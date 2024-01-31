Jailbreak codes (February 2024)

Tired of being a nice guy? In Jailbreak, you can dip your toes into the criminal underworld from the safety of your home. And, if you prefer fighting on the side of justice, you will enjoy playing as a cop trying to bring order into your town.

Whichever path you pick, a bit of extra cash never hurts! No matter if you need it to buy new gear for the police station or bribe the guard, Jailbreak codes can make your ride smoother. Occasionally, you can pick up some cool cosmetic items to personalize your car as well. If you enjoyed this Roblox experience, take a look at our list of Da Hood codes for even more rewards!

All Jailbreak codes list

Jailbreak codes (Working)

YoutubeHelloItsVG —Redeem forHelloItsVG Tire Sticker

—Redeem forHelloItsVG Tire Sticker YoutubeNoobFreak—Redeem forNoobFreak Tire Sticker

How to redeem codes in Jailbreak

Redeeming codes for Jailbreak can be challenging. If you’re not sure where to look, follow the steps below:

Find an ATM to redeem your code | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Jailbreak in Roblox. Find an ATM (there are seven of them on the map, located in both Banks, both Police Stations, Train Station, Casino, and near the Prison Cafeteria). Hold E on your keyboard to interact with an ATM. Copy and paste a code into the Enter Code text box. Press Redeem and enjoy your rewards.

How to get more Jailbreak codes

If you want to stay up to date with all upcoming Jailbreak codes, bookmark this page by pressing CTRL+D. Since we’re always hunting for more free rewards for our list, remember to visit now and then to see what’s new.

You can also check the official accounts, such as the Jailbreak Discord server and X account (@badimo), but keep in mind that it can get time-consuming.

Why are my Jailbreak codes not working?

If Jailbreak codes are giving you trouble, make sure to double-check your spelling first. Since codes tend to get long, typos are a common occurrence. You can easily avoid them if you start copying and pasting the codes instead of entering them manually.

If a typo-free code is still causing issues, it has probably expired in the meantime. Most Roblox codes only last for a short time, so we advise claiming all rewards as soon as you can. If you find an invalid code on the Working list, let us know so we can investigate the matter.

Other ways to get free rewards in Jailbreak

Even if you redeem all Jailbreak codes, there are still more freebies to claim. If you’re playing on the side of the police, you will receive a daily paycheck at 5:00 AM (in-game time). Arresting criminals and not getting pickpocketed will earn you some additional bucks. Criminals don’t have this perk, but they can get money by successfully robbing stores, houses, and vaults.

Are you in need of more easy, free rewards? Check out the above-linked official Discord server! The developers organize giveaways and announce upcoming events there.

What is Jailbreak?

Jailbreak is an open-world Roblox world where you can experience both sides of the law. When you play as a criminal, your goal is to escape from prison and organize successful heists. The cops, on the other hand, are tasked with catching runaway prisoners and preventing crime. Whatever your objective is, you’ll need to purchase vehicles and weapons to progress. And, if you ever get bored of the route you chose, you can always switch sides easily.

