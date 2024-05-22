Wuthering Waves codes (May 2024)

In Wuthering Waves, you get to explore the world of Solaris-3 while trying to recover your lost memories and keep the planet safe. Luckily, you don’t have to fight the enemies on your own—you can rely on a team of Resonators. You can also use codes!

Wuthering Waves codes are the easiest way to obtain useful items that will help you achieve your goal more easily. We compiled a list of all the active codes, so use them before they expire and get freebies that will significantly enhance your gameplay! For more game-related info, read our All characters in Wuthering Waves article.

All Wuthering Waves codes list

Working Wuthering Waves codes

WUTHERINGGIFT —Redeem for Rewards (Available on launch)

—Redeem for Rewards WUTHERINGWAVESGIFT —Redeem for Rewards (Available on launch)

—Redeem for Rewards WUTHERING2024—Redeem for Rewards (Available on launch)

Expired Wuthering Waves codes

There are currently no expired Wuthering Waves codes.

How to redeem codes in Wuthering Waves

Until Wuthering Waves is released, it’s impossible to know what the code redemption process will look like. We will include detailed instructions on how to redeem the codes as soon as the game comes out, so bookmark this article and come back to check for updates.

How to get more Wuthering Waves codes

The quickest way to get all the working Wuthering Waves codes is by saving our post and clicking on it every few days. If you prefer doing the research on your own or if you want to get other game-related info, you can consult the official socials listed below:

Why are my Wuthering Waves codes not working?

Pay attention to your spelling if you’re experiencing difficulties claiming Wuthering Waves codes. Each code must be entered exactly as it appears, so copy and paste them to make sure there are no spelling mistakes. Try to claim freebies as soon as codes are dropped since, typically, all codes expire after a while. If you find an inactive code in this article, let us know, and we will investigate.

Other ways to get free rewards in Wuthering Waves

While Wuthering Waves codes are the best way to get freebies, you have a few more options to obtain rewards. Check your in-game inbox when you start playing, as you’ll be able to claim a bunch of free items there. Additionally, you’ll get Lustrous and Radiant Tides, as well as a 4-star Resonator Sanhua, if you log into the game for seven consecutive days.

What is Wuthering Waves?

Wuthering Waves is an open-world action RPG title that features dynamic combat with character switching and a gacha system for acquiring abilities and characters. You play as Rover, and your goal is to recover lost memories while preventing the destruction of the planet called Solaris-3. Form the best possible team to defeat all your enemies—you will be able to collect the abilities of the defeated foes (Echoes) to gain new powers and become stronger. Follow the main storyline while also enjoying various side-quests to get rewards that will help you level up.

