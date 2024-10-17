All Black Ops 6 Zombies Augments – What are Augments in BO6?

Call of Duty Zombies is back and possibly better than ever in Black Ops 6. Treyarch is looking to cook up an experience that’s fun and new while remaining true to the core that makes it so entertaining.

One of these new additions is Augments, a game-changing addition to the Zombies experience in Black Ops 6, and it’s one all players will need to know and understand before attempting quests, Easter eggs, or high-round runs in this CoD title.

Here’s everything there is to know about Augments in BO6 Zombies.

What are Augments in Black Ops 6 Zombies?

They sound pretty important. Image via Activision

Augments in BO6 Zombies are buffs for items, including Perks, Ammo Mods, and Field Upgrades. Each of these three types of items has a research path you can see in the pre-game menus in between Zombies matches.

“Augments are designed to create a deep progression path, as well as offering you the ability to delve into research that benefits your style of play,” Treyarch said. “Experimenting with all the available Augments, learning how they interact with other Augments for Perks, Ammo Mods and Field Upgrades, and also how your fellow teammates are using their preferred set-ups, provides an incredible depth to the experience.”

Each item has six Augments, including three Minor Augments and three Major Augments, to discover through gameplay. A Minor Augment “offers a limited advantage to the item, usually during use,” while a Major Augment “offers a substantial advantage to the behavior of the item, usually during use.”

How to use Augments in Black Ops 6 Zombies

The grind begins anew. Image via Activision

Augment Research unlocks at player level 11, and “once you research and unlock individual Augments, they can be chosen before the start of a match for each individual Perk, Ammo Mod, or Field Upgrade.”

“With some promising mass takedowns during previous matches, you begin focusing on researching the Dark Flare Field Upgrade between matches and start to unlock the Minor and Major Augments, adding yet more power to future uses of this Field Upgrade,” Treyarch said. “Once fully researched, you have three Minor Augments and three Major Augments to choose from.”

Before each match, you can choose one Minor and one Major Augment for each item, and you can then swap between the ones you have in between matches as well.

All Black Ops 6 Zombies Augments, listed

Augments will help against these horrifying creatures. Image via Activision

Treyarch has revealed the full list of Augments, for Perks, Ammo Mods, and Field Upgrades. All of them are shown below.

All Perk-a-Cola Augments in BO6 Zombies

Chug ’em down. Image via Activision

Stamin-Up Minor Augments Hard Target: While Tactical Sprinting, projectile damage is reduced. Quarterback: Use equipment while sprinting. Hot Foot: Gain a speed boost after your equipment kills an enemy. Major Augments Free Faller: Become immune to fall damage. Dasher: Increase Tactical Sprint duration. Stalker: Walk faster while aiming.

Speed Cola Minor Augments Speedy Roulette: The Mystery Box settles much faster. Quick Swap: Swap weapons faster. Fast Pitcher: Deploy equipment faster. Major Augments Supercharged: Field Upgrades recharge a bit faster. Classic Formula: Reload speed is even faster. Phantom Reload: Weapon magazines are slowly refilled over time.

Deadshot Daiquiri Minor Augments Dead Break: Increase damage to armor pieces. Dead Draw: Reduce hipfire spread. Dead Set: Reduce gun movement while performing advanced movement. Major Augments Dead Head: Further increase in critical damage. Dead First: Deal double critical damage if an enemy is at full health. Dead Again: Critical hits have a chance of adding a bullet to your magazine.

Quick Revive Minor Augments Swift Recovery: Reviving an ally increases both of your movement speeds for a short time. Karmic Return: Reviving an ally heals you to full health. Slow Death: Increase your time in last stand. Major Augments EMT: Reviving an ally allows them to keep all of the Perks on their bleed-out bar. Equivalent Exchange: Killing an enemy while downed will revive you and remove Quick Revive. This can be done up to three times.

Elemental Pop Minor Augments Vulnera Bean: Slightly increase enemy elemental weakness damage. Pineapple Blast: Equipment can also trigger a random Ammo Mod. Chill Berry: Slightly reduce all Ammo Mod cooldowns. Major Augments Citrus Focus: If a weapon has an Ammo Mod applied, Elemental Pop will only activate that one. Imperil Peach: Enemies that hit you have a chance to trigger a Random Ammo mod. Electric Cherry: Reloading creates an electric damage discharge that damages and stuns nearby enemies. The emptier the magazine, the stronger the damage.

PHD Flopper Minor Augments Environmentalist: Become immune to environmental damage while sliding. EOD Technician: Slightly reduce height and distance required for explosions. Tribologist: Sliding distance and speed are increased. Major Augments Gravity MD: Just falling from heights creates explosions. Dr. Ram: Tactical Sprint knocks down and damages base zombies. PHD Slider: Sliding into enemies triggers explosions.

Melee Macchiato Minor Augments Stick ‘n Move: Backpedal speed is increased after a successful melee attack. Strength Training: Your punch can one-hit kill normal enemies for longer. Hidden Impact: Melee kills reload a portion of your held weapon. Major Augments Expresso: All melee attacks are slightly faster. Vampiric Extraction: Melee attacks heal a small amount of your health. Triple Shot: Your punch can hit multiple enemies at once.

