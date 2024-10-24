Black Ops 6 Zombies camo challenges list: All Zombies camos and how to get them

One of the best ways to spend your time in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is by grinding for camos for each of your weapons, allowing you to flex your talents on enemies and your friends alike, and this year, it’s bigger than ever.

Recommended Videos

Black Ops 6 has four Mastery camos to earn in Zombies, with a further four earned in Multiplayer and Warzone, resulting in a never-ending grind. While multiplayer will require you to do what Thor didn’t—aiming right for the head—Critical Kills are the name of the game in Zombies.

We’ve got the full list of all Black Ops 6 Zombies camos and how to get them below.

All Black Ops 6 Zombies camos and challenges

Stars in your eyes. Image via Activision

Every weapon in BO6 Zombies has 11 camos to earn, with nine “Military” camos and two “Special” camos. Here are all the BO6 Military camos and how to unlock them in Zombies.

Slate: 100 Critical Kills

100 Critical Kills Desert: 200 Critical Kills

200 Critical Kills Evergreen: 300 Critical Kills

300 Critical Kills Rugged: 400 Critical Kills

400 Critical Kills Grim: 600 Critical Kills

600 Critical Kills Stripe: 800 Critical Kills

800 Critical Kills Oceanic: 1000 Critical Kills

1000 Critical Kills Whiteout: 1500 Critical Kills

1500 Critical Kills Purple Tiger: 2000 Critical Kills

Alongside the nine Military camos, each weapon has two Special camos unlocked by completing individual challenges and can be used across all weapons—as long as you’ve already earned all of the Military camos available in that mode.

Finally, there are four Mastery Camos to unlock: Mystic Gold, Opal, Afterlife, and Nebula. These unlock in order once you’ve completed specific challenges, starting with Mystic Gold when you have unlocked both Special Camos for that weapon.

Here’s how to unlock all of the BO6 Camos in Zombies. We’re busy grinding away to unlock all the guns and will update you with more weapons when we can!

Black Ops 6 assault rifle camo challenges

Tip If you’re reading this article on mobile, we recommend flipping your phone horizontally to read the following tables.

Weapon Special Camos Mystic Gold Mastery Camo Opal Mastery Camo Afterlife Mastery Camo Nebula Mastery Camo XM4

Liquify: Get 300 Eliminations with Napalm Burst equipped

Mainframe: Get 30 Vermin Eliminations – Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times – Unlock Mystic Gold Camo on 7 Assault Rifles

– Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations – Unlock Opal on 33 weapons

– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times – Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons

– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills AK-74

TBC – Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times Unlock Mystic Gold Camo on 7 Assault Rifles

– Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations – Unlock Opal on 33 weapons

– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times – Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons

– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills AMES 85



TBC – Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times Unlock Mystic Gold Camo on 7 Assault Rifles

– Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations – Unlock Opal on 33 weapons

– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times – Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons

– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills GPR 91

TBC – Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times Unlock Mystic Gold Camo on 7 Assault Rifles

– Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations – Unlock Opal on 33 weapons

– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times – Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons

– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills Model L

TBC – Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times Unlock Mystic Gold Camo on 7 Assault Rifles

– Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations – Unlock Opal on 33 weapons

– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times – Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons

– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills Goblin Mk2

TBC – Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times Unlock Mystic Gold Camo on 7 Assault Rifles

– Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations – Unlock Opal on 33 weapons

– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times – Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons

– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills AS VAL

TBC – Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times Unlock Mystic Gold Camo on 7 Assault Rifles

– Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations – Unlock Opal on 33 weapons

– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times – Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons

– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills

Black Ops 6 SMG camo challenges

Weapon Special camos Mystic Gold Mastery Camo Opal Mastery Camo Afterlife Mastery Camo Nebula Mastery Camo C9

Infrared: Get 30 Parasite Eliminations with the C9

Lynx: Get 300 Eliminations with the C9 while Pack-A-Punched – Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times – Unlock Mystic Gold on 6 SMGS

– Get 30 Special Zombie kills – Unlock Opal on 33 weapons

– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times – Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons

– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills KSV

TBC – Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times – Unlock Mystic Gold on 6 SMGS

– Get 30 Special Zombie kills – Unlock Opal on 33 weapons

– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times – Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons

– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills TANTO .22

TBC – Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times – Unlock Mystic Gold on 6 SMGS

– Get 30 Special Zombie kills – Unlock Opal on 33 weapons

– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times – Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons

– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills PP-919

TBC – Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times – Unlock Mystic Gold on 6 SMGS

– Get 30 Special Zombie kills – Unlock Opal on 33 weapons

– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times – Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons

– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills Jackal PDW

TBC – Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times – Unlock Mystic Gold on 6 SMGS

– Get 30 Special Zombie kills – Unlock Opal on 33 weapons

– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times – Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons

– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills Kompakt 92

TBC – Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times – Unlock Mystic Gold on 6 SMGS

– Get 30 Special Zombie kills – Unlock Opal on 33 weapons

– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times – Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons

– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills

Black Ops 6 LMG camo challenges

Weapon Special camos Mystic Gold Mastery Camo Opal Mastery Camo Afterlife Mastery Camo Nebula Mastery Camo PU-21

Vivid: Get 10 Mangler Eliminations

Justice: Get 300 Hipfire kills – Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times – Unlock Mystic Gold on 3 LMGS

