The best XM4 loadout and class setup in Black Ops 6

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is full of both new and returning weapons for players to rank up, complete challenges for, and dominate lobbies with.

In BO6, the triumphant return of the XM4 assault rifle describes it as a full-auto AR that is “a well-rounded weapon with average accuracy, mobility, and power among its counterparts.” This means it’s a jack of all trades and a master of none, but we can build off of that in the Gunsmith to turn it into a formidable long-range weapon that can hold its own up close as well.

Here’s our pick for the best attachments, Perks, and more for the XM4 in BO6.

Best XM4 loadout and class setup in BO6

Take this out for a try. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The XM4 is the base assault rifle in BO6, but don’t let that scare you away from it even once you’ve leveled up several guns. This gun is going to be a favorite among players in casual play and competitive games alike.

Shortly after launch, the XM4 is an early pick for AR slayers in both public matches and the competitive community. This could become the de facto assault rifle for BO6, the same way that the Krig 6 was the top pick in Black Ops Cold War.

Best XM4 build in Black Ops 6

Slot Attachment Optic Accu-Spot Reflex Muzzle Compensator

(Vertical Recoil Control) Barrel Reinforced Barrel

(Damage Range, Bullet Velocity) Rear Grip Commando Grip

(Aim Down Sight Speed, Sprint to Fire Speed) Fire Mods Recoil Springs

(Horizontal Recoil Control, Vertical Recoil Control)

When it comes to holding down enemies at range, the XM4 is one of the best options in BO6 for assault rifle players and Hardpoint anchors. And with these attachments we can rein in its considerable recoil to make it more manageable, especially at range.

I really like the combo of Compensator and Recoil Springs to help with all of the constant kick that the XM4 likes to give, mostly thanks to its abnormally high fire rate for an assault rifle. The XM4 is a five-shot kill to the chest up to 25 meters with this loadout, and even faster if you pick up a headshot or two.

I feel like Commando Grip is also a necessity thanks to its buffs to ADS speed and Sprint to Fire Speed, both of which are very important when it comes to BO6 and the world of omnimovement. This set of attachments should keep you alive and well online as you level up.

Best XM4 class setup in Black Ops 6

Sometimes it’s okay to be a little greedy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Equipment

Pistol: GS45 Muzzle: Muzzle Brake Barrel: Reinforced Barrel Magazine : Extended Mag I Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip Fire Mods: .45 ACP Overpressured

GS45 Melee: Knife

Knife Tactical: Concussion

Concussion Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Field Upgrade: Trophy System

Perks and class setup

Perk one: Flak Jacket

Flak Jacket Perk two: Dispatcher

Dispatcher Perk three: Guardian

Guardian Perk four: Gung-Ho

Gung-Ho Wildcard: Perk Greed

Perk Greed Specialty: Strategist

Combining Perk Greed with the Strategist Specialty is a fun combination for public lobbies where you can rack up score quite easily.

Strategist: “Earn a score bonus for objectives and destroying enemy content, see enemy content through walls a short distance, deploy equipment and Field Upgrades faster.”

You can line up some easy Scorestreaks with Strategist, and as a long-range AR player in modes like Hardpoint or Domination, you can post up on a point or while facing an enemy spawn to get your score up quickly to fill the sky with things like UAVs and Counter UAVs to add on to your score as your team runs it up.

