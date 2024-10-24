Black Ops 6 Zombies camo challenges list: All Zombies camos and how to get them

One of the best ways to spend your time in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is by grinding for camos for each of your weapons, allowing you to flex your talents on enemies and your friends alike, and this year, it’s bigger than ever.
Black Ops 6 has four Mastery camos to earn in Zombies, with a further four earned in Multiplayer and Warzone, resulting in a never-ending grind. While multiplayer will require you to do what Thor didn’t—aiming right for the head—Critical Kills are the name of the game in Zombies.
We’ve got the full list of all Black Ops 6 Zombies camos and how to get them below.
All Black Ops 6 Zombies camos and challenges
Every weapon in BO6 Zombies has 11 camos to earn, with nine “Military” camos and two “Special” camos. Here are all the BO6 Military camos and how to unlock them in Zombies.
- Slate: 100 Critical Kills
- Desert: 200 Critical Kills
- Evergreen: 300 Critical Kills
- Rugged: 400 Critical Kills
- Grim: 600 Critical Kills
- Stripe: 800 Critical Kills
- Oceanic: 1000 Critical Kills
- Whiteout: 1500 Critical Kills
- Purple Tiger: 2000 Critical Kills
Alongside the nine Military camos, each weapon has two Special camos unlocked by completing individual challenges and can be used across all weapons—as long as you’ve already earned all of the Military camos available in that mode.
Finally, there are four Mastery Camos to unlock: Mystic Gold, Opal, Afterlife, and Nebula. These unlock in order once you’ve completed specific challenges, starting with Mystic Gold when you have unlocked both Special Camos for that weapon.
Here’s how to unlock all of the BO6 Camos in Zombies. We’re busy grinding away to unlock all the guns and will update you with more weapons when we can!
Black Ops 6 assault rifle camo challenges
If you’re reading this article on mobile, we recommend flipping your phone horizontally to read the following tables.
|Weapon
|Special Camos
|Mystic Gold Mastery Camo
|Opal Mastery Camo
|Afterlife Mastery Camo
|Nebula Mastery Camo
|XM4
|Liquify: Get 300 Eliminations with Napalm Burst equipped
Mainframe: Get 30 Vermin Eliminations
|– Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times
|– Unlock Mystic Gold Camo on 7 Assault Rifles
– Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations
|– Unlock Opal on 33 weapons
– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times
|– Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons
– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills
|AK-74
|TBC
|– Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times
| Unlock Mystic Gold Camo on 7 Assault Rifles
– Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations
|– Unlock Opal on 33 weapons
– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times
|– Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons
– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills
|AMES 85
|TBC
|– Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times
| Unlock Mystic Gold Camo on 7 Assault Rifles
– Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations
|– Unlock Opal on 33 weapons
– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times
|– Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons
– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills
|GPR 91
|TBC
|– Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times
| Unlock Mystic Gold Camo on 7 Assault Rifles
– Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations
|– Unlock Opal on 33 weapons
– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times
|– Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons
– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills
|Model L
|TBC
|– Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times
| Unlock Mystic Gold Camo on 7 Assault Rifles
– Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations
|– Unlock Opal on 33 weapons
– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times
|– Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons
– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills
|Goblin Mk2
|TBC
|– Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times
| Unlock Mystic Gold Camo on 7 Assault Rifles
– Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations
|– Unlock Opal on 33 weapons
– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times
|– Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons
– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills
|AS VAL
|TBC
|– Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times
| Unlock Mystic Gold Camo on 7 Assault Rifles
– Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations
|– Unlock Opal on 33 weapons
– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times
|– Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons
– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills
Black Ops 6 SMG camo challenges
|Weapon
|Special camos
|Mystic Gold Mastery Camo
|Opal Mastery Camo
|Afterlife Mastery Camo
|Nebula Mastery Camo
|C9
|Infrared: Get 30 Parasite Eliminations with the C9
Lynx: Get 300 Eliminations with the C9 while Pack-A-Punched
|– Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times
|– Unlock Mystic Gold on 6 SMGS
– Get 30 Special Zombie kills
|– Unlock Opal on 33 weapons
– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times
|– Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons
– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills
|KSV
|TBC
|– Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times
|– Unlock Mystic Gold on 6 SMGS
– Get 30 Special Zombie kills
|– Unlock Opal on 33 weapons
– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times
|– Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons
– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills
|TANTO .22
|TBC
|– Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times
|– Unlock Mystic Gold on 6 SMGS
– Get 30 Special Zombie kills
|– Unlock Opal on 33 weapons
– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times
|– Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons
– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills
|PP-919
|TBC
|– Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times
|– Unlock Mystic Gold on 6 SMGS
– Get 30 Special Zombie kills
|– Unlock Opal on 33 weapons
– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times
|– Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons
– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills
|Jackal PDW
|TBC
|– Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times
|– Unlock Mystic Gold on 6 SMGS
– Get 30 Special Zombie kills
|– Unlock Opal on 33 weapons
– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times
|– Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons
– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills
|Kompakt 92
|TBC
|– Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times
|– Unlock Mystic Gold on 6 SMGS
– Get 30 Special Zombie kills
|– Unlock Opal on 33 weapons
– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times
|– Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons
– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills
Black Ops 6 LMG camo challenges
|Weapon
|Special camos
|Mystic Gold Mastery Camo
|Opal Mastery Camo
|Afterlife Mastery Camo
|Nebula Mastery Camo
|PU-21
|Vivid: Get 10 Mangler Eliminations
Justice: Get 300 Hipfire kills
|– Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times
|– Unlock Mystic Gold on 3 LMGS
– Get 30 Special Zombie kills
|– Unlock Opal on 33 weapons
– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times
|– Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons
– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills
|XMG
|Camo 1:
Camo 2:
|– Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times
|– Unlock Mystic Gold on 3 LMGS
– Get 30 Special Zombie kills
|– Unlock Opal on 33 weapons
– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times
|– Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons
– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills
|GPMG-7
|Camo 1:
Camo 2:
|– Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times
|– Unlock Mystic Gold on 3 LMGS
– Get 30 Special Zombie kills
|– Unlock Opal on 33 weapons
– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times
|– Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons
– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills
Black Ops 6 shotgun camo challenges
|Weapon
|Special camos
|Mystic Gold Mastery Camo
|Opal Mastery camo
|Afterlife Mastery camo
|Nebula Mastery camo
|Marine SP
|Strawberry Mint: Get 300 Eliminations at Rare rarity or above
Peel Out: Get 300 Hipfire kills
|– Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times
|– Unlock Mystic Gold on 2 Shotguns
– Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations
|– Unlock Opal on 33 weapons
– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times
|– Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons
– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills
|ASG-89
|TBC
|– Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times
|– Unlock Mystic Gold on 2 Shotguns
– Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations
|– Unlock Opal on 33 weapons
– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times
|– Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons
– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills
Black Ops 6 marksman rifle camo challenges
|Weapon
|Special camos
|Mystic Gold Mastery Camo
|Opal Mastery camo
|Afterlife Mastery camo
|Nebula Mastery camo
|SWAT 5.56
|Hyperspace: Kill 100 Zombies affected by your Tactical Equipment
Wrangler: Get 75 Armored Zombie Eliminations
|– Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times
|– Unlock Mystic Gold on 4 Marksman Rifles
– Get 30 Special Zombie kills
|– Unlock Opal on 33 weapons
– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times
|– Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons
– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills
|Tsarkov 7.62
|TBC
|– Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times
|– Unlock Mystic Gold on 4 Marksman Rifles
– Get 30 Special Zombie kills
|– Unlock Opal on 33 weapons
– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times
|– Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons
– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills
|AEK-973
|TBC
|– Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times
|– Unlock Mystic Gold on 4 Marksman Rifles
– Get 30 Special Zombie kills
|– Unlock Opal on 33 weapons
– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times
|– Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons
– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills
|DM-10
|TBC
|– Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times
