Whiteout Survival codes (February 2024)

Can you keep your family safe in this post-apocalyptic world of never-ending winter? Find out if you’re fit to be a chief and keep everyone warm! Good management of resources is crucial, but Whiteout Survival codes can make your job much easier.

If your camp is missing Wood, Iron, Coal, or other valuable resources, you can obtain a bunch of useful items by redeeming Whiteout Survival codes. You will also get Meat and Gems to ensure everyone in your family is well-fed. Make sure you redeem the codes before they expire, and keep everyone in your settlement happy, warm, and healthy. And if you want to try out similar games, check out our Echocalypse codes article to get freebies that will make your progress smoother!

All Whiteout Survival codes list

Whiteout Survival codes (working)

yuanxiao—Redeem for 10 Chief Stamina, 1k Coal, 1k Meat, 1k Iron, 1 hour of Training Speedup, 1k Wood, and 100 Gems

Whiteout Survival codes (expired) show more iOSNowLive

COMEBACK

Spooky2023

WOSXMAS2023

4D8W6k

COMEBACK

State500

WOS0213

9eR2d

Discord500K

Honorable23

g3r7H2

DessertDay

ThxgivingD23

9c5x2R

Xmas2022

STATE300

WOS24HNY

bwl1Lv4ze

STATE100

Happyday

STATE200

8k9X3P

54Np0jKxw

sweetheart

DecFeedback

FB1MILLION

ChocoCake127

Byebye2022

Discord600K

rK9PLvVX9

Bw8Y8G4q0

THX10K

22WINTER

ZwB75b4X6

DevFeedback1

2qP7z

NewFriends

A2r7X

HappyCNY2023

STATE600

THX40K

YummyPasta

DC300K

T8x3K2

feastseason

THX30K

Q4XrqLKG4

3wQWGYVB3

7bR9xK

WOS0213

5J8Q7H

5wYEo2wLj

vVp0WJVj0

rK9rzXwX9

SantaList

SnowDay2023

Halloween

WDAY2023

WOS13K

FB50K

R3d9X7

VeteransDay show less

How to redeem codes in Whiteout Survival

You can redeem Whiteout Survival codes in two ways. You can visit the WOS Gift Code Center webpage and enter your Player ID and gift code there, or you can redeem codes in the game by following the steps below.

Click here to obtain freebies | Dot Esports

Launch Whiteout Survival on your device. Tap on your avatar picture in the top left corner of the screen. Tap on Settings. Go to the Gift Code section. Input working codes into the Enter Gift Code text box. Tap on the Redeem button to get your reward.

How to get more Whiteout Survival codes

The game developer typically releases Whiteout Survival codes on the official social media platforms, including the Whiteout Survival Discord server, the game’s X account (@WOS_Global) and YouTube channel (@WhiteoutSurvivalOfficial), as well as the Whiteout Survival Facebook page.

If looking through all these platforms sounds like too much work, there’s a much easier option. You can save this article and visit it from time to time to find the latest codes since we scour the web every day and compile a list of working codes for your convenience.

Why are my Whiteout Survival codes not working?

Since Whiteout Survival codes are often combinations of random numbers and letters, it can be really easy to make a typo if you’re typing in the codes. We suggest you copy and paste them to avoid these issues. If your codes still don’t bring any freebies, they are no longer valid. Should you discover an expired code on our working list, notify us so we can investigate the matter and make the required changes.

Other ways to get free rewards in Whiteout Survival

If you still need more freebies after redeeming Whiteout Survival codes, you can get Wood, Keys, Gems, and many other rewards in a few ways. Claim Offline income if you log in to the game after 12 hours of being offline and Daily rewards every 24 hours. If your community is happy, you will receive a Chief’s Approval Rating reward once a day. Completing Chapter, Growth, and Daily Missions will also bring a bunch of freebies.

What is Whiteout Survival?

Whiteout Survival is a mobile game that puts your strategic and managerial skills to the test. You’re in the role of a chief who’s looking over a group of survivors in the frozen post-apocalyptic world. Your goal is to make sure every member of your community stays warm, safe, well-fed, and healthy. Search for valuable resources and rebuild a settlement while exploring the map and fighting against various enemy clans and wild animals.

