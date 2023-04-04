When Pokémon Go first came out, it was mostly the atmosphere of the game and everyone’s ever-lasting dream of becoming the best trainer in the world that made it one of the most popular mobile games soon after its launch.

Though the initial hype wave came to an end at some point, the game still boasts a considerably high number of active players. It even broke its player count record from the summer of 2016 in 2018.

From events to new game modes, Niantic has been working hard to keep up the quality content. There is still a lot to discover within the Pokémon universe and there have also been collaborations with real-life brands. When these result in new items getting added to the game, trainers usually obtain them through the in-game shop, attending the in-person events, or using promo codes.

Promo codes come and go, meaning they eventually expire and more gets introduced with more events rolling out. Not all promo codes will feature the same rewards. Some will offer cool cosmetics, while others may be filled with in-game supplies like Poké Balls and berries.

Here are all the working promo codes in Pokémon Go.

Working promo codes in Pokémon Go (April 3)

Pokémon Go currently has an on-going collaboration with Amazon Prime Gaming. Amazon Prime subscribers get to unlock in-game bundles that contains Pokéballs, Max Revives, Golden Razz Berries, Star Pieces, or Lucky Eggs. To receive the redeem code, you’ll need to log into your Amazon account on Prime Gaming and click on Claim Now.

Expired Pokémon Go promo codes

WRGUZRVKRR2M3: Unlock a World Championships 2022 T-Shirt.

53HHNL3RTLXMPYFP – Receive 10 Poké Balls, 10 Pinap Berries, and an Incense

– Receive 10 Poké Balls, 10 Pinap Berries, and an Incense LRQEV2VZ59UDA – Receive 30 Poké Balls, an Incense, and a Lucky Egg

– Receive 30 Poké Balls, an Incense, and a Lucky Egg E9K4SY77F5623 – Receive 10 Poké Balls

KUAXZBJUTP3B7 – Get a Galaxy A Series Outfit

– Get a Galaxy A Series Outfit LRQEV2VZ59UDA – Get two Verizon Jackets, and a Verizon Mask

53HHNL3RTLXMPYFP – Get10 Poké Balls, 10 Pinap-berries, and an Incense

– Get10 Poké Balls, 10 Pinap-berries, and an Incense SWHPH9Z4EMZN7 – Get 30 Poké Balls, an Incense, and a Lucky Egg

Get 30 Poké Balls, an Incense, and a Lucky Egg E9K4SY77F5623 – Get 10 Poké Balls

RWQNL567S5SP7VTL – Ed Sheeran Sweatshirt

– Ed Sheeran Sweatshirt VVM87WGMMUZHTB8X – Ed Sheeran Sweatshirt

E9K4SY77F5623 – Redeem for 10 Poké Balls

GXSD5CJ556NHG – Get North Face x Gucci Avatar Items

– Get North Face x Gucci Avatar Items DJTLEKBK2G5EK – Receive 20 Ultra Balls, 10 Pinap Berries, 10 Stickers, a Star Piece

– Receive 20 Ultra Balls, 10 Pinap Berries, 10 Stickers, a Star Piece TRFJVYZVVV8R4 – Receive 30 Ultra Balls, 10 Max Revive, and a Lucky Egg

How can you redeem codes in Pokémon Go?

If you’re on an Android device, you can redeem promo codes by going through the following steps:

Launch Pokémon Go.

Click on the Poké Ball button at the bottom.

Select the Shop icon in the middle and scroll down to the bottom.

As you reach the bottom of the patch, you’ll see the “Promos” section.

Click on Redeem after entering the code, and the rewards should instantly be delivered to your account.

While the method above works for some iPhone/iPad users, the Redeem section has been missing for a decent chunk of the player base. You’ll need to visit the official redeem website for Pokémon Go and enter your code thereafter logging into your accounts. If you’ve logged into Niantic Labs with your account before, you may automatically skip the sign-in process.

This article includes affiliate links, which may provide small compensation to Dot Esports.