|– Unlock Mystic Gold on 4 Marksman Rifles
– Get 30 Special Zombie kills
|– Unlock Opal on 33 weapons
– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times
|– Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons
– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills
Black Ops 6 sniper rifle camo challenges
|Weapon
|Special camos
|Mystic Gold Mastery camo
|Opal Mastery camo
|Afterlife Mastery camo
|Nebula Mastery camo
|LW3A1 Frostline
|Strata: Get 300 Eliminations
Eventide: Get 30 Parasite Eliminations
|– Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times
|– Unlock Mystic Gold on 3 Sniper Rifles
– Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations
|– Unlock Opal on 33 weapons
– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times
|– Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons
– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills
|SVD
|TBC
|– Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times
|– Unlock Mystic Gold on 3 Sniper Rifles
– Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations
|– Unlock Opal on 33 weapons
– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times
|– Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons
– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills
|LR 7.62
|TBC
|– Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times
|– Unlock Mystic Gold on 3 Sniper Rifles
– Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations
|– Unlock Opal on 33 weapons
– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times
|– Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons
– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills
Black Ops 6 pistol camo challenges
|Weapon
|Special camos
|Mystic Gold Mastery camo
|Opal Mastery camo
|Afterlife Mastery camo
|Nebula Mastery camo
|9mm PM
|Yottabyte: Get 300 Eliminations with Cryo Freeze equipped
Red Ring: Get 300 Eliminations with Dead Wire equipped
|– Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times
|– Unlock Mystic Gold on 4 Pistols
– Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations
|– Unlock Opal on 33 weapons
– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times
|– Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons
– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills
|Grekhova
|TBC
|– Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times
|– Unlock Mystic Gold on 4 Pistols
– Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations
|– Unlock Opal on 33 weapons
– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times
|– Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons
– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills
|GS45
|TBC
|– Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times
|– Unlock Mystic Gold on 4 Pistols
– Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations
|– Unlock Opal on 33 weapons
– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times
|– Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons
– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills
|Stryder .22
|TBC
|– Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times
|– Unlock Mystic Gold on 4 Pistols
– Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations
|– Unlock Opal on 33 weapons
– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times
|– Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons
– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills
Black Ops 6 launcher camo challenges
|Weapon
|Special camos
|Mystic Gold Mastery camo
|Opal Mastery camo
|Afterlife Mastery camo
|Nebula Mastery camo
|CIGMA 28
|CBRNE: Get 300 Eliminations
Technique: Get 75 Armored Zombie Eliminations
|– Get 3 Kills in a single shot 15 times
|– Unlock Mystic Gold on 2 Launchers
– Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations
|– Unlock Opal on 33 weapons
– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times
|– Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons
– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills
|HE-1
|TBC
|– Get 3 Kills in a single shot 15 times
|– Unlock Mystic Gold on 2 Launchers
– Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations
|– Unlock Opal on 33 weapons
– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times
|– Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons
– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills
Black Ops 6 melee weapon camo challenges
|Weapon
|Special camos
|Mystic Gold Mastery camo
|Opal Mastery camo
|Afterlife Mastery camo
|Nebula Mastery camo
|Knife
|Dying Bloom: Get 300 Eliminations with Brain Rot equipped
Vacation Leopard: Get 75 Armored Zombie Eliminations
|– Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times
|– Unlock Mystic Gold on 2 Melee Weapons
– Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations
|– Unlock Opal on 33 weapons
— Unlock Opal on 33 weapons
– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times
|– Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons
– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills
|Baseball Bat
|TBC
|– Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times
|– Unlock Mystic Gold on 2 Melee Weapons
– Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations
|– Unlock Opal on 3- Unlock Opal on 33 weapons
– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times
|– Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons
– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills
Published: Oct 24, 2024 08:10 am