My Prison codes (March 2024)

Have you ever dreamed of running the most secure prison in the world, rivaling the setup of Alcatraz itself? Look no further—My Prison is the game for you. Bring in the baddies from Crime City and coordinate their daily lives by creating the most impressive prison on the planet.

Managing a prison requires plenty of resources, so if you want to get that cash as soon as possible, you should use My Prison codes to get your facility up and running in no time. If you’re looking for other games where you get to play the roles of cops and robbers, check out our article on Jailbreak codes and discover how to grab all the free stuff in that game, too!

My Prison codes list

There are no active My Prison codes right now.

Expired My Prison codes

Basketball

Gate

CarChase

Xmas23

floor3

Decorations

ThumbsUp

How to redeem codes in My Prison

Here’s what you need to do to redeem My Prison codes:

Click these buttons to claim freebies. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Run My Prison in Roblox. Click on Claim to build a new prison or continue building an old one. Open the Manage menu by clicking on it in the bottom-right corner. Click on the Promocodes tab. Enter the code and click on Redeem to claim your rewards.

How to get more My Prison codes

You can usually find new My Prison codes by joining the Windburst Discord server or checking the developer’s X profile (@WindburstGames). You can also join the Windburst Roblox group. However, chasing after codes in all these places can take a lot of time. The best route is to bookmark our article and visit it regularly because we are always on the lookout for fresh drops!

Why are my My Prison codes not working?

The most common reason for My Prison codes not working is because you may have mistyped something. Instead of entering the codes manually, you should use the reliable copy/paste method and get them as they are right out of our article. If you still can’t get them to work, it likely means they’ve expired. Since the developer doesn’t announce when that might happen, let us know if you come across any codes that are no longer working.

Other ways to get free rewards in My Prison

When you’re done setting yourself up with all these My Prison codes, you can rely on other types of rewards in the game. You can get daily rewards, but you need to join the developer’s Roblox group first. The developer gives out a variety of gifts when they update the game or reach an important milestone. You can also take part in special events and grab all the freebies when you complete them.

What is My Prison?

My Prison is a Roblox tycoon game where you build, manage, and decorate a prison facility. You purchase vehicles to drive to Crime City where you capture criminals and bring them back to prison to serve their sentence. While they’re doing so, you earn the money you need for managing the facility. You can build things to expand the prison, add all sorts of decorations, hire the necessary staff (such as guards, janitors, nurses, and more), and invest in research that will improve the facility’s efficiency. While doing all of this, you need to pay attention to your prisoners’ needs because they’ll riot if they are unhappy.

