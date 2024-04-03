Gladiator Tycoon is a game that allows players to live their fantasy as a gladiator in the early days of the first millennia. In the game, you have access to soldiers and weapons, both of which can be upgraded using coins that you earn through capturing points in the arena. You’re also given some barracks to operate, which also presents opportunities to earn coins. As you progress through the game and accumulate more coins, you’re able to upgrade different sections and become an even stronger gladiator.

Recommended Videos

With Gladiator Tycoon being on Roblox, many fans assume there are in-game codes they can use to acquire free coins or other boosts that will make their soldiers and weapons stronger.

Games like Gladiator Tycoon hand out these codes fairly frequently, and players are wondering what the codes are for this specific game.

Gladiator Tycoon codes

There are no active working codes for Gladiator Tycoon. The developers seemingly haven’t gotten around to creating any yet, which means players don’t currently have access to any free rewards.

It’s very likely the developers will give out codes in the future, but for now, players are stuck grinding through the game at a normal level.

Once codes do get released, though, you can redeem them by launching Gladiator Tycoon and going to the main lobby screen. Here, you can find the blue Twitter icon on the left-hand side of the screen. Click the icon, and you’ll be able to enter any active code and instantly receive its rewards.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more