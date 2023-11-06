Warhammer 40,000 Tacticus Codes (November 2023)

Updated: November 6, 2023: We checked for the latest codes!

Warhammer 40,000 Tacticus is a mobile game that pays tribute to the original games of the franchise. Tacticus is a true strategy game that allows players to take part in PvE campaigns or PvP skirmishes in a competitive environment. As Warhammer Tacticus is a mobile game, though, players will see that there are microtransactions everywhere. While you can buy all of the in-game items you may want, you can also use the free codes system to earn rewards by simply logging into the game.

The codes in Warhammer 40,000 Tacticus give you access to a plethora of rewards that will make your life much easier when playing. The codes usually offer one of the game’s types of currency, Blackstone and Coins, but you can also score some other items as well, such as Requisition Scrolls.

For a look at all of the active Warhammer 40,000 Tacticus codes, check out the guide below.

Warhammer 40,000 Tacticus Codes

MAJORLEAPER — 15 Deathleaper Shards, 3,000 Coins (New)

— 15 Deathleaper Shards, 3,000 Coins TRENTON — 50 Blackstone, 1 Requisition Order (New)

— 50 Blackstone, 1 Requisition Order ARJACPLUS — 10 Arjac shards (New)

— 10 Arjac shards 1TACTICUS1 — 1 Requisition Order, 12 Raid tickets, 3650 Coins, 365 Blackstone, 52 Energy

— 1 Requisition Order, 12 Raid tickets, 3650 Coins, 365 Blackstone, 52 Energy WELCOME — 500 Blackstone

— 500 Blackstone AHEM — 1 Blackstone

— 1 Blackstone WARHAMMER — 3,000 Coins and 200 Blackstone

— 3,000 Coins and 200 Blackstone SKULLS23 — 5,000 coins, 300 Blackstone, and 1 Requisition Scroll

— 5,000 coins, 300 Blackstone, and 1 Requisition Scroll CAPS — 5 Raid tickets

— 5 Raid tickets GALAXY — 300 Blackstone and 5,000 Coins

— 300 Blackstone and 5,000 Coins SUMMON — 1 Requisition Scroll

— 1 Requisition Scroll SRSBSNS — 1 Common Combat Knife

To redeem any one of these codes, you can simply open the Warhammer 40,000 Tacticus application and click on the Settings cog icon in the top-right corner of the screen. Here, you want to find the text box that says “Enter Code Here,” and enter any one of the active codes you see above. Finally, just hit Redeem, and you will receive the reward associated with that code.