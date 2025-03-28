Black Ops 6 season 3: Release date, new maps, weapons, Zombies content, more

Gear up and bring back joyful memories this season.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 season three is finally here, bringing with it plenty of fresh content, exciting changes, and various gameplay improvements to keep us all engaged.

Alongside the return of the beloved Verdansk map and other nostalgic elements in Warzone, this pivotal CoD season also delivers nostalgic and thrilling additions to both Multiplayer and Zombies modes. Here’s everything you need to know about BO6 season three roadmap.

The new BO6 season launches on April 2, 11am CT. Here’s a countdown timer and a list of release times for other time zones so you can track and prepare for the launch:

MT: 10am

CT: 11am

ET: 12pm

BST: 4pm

IST: 9:30pm

GMT+8: 12am (April 3)

JST/KST: 1am (April 3)

AEDT: 3am (April 3)

Black Ops 6 Multiplayer season 3 content

New maps

Shoot your targets. Image via Activision

The fan-favorite Firing Range marks its comeback in BO6 as a remastered map, alongside four other maps and one map variant.

Firing Range

Barrage

Nomad

Haven (arriving in mid-season)

Signal (arriving in mid-season)

Blazetown (Nuketown variant, arriving in mid-season)

New modes

Sharpshooter: Free-for-all party mode where every player uses the same loadout, which switches up every 45 seconds.

Demolition: Teams switch between attacking and defending two bomb sites. Every attacking player has a bomb, and respawns remain active for both teams throughout the match.

Joint Operations (limited-time mode arriving in mid-season): Teams battle in five Core mode variants under different changing effects in a single match–Head Stash (TDM), Inhalation (Domination), Hotbox (Hardpoint), Very High Target (HVT), and Munchies (Kill Confirmed).

New weapons and attachments

The Kilo 141 is back to shred again. Image via Activision

The Kilo 141 returns together with other classic weapons and new attachments.

Kilo 141 (AR)

CR 56 AMAX (AR)

HDR (sniper rifle)

Kali Sticks (melee)

Ladra (SMG, mid-season)

Nail Gun (special weapon, in-season)

Monolithic Suppressor (muzzle attachment)

SWAT 5.56 Grau Conversion

C9 10mm Auto 30-Round Mags (in-season)

Goblin Mk2 7.62 Mini-Rocket Conversion (mid-season)

Death Machine scorestreak and new perks

Tear through your enemies. Image via Activision

Death Machine (returning lethal scorestreak): Requires 825 score to activate. Also available in BO6 Zombies for 1,750 Salvage.

Close Shave (Enforcer/red perk, slot one): Automatically use your Dedicated Melee attack when performing a weapon butt attack. Simply tap the melee button to activate.

Vendetta (Recon/blue perk, slot two): Mark your killer’s last known position for a short duration after respawning and get bonus score for eliminating that enemy. This can be countered by Vigilance perk.

New Ranked Play features

Retroactive SR adjustments: If a Ranked Play cheater gets banned, players they recently defeated will receive an SR refund. On the other hand, those found playing with cheaters may have SR deducted for any wins they had.

Rejoin in progress: Players who disconnect from Ranked matches will have five minutes to rejoin. Their teammates will have reduced SR loss if they lose the match.

Black Ops 6 Zombies season 3 content

New map: Shattered Veil

Fresh map, fresh narrative. Image via Activision

Explore the mist-shrouded ruins of this sprawling mansion, rivaling the vast expanse of Citadelle des Morts.

New enemies

Elder Disciple

Toxic Zombie

New Wonder Weapons

Ray Gun Mark II (with variants)

Wunderwaffe DG-2

New perk-a-cola: Double Tap

Don’t stop tapping your gun. Image via Activision

The iconic perk makes its much awaited return after nearly a decade, boosting your weapon’s fire rate.

New GobbleGums

Tactical Diffusion (rare): Disables the next Nuke Power-Up explosion you activate and gives everyone 2,000 Essence instead.

Support Group (legendary): Acquire the ARC-XD, Mangler Cannon, Sentry Gun, and Mutant Injection Support items.

Die Pitched (whimsical): Zombies have high-pitched voices. Lasts three minutes.

You can check out the BO6 blog post for complete details about the season three content.

