (12H) 1, Ultra Boost Module 50, and Darling for a Day 5

—Redeem for Gem 300, Growth Set (12H) 1, Ultra Boost Module 50, and Darling for a Day 5 1STANNIVERSARYWITHU —Redeem for 10 Normal Vouchers

—Redeem for 10 Normal Vouchers 1ARV7NEVP —Redeem for 200 Gems

—Redeem for 200 Gems IFYOUREALLYWANTMERIGHT—Redeem for 100 Gems

How to redeem Goddess of Victory Nikke codes

Once you have an active code you want to redeem in Goddess of Victory Nikke, follow the steps below to earn its rewards: