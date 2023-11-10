Arsenal codes (November 2023)

Are you prepared to test your shooting skills in Roblox like never before? You’re at the right place, as Arsenal comes with a fast-paced FPS deathmatch mode and amazing weapons that will cause chaos in every round. Therefore, make sure to reload, and good luck!

Still, if you want to be instantly recognizable on the battlefield and customize your character the way you want, you will need Arsenal codes. These give you special skins, different announcer voices, and sometimes BattleBucks for purchasing more exciting items. Additionally, don’t forget to visit our Type or Die codes list and claim interesting freebies in this exciting experience, too!

All Arsenal codes list

Working Arsenal codes

EPRIKA —Redeem for the Eprika announcer voice

—Redeem for the Eprika announcer voice ROLVE —Redeem for Fanboy Skin

—Redeem for Fanboy Skin E —Redeem for a Calling Card

—Redeem for a Calling Card POKE —Redeem for Poke Skin

—Redeem for Poke Skin GARCELLO —Redeem for Garcello Skin, Garcello Kill Effect, and an Emote

—Redeem for Garcello Skin, Garcello Kill Effect, and an Emote FLAMINGO —Redeem for the Flamingo announcer voice

—Redeem for the Flamingo announcer voice ANNA —Redeem for Anna Skin

—Redeem for Anna Skin F00LISH—Redeem for Jackeryz Skin (The code contains two zeroes instead of two Os)

Expired Arsenal Codes

TheBloxies

NEWMILO

MILO

Bandites

unusualbias

TROLLFACE

EPRIKA

F00LISH

ROLVE

NEWMILO (WOMAN)

NEVERBROKEN

3BILLY

SCALLYWAG

wake up

GULLIBLE

JOHN

hammertime

THE BANANA MAN

dhmubruh

POG

xonaeday21

CBROX

E

POKE

GARCELLO

KITTEN

BALLISTICBSIDE

CastlersUnusual100k

PET

the 2021 spooky code

xonae

BLOXY

goodnight

ANNA

BALLISTIC

trolling…

CRACKED

BRUT

How to redeem codes in Arsenal

Redeeming codes in Arsenal is an easy and quick process. Follow our step-by-step instructions to claim free rewards right away:

Click this button to redeem your code | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Arsenal in Roblox. Click on the gift icon in the lower-left corner of the screen. Enter the code in the Promo codes pop-up window. Click Redeem to get your free rewards.

How can you get more codes in Arsenal?

Bookmark this article (CTRL+D) if you want to be up-to-date with the latest Arsenal codes, as we do our best to find all the working ones and put them in one place for ease of access. Still, if you want to explore more about the game and get useful tips and tricks or learn about other ways to earn freebies, we recommend you follow the developer’s official social media channels:

Why are my Arsenal codes not working?

Have you checked your spelling? Make sure to double-check everything as you enter any Arsenal code. They usually contain a mix of numbers, letters, and special symbols, so it’s quite easy to make a mistake. We advise you to copy the code you want to use from our list and paste it straight into the text box in the game to prevent unnecessary typos.

Also, if you get the message This Code Does Not Exist, it usually means it’s expired. For that reason, claim all the available codes—especially new ones—as soon as you see them on our list.

How to get more free rewards in Arsenal

If you used all the available Arsenal codes for freebies, check the lobby every time you enter the game because sometimes developers reward their players with unique weapons. Also, more kills means more BattleBucks, so keep playing until you earn enough to customize your character and kill effects. Besides, you can join the official ROLVe Roblox group for a chat tag and 25 percent more BattleBucks and XP.

What is Arsenal?

Arsenal is a fast-paced FPS Roblox game where you compete in a deathmatch mode, similar to Call of Duty Multiplayer or Counter-Strike. If you get bored of the deathmatch mode, you can test your skills in Extra Gamemodes, such as Adventure Slaughter, one-vs-one, or other challenges. Create your unique character with various skins and emotes, and show everyone else how good of a shooter you are.