– Get 30 Special Zombie kills – Unlock Opal on 33 weapons

– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times – Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons

– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills XMG

Camo 1:

Camo 2: – Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times – Unlock Mystic Gold on 3 LMGS

– Get 30 Special Zombie kills – Unlock Opal on 33 weapons

– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times – Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons

– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills GPMG-7

Camo 1:

Camo 2: – Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times – Unlock Mystic Gold on 3 LMGS

– Get 30 Special Zombie kills – Unlock Opal on 33 weapons

– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times – Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons

– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills

Black Ops 6 shotgun camo challenges

Weapon Special camos Mystic Gold Mastery Camo Opal Mastery camo Afterlife Mastery camo Nebula Mastery camo Marine SP

Strawberry Mint: Get 300 Eliminations at Rare rarity or above

Peel Out: Get 300 Hipfire kills – Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times – Unlock Mystic Gold on 2 Shotguns

– Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations – Unlock Opal on 33 weapons

– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times – Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons

– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills ASG-89

TBC – Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times – Unlock Mystic Gold on 2 Shotguns

– Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations – Unlock Opal on 33 weapons

– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times – Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons

– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills

Black Ops 6 marksman rifle camo challenges

Weapon Special camos Mystic Gold Mastery Camo Opal Mastery camo Afterlife Mastery camo Nebula Mastery camo SWAT 5.56

Hyperspace: Kill 100 Zombies affected by your Tactical Equipment

Wrangler: Get 75 Armored Zombie Eliminations – Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times – Unlock Mystic Gold on 4 Marksman Rifles

– Get 30 Special Zombie kills – Unlock Opal on 33 weapons

– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times – Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons

– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills Tsarkov 7.62

TBC – Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times – Unlock Mystic Gold on 4 Marksman Rifles

– Get 30 Special Zombie kills – Unlock Opal on 33 weapons

– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times – Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons

– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills AEK-973

TBC – Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times – Unlock Mystic Gold on 4 Marksman Rifles

– Get 30 Special Zombie kills – Unlock Opal on 33 weapons

– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times – Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons

– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills DM-10

TBC – Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times – Unlock Mystic Gold on 4 Marksman Rifles

– Get 30 Special Zombie kills – Unlock Opal on 33 weapons

– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times – Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons

– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills

Black Ops 6 sniper rifle camo challenges

Weapon Special camos Mystic Gold Mastery camo Opal Mastery camo Afterlife Mastery camo Nebula Mastery camo LW3A1 Frostline

Strata: Get 300 Eliminations

Eventide: Get 30 Parasite Eliminations – Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times – Unlock Mystic Gold on 3 Sniper Rifles

– Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations – Unlock Opal on 33 weapons

– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times – Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons

– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills SVD

TBC – Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times – Unlock Mystic Gold on 3 Sniper Rifles

– Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations – Unlock Opal on 33 weapons

– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times – Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons

– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills LR 7.62

TBC – Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times – Unlock Mystic Gold on 3 Sniper Rifles

– Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations – Unlock Opal on 33 weapons

– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times – Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons

– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills

Black Ops 6 pistol camo challenges

Weapon Special camos Mystic Gold Mastery camo Opal Mastery camo Afterlife Mastery camo Nebula Mastery camo 9mm PM

Yottabyte: Get 300 Eliminations with Cryo Freeze equipped

Red Ring: Get 300 Eliminations with Dead Wire equipped – Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times – Unlock Mystic Gold on 4 Pistols

– Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations – Unlock Opal on 33 weapons

– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times – Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons

– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills Grekhova

TBC – Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times – Unlock Mystic Gold on 4 Pistols

– Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations – Unlock Opal on 33 weapons

– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times – Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons

– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills GS45

TBC – Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times – Unlock Mystic Gold on 4 Pistols

– Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations – Unlock Opal on 33 weapons

– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times – Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons

– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills Stryder .22

TBC – Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times – Unlock Mystic Gold on 4 Pistols

– Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations – Unlock Opal on 33 weapons

– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times – Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons

– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills

Black Ops 6 launcher camo challenges

Weapon Special camos Mystic Gold Mastery camo Opal Mastery camo Afterlife Mastery camo Nebula Mastery camo CIGMA 28

CBRNE: Get 300 Eliminations

Technique: Get 75 Armored Zombie Eliminations – Get 3 Kills in a single shot 15 times – Unlock Mystic Gold on 2 Launchers

– Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations – Unlock Opal on 33 weapons

– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times – Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons

– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills HE-1

TBC – Get 3 Kills in a single shot 15 times – Unlock Mystic Gold on 2 Launchers

– Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations – Unlock Opal on 33 weapons

– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times – Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons

– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills

Black Ops 6 melee weapon camo challenges

Weapon Special camos Mystic Gold Mastery camo Opal Mastery camo Afterlife Mastery camo Nebula Mastery camo Knife

Dying Bloom: Get 300 Eliminations with Brain Rot equipped

Vacation Leopard: Get 75 Armored Zombie Eliminations – Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times – Unlock Mystic Gold on 2 Melee Weapons

– Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations – Unlock Opal on 33 weapons

— Unlock Opal on 33 weapons

– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times – Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons

– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills Baseball Bat

TBC – Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times – Unlock Mystic Gold on 2 Melee Weapons

– Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations – Unlock Opal on 3- Unlock Opal on 33 weapons

– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times – Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons

– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy