The best AMES 85 loadout and class setup in Black Ops 6

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is a throwback to the Gulf War era of warfare in the early 90s, so there are both new and old weapons from the franchise available.

The Ames 85 is one of these guns. It’s an assault rifle described having “impressive accuracy and a suitable rate of fire,” making it “an excellent weapon for mid to long range engagements.” After shining in the beta and launching as a top weapon in the earliest days in the game, it’s crucial to know what attachments, perks, and equipment work best when leveling it up or just dominating the competition solo or with friends in multiplayer.

So, here’s our pick for the best Ames 85 loadout and class in BO6 so far.

Best Ames 85 loadout and class setup in BO6

Bring the attack. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Ames 85 is a well-balanced assault rifle that’s accurate at range while dealing enough damage to keep the enemy afraid of your positioning at all times. It’s an early favorite for one of the best AR options in BO6 (along with the XM4), so make sure to level it up as soon as you can to stay ahead of the game.

Best Ames 85 build in BO6

Slot Attachment Optic Kepler Microflex Muzzle Ported Compensator

(First Shot Recoil Control, Vertical Recoil Control) Barrel Reinforced Barrel

(Damage Range, Bullet Velocity) Rear Grip CQB Grip

(Dive to Fire Speed, Slide to Fire Speed, Sprint to Fire Speed) Fire Mods Recoil Springs

(Horizontal Recoil Control, Vertical Recoil Control)

This loadout is deceptively simple but incredibly effective. As you can see in the table above, this loadout buffs Firepower and Mobility and provides the biggest buff to Accuracy, which is the name of the game as a long-range AR slayer.

While ARs traditionally struggle with mobility, this build is well-balanced to keep you on the move while aiming and moving, thanks to the CQB Grip. The Ported Compensator keeps shots steady by negating horizontal recoil, and the Reinforced Barrel helps add damage at range, making this the Swiss Army Knife of ARs in BO6 thus far.

My only suggestion for flexibility may be to swap in the Extended Mag I for something like the Recoil Springs, since Isometimes find the extra 15 shots to come in handy, especially when holding down an objective against multiple foes.

Best Ames 85 class setup in BO6

Everything you need to rack up score. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Equipment

Launcher: Cigma 2B

Cigma 2B Melee: Knife

Knife Tactical: Concussion

Concussion Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Field Upgrade: Trophy System

Perks and class setup

Perk one: Flak Jacket

Flak Jacket Perk two: Dispatcher

Dispatcher Perk three: Guardian

Guardian Perk four: Gung-Ho

Gung-Ho Wildcard: Perk Greed

Perk Greed Specialty: Strategist

Scorestreaks

Scout Pulse

UAV

Counter UAV

My personal favorite set of Perks for AR play triggers the Strategist Specialty, which rewards you for playing the objective and helping out the team as a whole with air support:

Strategist: “Earn a score for bonus objectives and destroying enemy content; see enemy content through walls a short distance; deploy equipment and field upgrades faster.”

This setup goes hand-in-hand with scorestreaks like the Scout Pulse, UAV, and Counter UAV to keep the enemy on the radar, helping you and your team pick them off before they even realize what’s happening. Make sure to take out enemy field upgrades or use the Cigma 2B launcher to shoot down streaks for easy score throughout each match.

You can always swap out these perks and streaks for something more kill-oriented if that’s your thing, because the Ames 85 is capable of all of these things and more.

