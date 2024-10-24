Forgot password
Four characters in Black ops 6 zombies
Image via Activision
Black Ops 6 Zombies camo challenges list: All Zombies camos and how to get them

We're here to help you with the grind, detailing everything you need to unlock BO6 Mastery camos.
Josh Challies
  and 
Scott Duwe
|

Published: Oct 24, 2024 08:10 am

One of the best ways to spend your time in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is by grinding for camos for each of your weapons, allowing you to flex your talents on enemies and your friends alike, and this year, it’s bigger than ever.

Black Ops 6 has four Mastery camos to earn in Zombies, with a further four earned in Multiplayer and Warzone, resulting in a never-ending grind. While multiplayer will require you to do what Thor didn’t—aiming right for the head—Critical Kills are the name of the game in Zombies.

We’ve got the full list of all Black Ops 6 Zombies camos and how to get them below.

All Black Ops 6 Zombies camos and challenges

An overview of the Nebula Mastery Camo in Black Ops 6 Zombies.
Stars in your eyes. Image via Activision

Every weapon in BO6 Zombies has 11 camos to earn, with nine “Military” camos and two “Special” camos. Here are all the BO6 Military camos and how to unlock them in Zombies.

  • Slate: 100 Critical Kills
  • Desert: 200 Critical Kills
  • Evergreen: 300 Critical Kills
  • Rugged: 400 Critical Kills
  • Grim: 600 Critical Kills
  • Stripe: 800 Critical Kills
  • Oceanic: 1000 Critical Kills
  • Whiteout: 1500 Critical Kills
  • Purple Tiger: 2000 Critical Kills

Alongside the nine Military camos, each weapon has two Special camos unlocked by completing individual challenges and can be used across all weapons—as long as you’ve already earned all of the Military camos available in that mode.

Finally, there are four Mastery Camos to unlock: Mystic Gold, Opal, Afterlife, and Nebula. These unlock in order once you’ve completed specific challenges, starting with Mystic Gold when you have unlocked both Special Camos for that weapon.

Here’s how to unlock all of the BO6 Camos in Zombies. We’re busy grinding away to unlock all the guns and will update you with more weapons when we can!

Black Ops 6 assault rifle camo challenges

Tip

If you’re reading this article on mobile, we recommend flipping your phone horizontally to read the following tables. 

WeaponSpecial CamosMystic Gold Mastery CamoOpal Mastery CamoAfterlife Mastery CamoNebula Mastery Camo
XM4
Black Ops 6 XM4		Liquify: Get 300 Eliminations with Napalm Burst equipped
Mainframe: Get 30 Vermin Eliminations		– Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times– Unlock Mystic Gold Camo on 7 Assault Rifles
– Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations		– Unlock Opal on 33 weapons
– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times		– Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons
– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills
AK-74
Black Ops 6 AK-74		TBC– Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times Unlock Mystic Gold Camo on 7 Assault Rifles
– Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations		– Unlock Opal on 33 weapons
– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times		– Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons
– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills
AMES 85
Black Ops 6 Ames 85
TBC– Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times Unlock Mystic Gold Camo on 7 Assault Rifles
– Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations		– Unlock Opal on 33 weapons
– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times		– Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons
– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills
GPR 91
Black Ops 6 GPR 91 assault rifle		TBC– Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times Unlock Mystic Gold Camo on 7 Assault Rifles
– Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations		– Unlock Opal on 33 weapons
– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times		– Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons
– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills
Model L
Black Ops 6 Model L assault rifle		TBC– Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times Unlock Mystic Gold Camo on 7 Assault Rifles
– Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations		– Unlock Opal on 33 weapons
– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times		– Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons
– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills
Goblin Mk2
BO6 Goblin Mk2 Assault Rifle		TBC– Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times Unlock Mystic Gold Camo on 7 Assault Rifles
– Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations		– Unlock Opal on 33 weapons
– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times		– Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons
– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills
AS VAL
Black Ops 6 AS VAL		TBC– Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times Unlock Mystic Gold Camo on 7 Assault Rifles
– Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations		– Unlock Opal on 33 weapons
– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times		– Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons
– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills

