Activision breaks 2025 silence with lengthy post addressing BO6, Warzone cheating and server issues

Call of Duty’s mostly radio-silent social media presence since the holiday season was broken today after Activision posted a 2,700-word update addressing numerous player complaints.

Players have been quite vocal about ongoing problems with hacking, server issues, and glitches that have been a pain point for several weeks now in both Black Ops 6 and Warzone. Finally, the players now have an answer directly from the publisher and developers.

Targeting the issues that hurt the most. Image via Activision

First, Activision said RICOCHET Anti-Cheat has already added new “layers of security and protections against cheaters” in CoD, with more planned changes on the way. These include 136,000 bans since Ranked Play launched, and new detection and warning systems against spam reporting to prevent false bans.

When season two launches on Jan. 28, RICOCHET will also include new an improved client and server-side detection systems, a major kernel-level driver update on PC, improvements to driver security, and more. Season three and beyond will bring even more updates, with “a multitude of new tech including a brand-new system to authenticate legit players and target cheaters.”

“We’re not slowing down in our mission to shut down cheaters whose only mission is to ruin the fun for everyone else, and we’re confident that the combination of the updates above, as well as ongoing improvements to our detection systems and Activision’s continued legal actions against illegal cheat sellers, will provide a demonstrably healthier gameplay experience going forward,” the RICOCHET team said.

Activision also addressed the problems with rubber-banding, packet loss, and crashed lobbies, with some improvements already in place thanks to the team at Demonware narrowing down root causes—although lag is “an industry-wide issue.”

Pinning down a massive complaint about BO6 Ranked Play, season two will allow players on console to disable cross-play to compete only against other console players to better avoid cheaters, in an update that will come some time during the season.

The holiday season was less than joyful for CoD gamers. Image via Activision

A myriad of gameplay and quality-of-life updates are planned for season two, including weapon balancing, updates to bullet penetration, and a slew of other quality-of-life changes that are aimed at improving the game.

For the full list of changes coming to CoD, check out CoD’s post on Twitter/X. Season two begins on Jan. 28.

