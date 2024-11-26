The best Krig C loadout and class setup in Black Ops 6

While SMG players may feel unstoppable in Black Ops 6, assault rifle mains have plenty of options to level the playing field when it comes to multiplayer stomping.

Staying on top of the meta in any CoD game is important, but when it comes to BO6, the choices you make in your loadout and Gunsmith may make all the difference between winning or losing a gun fight thanks to how important omnimovement is.

One of several new weapons in BO6 season one, the Krig C assault rifle, is a weapon that is strong on its own, but needs some help in the Gunsmith to become a weapon worth using when it’s time to either pubstomp in Nuketown or grind the Ranked Play playlist with your sweaty squad.

Here’s our pick for the best Krig C loadout for BO6 multiplayer.

Best Krig C loadout and class in BO6

She’s a beauty. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Krig C is not quite the beast that the Krig 6 was in Black Ops Cold War, but it’s still one of the better assault rifles in BO6. With some of the best accuracy in the archetype while using our attachments, you won’t have to worry too much about your bad aim.

Best Krig C build in BO6

Slot Attachment Optic Kepler Microflex Muzzle Compensator

(Vertical Recoil Control) Barrel Reinforced Barrel

(Damage Range, Bullet Velocity) Underbarrel Vertical Foregrip

(Horizontal Recoil Control) Magazine Extended Mag I

(Magazine Ammo Capacity – 45) Rear Grip Ergonomic Grip

(Slide to Fire Speed, Dive to Fire Speed, Aim Down Sight Speed)

Gunfighter Stock Balanced Stock

(Strafing Movement Speed, Movement Speed, Hipfire Movement Speed, Aim Walking Movement Speed)

Gunfighter Fire Mods Recoil Springs

(Horizontal Recoil Control, Vertical Recoil Control)

Gunfighter

The Krig C is highly accurate to begin with, but these attachments turn it into a laser beam. This AR’s recoil actually gets higher the longer you shoot, which is problematic, so we’ve dedicated multiple attachments to reining that in.

I find this specific set of attachments lets the gun fire with little recoil to speak of, so the Recoil Springs Fire Mod attachment can easily be swapped out for 5.56 NATO Overpressured if you find the firepower lacking, which it definitely can at longer ranges.

The combination of the Ergonomic Grip and Balanced Stock is undefeated for assault rifles in BO6 thus far, helping to level the playing field with SMGs when it comes to close quarters combat, something that’s a necessity for omnimovement and outmaneuvering the opposition within 10 or so meters.

If you’d rather use a different Wildcard than Gunfighter (which I don’t recommend), then drop the three attachments marked above to make your class playable. But this particular one has been tested, and it works for a reason.

Best Krig C class setup in BO6

Bring this class with you anywhere. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Equipment

Pistol: Grekhova Muzzle: Compensator Barrel: Reinforced Barrel Magazine : Extended Mag I Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip Fire Mods: Recoil Springs

Grekhova Melee: Knife

Knife Tactical: Concussion or Flash

Concussion or Flash Lethal: Semtex or Frag

Semtex or Frag Field Upgrade: Trophy System

Perks and class setup

Perk one: Ninja or Dexterity

Ninja or Dexterity Perk two: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Perk three: Double Time or Bankroll

Double Time or Bankroll Wildcard: Gunfighter

This may very well become your go-to class for Ranked Play when it comes to using an AR (other than the pistol), because it’s extremely reliable and fits within the ruleset. It’s also just very strong when it comes to accuracy and offers high mobility.

The choice between Ninja or Dexterity comes down to your own specific play style and whatever mode you’re playing in, as does the choice between Double Time and Bankroll.

This article will be revised as the meta shifts and weapons and attachments are buffed or nerfed.