Black Ops 6 SMG camo challenges

WeaponSpecial camosMystic Gold Mastery CamoOpal Mastery CamoAfterlife Mastery CamoNebula Mastery Camo
C9
Black Ops 6 C9 SMG		Infrared: Get 30 Parasite Eliminations with the C9
Lynx: Get 300 Eliminations with the C9 while Pack-A-Punched		– Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times– Unlock Mystic Gold on 6 SMGS
– Get 30 Special Zombie kills		– Unlock Opal on 33 weapons
– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times		– Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons
– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills
KSV
Black Ops 6 KSV SMG		TBC– Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times– Unlock Mystic Gold on 6 SMGS
– Get 30 Special Zombie kills		– Unlock Opal on 33 weapons
– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times		– Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons
– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills
TANTO .22
Black Ops 6 Tanto .22 SMG		TBC– Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times– Unlock Mystic Gold on 6 SMGS
– Get 30 Special Zombie kills		– Unlock Opal on 33 weapons
– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times		– Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons
– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills
PP-919
Black Ops 6 PP919		TBC– Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times– Unlock Mystic Gold on 6 SMGS
– Get 30 Special Zombie kills		– Unlock Opal on 33 weapons
– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times		– Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons
– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills
Jackal PDW
Black Ops 6 Jackal PDW SMG		TBC– Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times– Unlock Mystic Gold on 6 SMGS
– Get 30 Special Zombie kills		– Unlock Opal on 33 weapons
– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times		– Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons
– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills
Kompakt 92
Black Ops 6 Kompakt 92 SMG		TBC– Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times– Unlock Mystic Gold on 6 SMGS
– Get 30 Special Zombie kills		– Unlock Opal on 33 weapons
– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times		– Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons
– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills

Black Ops 6 LMG camo challenges

WeaponSpecial camosMystic Gold Mastery CamoOpal Mastery CamoAfterlife Mastery CamoNebula Mastery Camo
PU-21
Black Ops 6 PU-21 LMG		Vivid: Get 10 Mangler Eliminations
Justice: Get 300 Hipfire kills		– Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times– Unlock Mystic Gold on 3 LMGS
– Get 30 Special Zombie kills		– Unlock Opal on 33 weapons
– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times		– Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons
– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills
XMG
Black Ops 6 XMG LMG		Camo 1:
Camo 2:		– Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times– Unlock Mystic Gold on 3 LMGS
– Get 30 Special Zombie kills		– Unlock Opal on 33 weapons
– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times		– Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons
– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills
GPMG-7
Black Ops 6 GPMG-7 LMG		Camo 1:
Camo 2:		– Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times– Unlock Mystic Gold on 3 LMGS
– Get 30 Special Zombie kills		– Unlock Opal on 33 weapons
– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times		– Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons
– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills

Black Ops 6 shotgun camo challenges

WeaponSpecial camosMystic Gold Mastery CamoOpal Mastery camoAfterlife Mastery camoNebula Mastery camo
Marine SP
Black Ops 6 Marine SP Shotgun		Strawberry Mint: Get 300 Eliminations at Rare rarity or above
Peel Out: Get 300 Hipfire kills		– Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times– Unlock Mystic Gold on 2 Shotguns
– Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations		– Unlock Opal on 33 weapons
– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times		– Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons
– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills
ASG-89
Black Ops 6 ASG-89 shotgun		TBC– Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times– Unlock Mystic Gold on 2 Shotguns
– Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations		– Unlock Opal on 33 weapons
– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times		– Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons
– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills

Black Ops 6 marksman rifle camo challenges

WeaponSpecial camosMystic Gold Mastery CamoOpal Mastery camoAfterlife Mastery camoNebula Mastery camo
SWAT 5.56
Black Ops 6 SWAT 5.56		Hyperspace: Kill 100 Zombies affected by your Tactical Equipment
Wrangler: Get 75 Armored Zombie Eliminations		– Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times– Unlock Mystic Gold on 4 Marksman Rifles
– Get 30 Special Zombie kills		– Unlock Opal on 33 weapons
– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times		– Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons
– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills
Tsarkov 7.62
Black Ops 6 Tsarkov 762		TBC– Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times– Unlock Mystic Gold on 4 Marksman Rifles
– Get 30 Special Zombie kills		– Unlock Opal on 33 weapons
– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times		– Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons
– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills
AEK-973
Black Ops 6 AEK-973		TBC– Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times– Unlock Mystic Gold on 4 Marksman Rifles
– Get 30 Special Zombie kills		– Unlock Opal on 33 weapons
– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times		– Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons
– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills
DM-10
Black Ops 6 DM-10		TBC– Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times– Unlock Mystic Gold on 4 Marksman Rifles
– Get 30 Special Zombie kills		– Unlock Opal on 33 weapons
– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times		– Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons
– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills

