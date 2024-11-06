The best AS VAL loadout and class setup in Black Ops 6

Call of Duty is always adding in new weapons and bringing back old ones for nostalgia’s sake, and Black Ops 6 marks the return of an underrated banger assault rifle: the AS VAL.

The AS VAL is a returning weapon in BO6 that was originally released as a seasonal gun towards the very end of Modern Warfare’s year way back in 2020, and it continued to see some usage in Warzone after Black Ops Cold War launched.

But now, the AS VAL has been brought back in a new game of its own, and it’s one of the late-game unlocks that players will want to consider using a Permanent Unlock token on for when they Prestige, as it does not unlock until level 55.

Here’s our pick for the best attachments to use on your AS VAL build in Black Ops 6.

Best AS VAL class in BO6

Remember me? I’m back and better. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The AS VAL is an interesting weapon in multiple ways. It comes with a built-in suppressor, so one less attachment slot is needed altogether, but it’s an assault rifle that feels and plays a bit more like an SMG. With our loadout, though, it plays as more of a hybrid AR/SMG that’s capable of being highly mobile up close while still holding its own at range.

Best AS VAL build in BO6

Slot Attachment Optic Kepler Microflex Barrel Suppressed Reinforced Barrel

(No Mini-Map Firing Ping, Bullet Velocity, Damage Range) Underbarrel Vertical Foregrip

(Horizontal Recoil Control) Magazine Extended Mag II

(Magazine Ammo Capacity) Rear Grip Ergonomic Grip

(Slide to Fire Speed, Dive to fire Speed, Aim Down Sight Speed) Stock Combat Stock

(Flinch Resistance, Aim Walking Movement Speed) Fire Mods Recoil Springs

(Horizontal Recoil Control, Vertical Recoil Control)

As a base weapon, I find the AS VAL to be lacking. Its fire rate and recoil make it a difficult weapon to use at range, while its assault rifle-like mobility means it will be easily out-classed up close by SMGs. So this build makes it a bit of a hybrid when it comes to any one distinct weapon class.

Bullet Velocity and Damage Range are important, as is Recoil Control, which is one of the AS VAL’s biggest issues thanks to its high fire rate that is lightning-quick for an AR. Thankfully, the Suppressed Reinforced Barrel, Vertical Foregrip, and Recoil Springs mitigate these issues well.

As for mobility, the Ergonomic Grip is a catch-all that helps just about every weapon it’s attached to feel more maneuverable. You won’t be able to out-dodge a top SMG like the Jackal PDW up close, but you may have a fighting chance to defeat them with pure damage.

This build utilizes the Gunfighter Wildcard, but if you wish to use something else, swap out the Recoil Springs and Optic slot to run the AS VAL as an iron sights AR meant to be used no longer than mid-range.

Best AS VAL class setup in BO6

A hybrid build for a hybrid weapon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Equipment

Pistol: Grekhova Muzzle: Compensator Barrel: Reinforced Barrel Magazine : Extended Mag I Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip Fire Mods: Recoil Springs

Grekhova Melee: Knife

Knife Tactical: Flashbang or Stun

Flashbang or Stun Lethal: Semtex or Frag

Semtex or Frag Field Upgrade: Trophy System or Assault Pack

Perks and class setup

Perk one: Ninja or Ghost

Ninja or Ghost Perk two: Forward Intel

Forward Intel Perk three: Cold-Blooded

Cold-Blooded Perk Specialty: Recon

Recon Wildcard: Gunfighter

Since the AS VAL has a suppressor no matter what, I like to lean into its ability to cause havoc with stealth and run the Recon Perk Specialty. Ninja will make your footsteps quieter, but Ghost is great for all of the UAV spam from the other team to keep you on the move and getting up close for the kill.

