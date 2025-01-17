Warzone season 2 to be light on content as devs choose to ‘prioritize focus’ on game’s issues instead

Today’s Call of Duty update from Activision and its developers has a little bit of good news and bad news for Warzone players.

Recommended Videos

Good news first, to soften the blow: Raven Software is hard at work improving the game that’s been suffering from some serious issues for quite some time, including gameplay balancing, bugs, glitches, and cheaters.

The game’s fixing takes priority. Image via Activision

The bad news? This means that when season two begins, Warzone will be lighter on new actual gameplay content than usual, as Raven said today in CoD’s massive community update, the game’s first of 2025.

“We’ve made the decision to prioritize focus on gameplay tuning, adding more quality of life, and addressing ongoing bugs,” Raven said. “This means that in order to deliver meaningful improvements to our players, new content originally planned for season two has been shifted to create bandwidth to address foundational issues. These improvements won’t come all at once – rather, they’ll be staggered across the season and with quite a few quality of life changes coming mid-season.”

In short, this means that new game modes, maps, and other expected changes that take place each Warzone season will have to wait a bit. It’s unfortunate for many to hear, but if it puts the game in a place where it can be the most successful when Verdansk returns later this year, then it’s probably for the best. It remains to be seen what the lack of content will look like, but Jan. 28 is right around the corner for that.

Raven says that its “priority is having the most solid foundation that Battle Royale can offer” and that the team is “excited for players to see it all live.” This includes a large swath of updates for weapons (increased reload speed, bullet penetration changes, weapon swap speed, etc.), movement, audio, perks, killstreaks, and more.

“Warzone is a constantly evolving game, bringing new experiences through yearly integrations of weapons, mechanics, maps, and more,” Raven said. “Regular changes come with the risk of shifting the game away from what some players may consider their ‘sweet spot,’ altering mechanics and features that once defined the game for them. The ongoing challenge lies in finding the right balance of innovation while preserving the core DNA that makes the game uniquely Warzone.”

The holiday cheer has dissipated. Image via Activision

The hope for now is that Warzone’s season two will be lackluster in the content department as a sacrifice for a bigger and better future throughout the rest of the year. Activision just has to hope that gamers haven’t moved on by then, and that Verdansk and the quality of life changes coming aboard will be enough to bring CoD’s BR back to the top.

To check out the full list of changes and updates coming to Warzone season two and beyond, check out CoD’s lengthy post on Twitter/X.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy