Car Dealership Tycoon codes (November 2023)

In the real world, cars are expensive, and it’s the same in Roblox experiences. Starting your dealership in this game can be a challenge if you don’t know how to get resources. Consider redeeming Car Dealership Tycoon codes to get a head start on purchasing the fleet of your dreams.

Car Dealership Tycoon codes will give you a lot of cash that you can use to buy the fastest and coolest cars and become the most powerful tycoon in the game.

All Car Dealership Tycoon codes list

Car Dealership Tycoon codes (Working)

Halloween2023 —Redeem for 100k Cash (New)

—Redeem for 100k Cash Spooktober —Redeem for 75k Cash (New)

—Redeem for 75k Cash DragRace —Redeem for 75k Cash (New)

—Redeem for 75k Cash MoreBikes —Redeem for 75k Cash

—Redeem for 75k Cash BackToSchool —Redeem for 75k Cash

—Redeem for 75k Cash Motos —Redeem for 75k Cash

—Redeem for 75k Cash September2023 —Redeem for 75k Cash

—Redeem for 75k Cash FOXZIE —Redeem this code for 15k Cash

—Redeem this code for 15k Cash Tstingray—Redeem for 25k Cash

Car Dealership Tycoon codes (Expired)

TURBOZ —Redeem for 70k Cash

—Redeem for 70k Cash HelloAugust —Redeem for 70k Cash

—Redeem for 70k Cash July2023 —Redeem for 70k Cash

—Redeem for 70k Cash Towing —Redeem for 70k Cash

—Redeem for 70k Cash 1MilLikes —Redeem for 70k Cash

—Redeem for 70k Cash CHALLENGE —Redeem for 70k Cash

—Redeem for 70k Cash 5thBday —Redeem for 70k Cash

—Redeem for 70k Cash Upgrades —Redeem for 70k Cash

—Redeem for 70k Cash Customers —Redeem for 70k Cash

—Redeem for 70k Cash Season5 —Redeem for 70k Cash

—Redeem for 70k Cash OmgImPoor —Redeem for 70k Cash

—Redeem for 70k Cash CriminalVan —Redeem for 70k Cash

—Redeem for 70k Cash 200Trophies —Redeem for 50k Cash

—Redeem for 50k Cash 7Quests —Redeem for 50k Cash

—Redeem for 50k Cash Helicopter —Redeem for 75k Cash

—Redeem for 75k Cash Drifting —Redeem for 70k Cash

—Redeem for 70k Cash Season3Soon —Redeem for 60k Cash

—Redeem for 60k Cash Hey2023 —Redeem for 75k Cash

—Redeem for 75k Cash HyperDealer —Redeem for 50k Cash

—Redeem for 50k Cash CarFactory —Redeem for 50k Cash

—Redeem for 50k Cash IWaitLong —Redeem for 100k Cash

—Redeem for 100k Cash 7Quests —Redeem for 50k Cash

—Redeem for 50k Cash XmasIncoming —Redeem for 50k Cash

—Redeem for 50k Cash FreeTruck —Redeem for a Lucas Stabilizer Truck

—Redeem for a Lucas Stabilizer Truck Pumpkins —Redeem for 50k Cash

—Redeem for 50k Cash Season2 —Redeem for 50k Cash

—Redeem for 50k Cash Season1 —Redeem for 50k Cash

—Redeem for 50k Cash ATV —Redeem for 50k Cash

—Redeem for 50k Cash 1Billion —Redeem for 100k Cash

—Redeem for 100k Cash MoreKits —Redeem for 50k Cash

—Redeem for 50k Cash Bodykits —Redeem for 50k Cash

—Redeem for 50k Cash 825KVotes —Redeem for 50k Cash

—Redeem for 50k Cash NewBarn —Redeem for 50k Cash

—Redeem for 50k Cash Crimes —Redeem for 50k Cash

—Redeem for 50k Cash 4Years —Redeem for 50k Cash

—Redeem for 50k Cash BarnFind —Redeem for 50k Cash

—Redeem for 50k Cash Twitter50K —Redeem for 50k Cash

—Redeem for 50k Cash Interiors —Redeem for 50k Cash

—Redeem for 50k Cash 900MVisits—Redeem for 90k Cash

How to redeem codes in Car Dealership Tycoon

Redeeming Car Dealership Tycoon codes is simple if you follow the instructions below:

Start Car Dealership Tycoon in Roblox. Click on the cogwheel button at the top of your screen. Paste the code into the Enter code text box. Click on the green + button to claim your goodies.

How do I get more Car Dealership Tycoon codes?

To ensure our lists are always up-to-date, we scour the internet daily in search of new Car Dealership Tycoon codes. This means that the best way to get the latest codes is by bookmarking our article and revisiting it every once in a while.

If you’d still like to do your own research or look for other game-related information, you can:

Join the official Foxzie Discord server.

Follow the studio’s X account (@Foxzie_RBLX).

Subscribe to the studio’s YouTube channel (@Foxzie).

Why are my Car Dealership Tycoon codes not working?

Car Dealership Tycoon codes have to be typed in as they appear, or you won’t be able to redeem them. Before you click the green button that will bring you the free goodies, make sure your spelling is correct. The best way to avoid typos is by copy-pasting the code you wish to redeem from our article into the game.

If your spelling is correct and you still haven’t received rewards, the code might have become inactive. Since all codes expire after a certain period, make sure to redeem them while they’re still working. We make sure our lists are up-to-date, but sometimes, certain codes might expire before we have a chance to check them. If that happens, let us know, and we will move the code in question to the Expired list.

Other ways to get free rewards in Car Dealership Tycoon

Redeeming Car Dealership Tycoon codes isn’t the only way to get free goodies. You can also obtain rewards by clicking on the Gift icon at the top of the screen to claim daily login rewards (every 24 hours) that include cash and new cars. Rewards get better every day.

Additionally, you can pay attention to the giveaways channel in the official Discord and participate to win more rewards.

What is Car Dealership Tycoon?

Car Dealership Tycoon is a Roblox game where you get to build a car dealership and customize cars in your fleet. The game also allows you to explore the map while driving around with your friends or participating in races (which also helps you earn money). If your budget runs low, make sure to redeem the codes we posted above for some extra cash.

