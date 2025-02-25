When is season 3 in Black Ops 6 and Warzone?

A new season has risen once again in Call of Duty, and this could be a big one for the FPS franchise.

Season three of Black Ops 6 is right around the corner, meaning new (and old) stuff to do is ready to arrive. Whether you like weapons, maps, skins, or nostalgia, season three should have a little bit of everything for all sorts of CoD fans, no matter what your favorite mode may be.

Here’s what to expect out of season three, and when to expect it to drop in CoD BO6 and Warzone.

Image via Activision

BO6 season three will begin on Wednesday, March 19, according to the season two battle pass timer. This date is not yet official, but the season two timer ends on the morning of that day, meaning season three will begin shortly after, likely at the normal time of 11am CT.

What’s in BO6 and Warzone season 3?

While most seasons in CoD are somewhat mundane with the same offerings, season three of BO6 should be a big one for several reasons. It’s a big anniversary for one of the series’ biggest successes ever, and it’s going to be celebrated in a major way.

Verdansk returns

We’re home. Image via Activision

Happy Anniversary, Warzone! The CoD BR first launched on March 10, 2020, meaning season three marks the fifth anniversary of the mode, and its original map is coming back to mark the occasion.

Verdansk was first confirmed to be returning last year at CoD Next, and is likely to be the main highlight of season three.

Classic Warzone weapons

Oh baby. Screenshot by Dot Esports

CoD leakers have reported that all-time favorite Warzone guns and classic weapons like the Grau 5.56, CR-56 AMAX, HDR, and Kilo 141 could be making a return alongside the seasonal update, really honing in on the nostalgia of gaming on CoD in 2020.

New battle pass, new weapons

New skins to unlock are just the beginning. Image via Activision

Outside of Verdansk and its celebration, BO6 will get a new battle pass and weapons to play with. These weapons could include the aforementioned classics, but new ones are also potentially on the table. And with a fresh pass to grind through, Warzone players will have a slew of unlocks coming their way in both games.

New maps

Could this classic be up for a remaster next? Image via Activision

With BO2 classic map Grind returning in season two and being a big hit with players, other data-mined classic maps may be up for return, too. CoD favorites like Firing Range, Yemen, Dig, and others are up for a chance at redemption.

New collab

Who’s coming now? Image via Activision

First it was Squid Game, then it was Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. What’s next when it comes to a collaboration and limited-time event? Only time will tell, but season three will likely have another one as BO6 has set a precedent of what to expect moving forward.

And more

More is sure to be announced for the games in the coming weeks, so stay tuned to see what’s next in CoD. New details could be confirmed around March 10 or earlier.

This article will be updated with new information whenever it becomes available.