Black Ops 6 sniper rifle camo challenges

WeaponSpecial camosMystic Gold Mastery camoOpal Mastery camoAfterlife Mastery camoNebula Mastery camo
LW3A1 Frostline
Black Ops 6 LW3A1 Frostline sniper rifle		Strata: Get 300 Eliminations
Eventide: Get 30 Parasite Eliminations		– Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times– Unlock Mystic Gold on 3 Sniper Rifles
– Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations		– Unlock Opal on 33 weapons
– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times		– Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons
– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills
SVD
Black Ops 6 SVD sniper rifle		TBC– Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times– Unlock Mystic Gold on 3 Sniper Rifles
– Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations		– Unlock Opal on 33 weapons
– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times		– Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons
– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills
LR 7.62
Black Ops 6 LR 7.62 sniper rifle		TBC– Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times– Unlock Mystic Gold on 3 Sniper Rifles
– Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations		– Unlock Opal on 33 weapons
– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times		– Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons
– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills

Black Ops 6 pistol camo challenges

WeaponSpecial camosMystic Gold Mastery camoOpal Mastery camoAfterlife Mastery camoNebula Mastery camo
9mm PM
Black Ops 6 9mm PM pistol		Yottabyte: Get 300 Eliminations with Cryo Freeze equipped
Red Ring: Get 300 Eliminations with Dead Wire equipped		– Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times– Unlock Mystic Gold on 4 Pistols
– Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations		– Unlock Opal on 33 weapons
– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times		– Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons
– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills
Grekhova
Black Ops 6 Grekhova pistol		TBC– Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times– Unlock Mystic Gold on 4 Pistols
– Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations		– Unlock Opal on 33 weapons
– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times		– Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons
– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills
GS45
Black Ops 6 GS45 pistol		TBC– Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times– Unlock Mystic Gold on 4 Pistols
– Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations		– Unlock Opal on 33 weapons
– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times		– Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons
– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills
Stryder .22
Black Ops 6 Stryder .22 pistol		TBC– Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times– Unlock Mystic Gold on 4 Pistols
– Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations		– Unlock Opal on 33 weapons
– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times		– Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons
– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills

Black Ops 6 launcher camo challenges

WeaponSpecial camosMystic Gold Mastery camoOpal Mastery camoAfterlife Mastery camoNebula Mastery camo
CIGMA 28
Black Ops 6 Cigma 28 launcher		CBRNE: Get 300 Eliminations
Technique: Get 75 Armored Zombie Eliminations		– Get 3 Kills in a single shot 15 times– Unlock Mystic Gold on 2 Launchers
– Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations		– Unlock Opal on 33 weapons
– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times		– Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons
– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills
HE-1
Black Ops 6 HE-1 Launcher		TBC– Get 3 Kills in a single shot 15 times– Unlock Mystic Gold on 2 Launchers
– Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations		– Unlock Opal on 33 weapons
– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times		– Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons
– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills

Black Ops 6 melee weapon camo challenges

WeaponSpecial camosMystic Gold Mastery camoOpal Mastery camoAfterlife Mastery camoNebula Mastery camo
Knife
Black Ops 6 knife		Dying Bloom: Get 300 Eliminations with Brain Rot equipped
Vacation Leopard: Get 75 Armored Zombie Eliminations		– Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times– Unlock Mystic Gold on 2 Melee Weapons
– Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations		– Unlock Opal on 33 weapons
— Unlock Opal on 33 weapons
– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times		– Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons
– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills
Baseball Bat
Black Ops 6 baseball bat		TBC– Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times– Unlock Mystic Gold on 2 Melee Weapons
– Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations		– Unlock Opal on 3- Unlock Opal on 33 weapons
– Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times		– Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons
– Get 10 Elite Zombie kills
