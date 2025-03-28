Schedule 1 mixing guide Schedule 1 Casino guide All console commands in Schedule 1 Fortnite season start and end dates
Black Ops 6 season 3: Release date, new maps, weapons, Zombies content, more

Gear up and bring back joyful memories this season.
Jeremiah Sevilla
Published: Mar 28, 2025 04:10 am

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 season three is finally here, bringing with it plenty of fresh content, exciting changes, and various gameplay improvements to keep us all engaged.

Alongside the return of the beloved Verdansk map and other nostalgic elements in Warzone, this pivotal CoD season also delivers nostalgic and thrilling additions to both Multiplayer and Zombies modes. Here’s everything you need to know about BO6 season three roadmap.

Black Ops 6 season 3 release date and time

The new BO6 season launches on April 2, 11am CT. Here’s a countdown timer and a list of release times for other time zones so you can track and prepare for the launch:

  • MT: 10am
  • CT: 11am
  • ET: 12pm
  • BST: 4pm
  • IST: 9:30pm
  • GMT+8: 12am (April 3)
  • JST/KST: 1am (April 3)
  • AEDT: 3am (April 3)

Black Ops 6 Multiplayer season 3 content

New maps

Layout and key areas of Firing Range map in BO6
Shoot your targets. Image via Activision

The fan-favorite Firing Range marks its comeback in BO6 as a remastered map, alongside four other maps and one map variant.

  • Firing Range
  • Barrage
  • Nomad
  • Haven (arriving in mid-season)
  • Signal (arriving in mid-season)
  • Blazetown (Nuketown variant, arriving in mid-season)

New modes

  • Sharpshooter: Free-for-all party mode where every player uses the same loadout, which switches up every 45 seconds.
  • Demolition: Teams switch between attacking and defending two bomb sites. Every attacking player has a bomb, and respawns remain active for both teams throughout the match.
  • Joint Operations (limited-time mode arriving in mid-season): Teams battle in five Core mode variants under different changing effects in a single match–Head Stash (TDM), Inhalation (Domination), Hotbox (Hardpoint), Very High Target (HVT), and Munchies (Kill Confirmed).

New weapons and attachments

Player using the Kilo 141 assault rifle on Verdansk in Call of Duty: Warzone
The Kilo 141 is back to shred again. Image via Activision

The Kilo 141 returns together with other classic weapons and new attachments.

  • Kilo 141 (AR)
  • CR 56 AMAX (AR)
  • HDR (sniper rifle)
  • Kali Sticks (melee)
  • Ladra (SMG, mid-season)
  • Nail Gun (special weapon, in-season)
  • Monolithic Suppressor (muzzle attachment)
  • SWAT 5.56 Grau Conversion
  • C9 10mm Auto 30-Round Mags (in-season)
  • Goblin Mk2 7.62 Mini-Rocket Conversion (mid-season)

Death Machine scorestreak and new perks

One operator using Death Machine scorestreak and another operator using an assault rifle in BO6
Tear through your enemies. Image via Activision
  • Death Machine (returning lethal scorestreak): Requires 825 score to activate. Also available in BO6 Zombies for 1,750 Salvage.
  • Close Shave (Enforcer/red perk, slot one): Automatically use your Dedicated Melee attack when performing a weapon butt attack. Simply tap the melee button to activate.
  • Vendetta (Recon/blue perk, slot two): Mark your killer’s last known position for a short duration after respawning and get bonus score for eliminating that enemy. This can be countered by Vigilance perk.

New Ranked Play features

  • Retroactive SR adjustments: If a Ranked Play cheater gets banned, players they recently defeated will receive an SR refund. On the other hand, those found playing with cheaters may have SR deducted for any wins they had.
  • Rejoin in progress: Players who disconnect from Ranked matches will have five minutes to rejoin. Their teammates will have reduced SR loss if they lose the match.

Black Ops 6 Zombies season 3 content

New map: Shattered Veil 

BO6 Zombies characters engaging hordes of undead on Shattered Veil map
Fresh map, fresh narrative. Image via Activision

Explore the mist-shrouded ruins of this sprawling mansion, rivaling the vast expanse of Citadelle des Morts.

New enemies

  • Elder Disciple
  • Toxic Zombie

New Wonder Weapons

  • Ray Gun Mark II (with variants)
  • Wunderwaffe DG-2

New perk-a-cola: Double Tap

Operator holding the Double Tap perk-a-cola near its machine and a handgun in BO6 Zombies
Don’t stop tapping your gun. Image via Activision

The iconic perk makes its much awaited return after nearly a decade, boosting your weapon’s fire rate.

New GobbleGums

  • Tactical Diffusion (rare): Disables the next Nuke Power-Up explosion you activate and gives everyone 2,000 Essence instead.
  • Support Group (legendary): Acquire the ARC-XD, Mangler Cannon, Sentry Gun, and Mutant Injection Support items.
  • Die Pitched (whimsical): Zombies have high-pitched voices. Lasts three minutes.

You can check out the BO6 blog post for complete details about the season three content.

Freelance Evening Editor. Jeremiah is a professional writer since 2017, covering esports and traditional sports. He started following the Dota 2 pro scene in 2014 before getting drawn to other titles. He previously wrote for ONE Esports, Manila Bulletin, The Manila Times, and Mineski.