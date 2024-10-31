When is the next double XP weekend in Black Ops 6?

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 turns back the clock with classic Prestige mode, where XP and leveling up fast is more important than ever. And that means double XP weekends are key.

The harsh reality of classic Prestige sets in once you enter and everything gets reset back to level one. It’s a bummer each time it happens, but that just means it’s time to have fun unlocking everything all over again in the latest CoD.

The fun settles down once you realize you’re missing your loadouts and weapons, though, so it’s time to level up as fast as possible. Thankfully, double XP weekends in BO6 are a thing, and they are the perfect time to maximize your XP gains and burn through a Prestige over the course of a few days with lots of gaming.

Here’s when the next double XP weekend is in Black Ops 6 so you can plan accordingly.

Black Ops 6 double XP weekend

Double your XP, double your fun. Image via Activision

The first double XP weekend for Black Ops 6 begins on Friday, Nov. 1 and will last until the afternoon on Monday, Nov. 4. This weekend will include double XP, double weapon XP, double GobbleGum earn rate in Zombies, and Nuketown 24/7 in multiplayer.

Call of Duty’s double XP weekends happen every so often throughout the year. They usually take place during holidays, after the release of new content, and towards the end of seasons whenever the XP grind is most important as players aim to finish their battle passes.

Even though double XP weekends are only a few short days whenever they are live, make sure to not burn yourself out on the CoD grind. Another double XP weekend should be coming shortly, so make sure to pace yourself and have fun while you can.

Remember, there is no double XP weekend that’s worth it if you don’t have the will or desire to play. Prestige Master will come in due time.

Best XP farm in BO6 double XP

Get the job done, double time. Image via Activision

Double XP weekends are the best time to play BO6 to make the grind through Prestige levels much faster, but twice the XP is only the start. There are other ways to maximize your XP gains during these special weekends, like these:

Spam tacticals like stuns and flash grenades for extra assists and points.

Use Dispatcher and Bank Roll perks for easy Scorestreaks for better score.

Save up Mastery Badges to unlock during double XP.

Play small maps and fast-paced respawn modes (Face Off, Nuketown 24/7, etc.)

For less effort, zone out and casually play Zombies for XP.

Complete daily challenges every day that double XP is live.

For more information on how to rank up quickly in BO6, check out our guide on the fastest way to level up.

Black Ops 6 double XP weekend schedule

Dates Highlights Nov. 1 to 4 Nuketown 24/7 (Team Deathmatch, Domination, Hardpoint, Kill Confirmed) TBA TBA

This article will be updated whenever the next double XP weekend is announced for BO6.

