Two more of Warzone’s most OG features to return alongside Verdansk, leaker says

Call of Duty is setting the calendar back to 2020 with its return of Warzone‘s original map Verdansk next season in Black Ops 6, but it’s not the only thing that’s making a return from that era.

Hopefully the global pandemic stays in the past, but some other features of Warzone‘s golden era are set to come back in season three of BO6 next month, according to prolific leaker @TheGhostOfHope on Twitter/X.

We’re almost home. Image via Activision

In a cryptic post today, Hope started out their most recent leak-fest by posting an image of Warzone‘s old floating loot with the simple caption of “it’s back.” Warzone’s original ground loot presentation had items floating off of the ground, which is easy to spot and easier to pick up than the system the game currently has. Floating loot is nostalgic, sure, but it also had more of an arcade feel to the battle royale mode that was slowly watered down and then brought back in over the past few years as multiple CoD studios iterated on different features in the game with each yearly release.

Additionally, Hope reported that there currently are “plans for Red Doors to return on Verdansk in a future Warzone season.” Back in 2021, Red Doors from the Black Ops Cold War campaign were placed around the map. When entered, players would teleport to an area rife with loot and then come out in a different spot on the other side, and it was a fan-favorite feature.

In the last round of leaked info today, Hope said that the planned Avalon battle royale map may be “postponed from its original late 2025 release or completely canned for Warzone” in favor of keeping Verdansk around, but kept and used instead for CoD 2025’s return to the Outbreak mode in Zombies.

Outbreak debuted in Black Ops Cold War and was similar to Modern Warfare 3’s MWZ Zombies mode, which took place on an open map and featured exploration, discovery, and progression in lieu of the round-based maps that BO6 and other entries have had.

Avalon has been teased as the next BR location for a while, and was heavily featured throughout the BO6 campaign. Several BO6 multiplayer maps are based within Avalon, including Stakeout, Hacienda, Old Town, Skyline, and others.

Whatever the situation may be with Verdansk’s return, we should know more official information soon, because the season two battle pass in BO6 currently is set to end on March 19 or 20, which is when season three should begin.

