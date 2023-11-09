Car Dealership Tycoon codes (November 2023)

In the real world, cars are expensive, and it’s the same in Roblox experiences. Starting your dealership in this game can be a challenge if you don’t know how to get resources. Consider redeeming Car Dealership Tycoon codes to get a head start on purchasing the fleet of your dreams.
Car Dealership Tycoon codes will give you a lot of cash that you can use to buy the fastest and coolest cars and become the most powerful tycoon in the game. If you enjoy other tycoon Roblox games, read our Working codes for Gladiator Tycoon article to learn how to get free goodies in that game as well!
All Car Dealership Tycoon codes list
Car Dealership Tycoon codes (Working)
- Halloween2023—Redeem for 100k Cash (New)
- Spooktober—Redeem for 75k Cash (New)
- DragRace—Redeem for 75k Cash (New)
- MoreBikes—Redeem for 75k Cash
- BackToSchool—Redeem for 75k Cash
- Motos—Redeem for 75k Cash
- September2023—Redeem for 75k Cash
- FOXZIE—Redeem this code for 15k Cash
- Tstingray—Redeem for 25k Cash
Car Dealership Tycoon codes (Expired)
- TURBOZ—Redeem for 70k Cash
- HelloAugust—Redeem for 70k Cash
- July2023—Redeem for 70k Cash
- Towing—Redeem for 70k Cash
- 1MilLikes—Redeem for 70k Cash
- CHALLENGE—Redeem for 70k Cash
- 5thBday—Redeem for 70k Cash
- Upgrades—Redeem for 70k Cash
- Customers—Redeem for 70k Cash
- Season5—Redeem for 70k Cash
- OmgImPoor—Redeem for 70k Cash
- CriminalVan—Redeem for 70k Cash
- 200Trophies—Redeem for 50k Cash
- 7Quests—Redeem for 50k Cash
- Helicopter—Redeem for 75k Cash
- Drifting—Redeem for 70k Cash
- Season3Soon—Redeem for 60k Cash
- Hey2023—Redeem for 75k Cash
- HyperDealer—Redeem for 50k Cash
- CarFactory—Redeem for 50k Cash
- IWaitLong—Redeem for 100k Cash
- 7Quests—Redeem for 50k Cash
- XmasIncoming—Redeem for 50k Cash
- FreeTruck—Redeem for a Lucas Stabilizer Truck
- Pumpkins—Redeem for 50k Cash
- Season2—Redeem for 50k Cash
- Season1—Redeem for 50k Cash
- ATV—Redeem for 50k Cash
- 1Billion—Redeem for 100k Cash
- MoreKits—Redeem for 50k Cash
- Bodykits—Redeem for 50k Cash
- 825KVotes—Redeem for 50k Cash
- NewBarn—Redeem for 50k Cash
- Crimes—Redeem for 50k Cash
- 4Years—Redeem for 50k Cash
- BarnFind—Redeem for 50k Cash
- Twitter50K—Redeem for 50k Cash
- Interiors—Redeem for 50k Cash
- 900MVisits—Redeem for 90k Cash
How to redeem codes in Car Dealership Tycoon
Redeeming Car Dealership Tycoon codes is simple if you follow the instructions below:
- Start Car Dealership Tycoon in Roblox.
- Click on the cogwheel button at the top of your screen.
- Paste the code into the Enter code text box.
- Click on the green + button to claim your goodies.
How do I get more Car Dealership Tycoon codes?
To ensure our lists are always up-to-date, we scour the internet daily in search of new Car Dealership Tycoon codes. This means that the best way to get the latest codes is by bookmarking our article and revisiting it every once in a while.
If you’d still like to do your own research or look for other game-related information, you can:
- Join the official Foxzie Discord server.
- Follow the studio’s X account (@Foxzie_RBLX).
- Subscribe to the studio’s YouTube channel (@Foxzie).
Why are my Car Dealership Tycoon codes not working?
Car Dealership Tycoon codes have to be typed in as they appear, or you won’t be able to redeem them. Before you click the green button that will bring you the free goodies, make sure your spelling is correct. The best way to avoid typos is by copy-pasting the code you wish to redeem from our article into the game.
If your spelling is correct and you still haven’t received rewards, the code might have become inactive. Since all codes expire after a certain period, make sure to redeem them while they’re still working. We make sure our lists are up-to-date, but sometimes, certain codes might expire before we have a chance to check them. If that happens, let us know, and we will move the code in question to the Expired list.
Other ways to get free rewards in Car Dealership Tycoon
Redeeming Car Dealership Tycoon codes isn’t the only way to get free goodies. You can also obtain rewards by clicking on the Gift icon at the top of the screen to claim daily login rewards (every 24 hours) that include cash and new cars. Rewards get better every day.
Additionally, you can pay attention to the giveaways channel in the official Discord and participate to win more rewards.
What is Car Dealership Tycoon?
Car Dealership Tycoon is a Roblox game where you get to build a car dealership and customize cars in your fleet. The game also allows you to explore the map while driving around with your friends or participating in races (which also helps you earn money). If your budget runs low, make sure to redeem the codes we posted above for some extra cash.
To discover codes for other Roblox games and learn how to redeem them, check out the rest of our Roblox Codes section and get your freebies easily.