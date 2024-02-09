Mr Mine codes (February 2024)

Casual mobile games like Mr. Mine are great to play if you just want to sit back and relax. I barely need to do anything but click and hire more workers to dig rocks. It’s simple and calming, and the rewards you get are fantastic. Although, there’s something even better!

It’s Mr. Mine codes! By redeeming them, you can get tickets and other valuable items like chests and time-lapses. All you need to do is be fast and activate them while they’re still available! On the other hand, if you want to defend your town from Doodle monsters, check out our list of Doodle Magic Wizard vs Slime codes to snatch more gifts in another mobile experience!

Are there any active Mr. Mine codes?

There are currently no active Mr. Mine codes.

Expired Mr. Mine codes show more 3T49Z3F4D3320T

XBX9V5E4D071E

FQNTQJA4D0120T

WYYM6DA4C9010T

QDPN9TC4C8E20T

M7HWT5B4C4610T

MRMW78E4AE610T

NE2VUCE49B310T

5BGHPBA4A2F120L

V7AN4ND4A1110T

7X22DVC4C151E

MRM83UD4BA720T

SMRJJBF49C410T

VRQM73F495C240L

5UXXK5D49F460L

8XGXDAA4B701E show less

How to redeem codes in Mr. Mine

To redeem codes in Mr. Mine with ease, follow the tutorial below:

Press Redeem Code to claim your rewards | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Open Mr. Mine on a mobile device. Tap the garage to open the tickets menu. Hit Redeem in the lower-right corner to open the code redemption window. Type the code into the text box. Press Redeem Code and claim your prize!

How to get more Mr. Mine codes

You can look for Mr. Mine codes on social media. However, we advise that you bookmark this page instead because you can easily return to it whenever you want and check our list of working codes. We hunt for new codes every day and save you the trouble of going through unrelated messages on the official socials on your own. If you do want to check out the official sources by yourself, you can start here:

Why are my Mr. Mine codes not working?

Unfortunately, Mr. Mine codes have expiration dates. One day, the codes will cease to function, and you won’t be able to get your rewards. Reach out to us if the code you’re trying to redeem is inactive, and we will investigate.

Beforehand, make sure that you’ve correctly entered the code. There can’t be any typos when adding codes into the text box in the game. Otherwise, you’ll get an error message instead of freebies. Copy codes to make everything easier and paste them straight into the redemption box to avoid this issue.

Other ways to get free rewards in Mr. Mine

You can look for additional info regarding in-game rewards and the latest Mr. Mine codes on social media. Discord is the best place to turn to for giveaways and special events, so if you haven’t done so yet, join the server. Alternatively, click on the elderly man sitting on top of the garage in the game to access the task menu and complete tasks or watch ads for more rewards.

What is Mr. Mine?

Mr. Mine is a mobile mining game where you dig for ores and valuables to sell for cash. With the money that you earn, you can hire more workers and upgrade your drilling machine. The deeper you go, the more types of rocks you’ll discover!

If you're looking for more mobile titles with free rewards, check out our article on Warhammer 40,000 Tacticus codes and the rest of our dedicated Codes section to claim more freebies.