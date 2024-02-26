Whiteout Survival codes (February 2024)

Can you keep your family safe in this post-apocalyptic world of never-ending winter? Find out if you’re fit to be a chief and keep everyone warm! Good management of resources is crucial, but Whiteout Survival codes can make your job much easier.
If your camp is missing Wood, Iron, Coal, or other valuable resources, you can obtain a bunch of useful items by redeeming Whiteout Survival codes. You will also get Meat and Gems to ensure everyone in your family is well-fed. Make sure you redeem the codes before they expire, and keep everyone in your settlement happy, warm, and healthy. And if you want to try out similar games, check out our Echocalypse codes article to get freebies that will make your progress smoother!
All Whiteout Survival codes list
Whiteout Survival codes (working)
- yuanxiao—Redeem for 10 Chief Stamina, 1k Coal, 1k Meat, 1k Iron, 1 hour of Training Speedup, 1k Wood, and 100 Gems
Whiteout Survival codes (expired)show more
iOSNowLive
Spooky2023
WOSXMAS2023
4D8W6k
State500
9eR2d
Discord500K
Honorable23
g3r7H2
DessertDay
ThxgivingD23
9c5x2R
Xmas2022
STATE300
WOS24HNY
bwl1Lv4ze
STATE100
Happyday
STATE200
8k9X3P
54Np0jKxw
sweetheart
DecFeedback
FB1MILLION
ChocoCake127
Byebye2022
Discord600K
rK9PLvVX9
Bw8Y8G4q0
THX10K
22WINTER
ZwB75b4X6
DevFeedback1
2qP7z
NewFriends
A2r7X
HappyCNY2023
STATE600
THX40K
YummyPasta
DC300K
T8x3K2
feastseason
THX30K
Q4XrqLKG4
3wQWGYVB3
7bR9xK
5J8Q7H
5wYEo2wLj
vVp0WJVj0
rK9rzXwX9
SantaList
SnowDay2023
Halloween
WDAY2023
WOS13K
FB50K
R3d9X7
VeteransDay
How to redeem codes in Whiteout Survival
You can redeem Whiteout Survival codes in two ways. You can visit the WOS Gift Code Center webpage and enter your Player ID and gift code there, or you can redeem codes in the game by following the steps below.
- Launch Whiteout Survival on your device.
- Tap on your avatar picture in the top left corner of the screen.
- Tap on Settings.
- Go to the Gift Code section.
- Input working codes into the Enter Gift Code text box.
- Tap on the Redeem button to get your reward.
How to get more Whiteout Survival codes
The game developer typically releases Whiteout Survival codes on the official social media platforms, including the Whiteout Survival Discord server, the game’s X account (@WOS_Global) and YouTube channel (@WhiteoutSurvivalOfficial), as well as the Whiteout Survival Facebook page.
If looking through all these platforms sounds like too much work, there’s a much easier option. You can save this article and visit it from time to time to find the latest codes since we scour the web every day and compile a list of working codes for your convenience.
Why are my Whiteout Survival codes not working?
Since Whiteout Survival codes are often combinations of random numbers and letters, it can be really easy to make a typo if you’re typing in the codes. We suggest you copy and paste them to avoid these issues. If your codes still don’t bring any freebies, they are no longer valid. Should you discover an expired code on our working list, notify us so we can investigate the matter and make the required changes.
Other ways to get free rewards in Whiteout Survival
If you still need more freebies after redeeming Whiteout Survival codes, you can get Wood, Keys, Gems, and many other rewards in a few ways. Claim Offline income if you log in to the game after 12 hours of being offline and Daily rewards every 24 hours. If your community is happy, you will receive a Chief’s Approval Rating reward once a day. Completing Chapter, Growth, and Daily Missions will also bring a bunch of freebies.
What is Whiteout Survival?
Whiteout Survival is a mobile game that puts your strategic and managerial skills to the test. You’re in the role of a chief who’s looking over a group of survivors in the frozen post-apocalyptic world. Your goal is to make sure every member of your community stays warm, safe, well-fed, and healthy. Search for valuable resources and rebuild a settlement while exploring the map and fighting against various enemy clans and wild animals.
