BO6 season 2 operator trailer screenshot
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
CoD

Tony Hawk, Call of Duty look like they have a new teaser in newest BO6 map

Is an announcement on the way?
Image of Sage Negron
Sage Negron
|

Published: Feb 20, 2025 02:14 pm

The rumblings of another installment in the Tony Hawk skateboarding franchise are getting louder, and now the birdman himself is making some of the noise on social media.

Today marks the release of Season Two Reloaded of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and it features a remastered version of the Grind map that originally appeared in Black Ops 2, with a new style to reflect the game’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collaboration. But gamers were quick to spot a strange set of numbers on the map and quickly posted it on X/Twitter: 03.04.25. The original poster speculated that this is meant to be a teaser for a potential Tony Hawk announcement on March 4. Adding fuel to this fire was Tony Hawk himself responding to the post with an eyes emoji.

A man wearing protective gear is seen mid-air holding a skateboard to his legs.
The last Tony Hawk game, a remaster of the first two. Image via Activision

This is the second time this week that a new Tony Hawk announcement was hinted at, although the last one didn’t seem as deliberate. Professional skateboarder Tyshawn Jones, who was a featured skater in the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 remaster, hinted that developer Activision was working on another remaster just a couple days ago. He did not give any details about which game from the franchise would get the remaster, but many assumed that the third and fourth installments would be the obvious choices.

Hawk’s tweet received several responses as well, with most players seeming to believe that a 3+4 remaster is imminent, while also asking for other games in the franchise to be remastered as well (the Underground games were very popular responses). Some responses even suggested that a Tony Hawk collaboration is coming to Call of Duty in the future, which would be almost as big as a whole new skateboarding game altogether.

The ball is in Activision’s court now to deliver the news to longtime Tony Hawk fans as to what exactly all of these teases mean. And since a new installment in EA’s Skate series is on the horizon, another Tony Hawk comeback just feels right.