Jugger-Nog Minor Augments Retaliation: Deal bonus damage while health is low. Hardened Plates: Armor plates have more damage mitigation. Durable Plates: Slightly increase armor durability. Major Augments Probiotic: Slightly increase maximum health with Jugger-Nog. Turtle Shell: Armor acts as a shield on your back, completely absorbing damage to your back. No damage mitigation when hit from the front. Reactive Armor: When an armor plate breaks, nearby normal enemies are stunned for a short time.



All Ammo Mods and Augments in BO6 Zombies

Burn ’em how you like. Image via Activision

Brain Rot Minor Augments Extension: Brain Rot duration is slightly increased. Haste: Brain Rot cooldown is slightly reduced. Explosive: Charmed enemies explode at the end of Brain Rot’s duration, dealing toxic damage. Major Augments Plague: The charmed enemy has a chance to turn other enemies. Pheromone: The charmed enemy distracts nearby normal and special enemies for a short time. Big Game: Brain Rot can charm elite enemies.

Cryo Freeze Minor Augments Extension: Slightly increase the slow duration. Freezer Burn: Slightly increase damage to frozen enemies. Liquid Nitrogen: Significantly increase your chance for Cryo Freeze to activate. Major Augments Big Game: Cryo Freeze can slow elite enemies. Ice Cloud: Enemies that are killed while frozen may leave a cloud that slows enemies. Frozen Stiff: Enemies are frozen in place.

Dead Wire Minor Augments High Voltage: Dead Wire deals slightly more damage. Haste: Dead Wire cooldown is slightly reduced. Extension: The stun and electric field last longer. Major Augments Chain Lightning: The stunned enemy can spread the stun to others. Big Game: Dead Wire can stun elite enemies. Lightning Strike: A bolt of lightning strikes from above, stunning all normal and special enemies in the area.

Napalm Burst Minor Augments Extension: Increase the burn duration. Incendiary: Each damage tick has a small chance to spread to a nearby enemy. Contact Burn: Initial burn effect deals more damage. Major Augments Big Game: Napalm Burst can burn elite enemies. Thermite: Increase burn effect damage. Firebomb: Burned enemies explode on death, spreading the fire to nearby enemies.



Shadow Rift Minor Augments Haste: Shadow Rift cooldown is reduced. Targeted: Dropped zombies fall on other zombies. Supermassive: The singularity’s lethal radius is increased and can kill more enemies. Major Augments Big Game: Shadow Rift can activate on elite enemies. Topple Danger: Warp one enemy that deals shadow damage to others. Explosive Rain: Zombies that are dropped from portals will explode on contact with the ground.



All Field Upgrade Augments in BO6 Zombies

Save them for when you need them. Image via Activision

Aether Shroud Minor Augments Instant Reload: Activation instantly reloads your currently held weapon. Extra Charge: Increase max charges by one. Extension: Aether Shroud duration is significantly increased. Major Augments Group Shroud: Nearby players are also cloaked. Burst Dash: Warp forward a short distance, killing all normal enemies in your path. Void Sheath: Swap to your dedicated melee weapon as it’s imbued with Dark Aether energy. Kills allow you to stay in Aether Shroud for longer.

Dark Flare Minor Augments Broad Beam: Significantly increase the size of the beam. Heavy Shadow: Zombies impacted by the beam are slowed. Extra Charge: Increase Max Charges by one. Major Augments Extension: Significantly increase Dark Flare duration. Supernova: The beam is replaced with a sphere that damages enemies as it travels and detonates at the end of the duration. Dark Pact: Beam heals and revives other players on contact.

Frenzied Guard Minor Augments Repair Boost: Repair more armor per kill. Extension: Increase Frenzied Guard duration. Rally: On activation, repair all nearby teammates’ armor to full. Major Augments Phalanx: Teammates can also repair armor from kills while near you. Retribution: Trigger an explosion on activation. Normal enemies that melee the player are damaged and knocked down. Frenzy Fire: While Frenzied, use ammo from stock.

Healing Aura Minor Augments Inner Strength: Affected player damage is slightly increased for a short time. Protection: Healed players have damage slightly mitigated for a short time. Stoic Presence: On activation, Special and Elite enemies are stunned while normal enemies are knocked down. Major Augments Resilience: All affected players have their health regeneration delay reduced and their rate of healing increased temporarily. Enduring Radiance: The beams and their healing effects persist for a short time after leaving the area of effect. Persistence: Revived players keep all Perks on their bleed-out bar.

Energy Mine Minor Augments Frequency Boost: Increase detonation count and duration of Energy Mine. Extra Charge: Increase max charges by one. Siren: Energy mine now attracts nearby normal enemies for a short time. Major Augments Scatter: The Energy Mine will split into three mines that scatter and detonate one time each. Turret: Instead of a mine, deploy a turret that shoots at the nearest enemy. Carousel: Three Energy Mines will float around you, detonating when an enemy is nearby.



This article will be updated with more information, including when new Augments or items are added to the game.

