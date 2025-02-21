All BO6 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles event challenges and rewards

Grab some pizza and call up the squad, because Call of Duty’s latest collaboration event stars none other than the iconic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Recommended Videos

The TMNT are in Black Ops 6 and Warzone as operators that look phenomenal when it comes to recreating them in the game’s aesthetic, but there’s also a limited time event and both free and premium rewards to earn while the turtles are available in the store.

Luckily, this event lasts several weeks and doesn’t take much effort to complete, but you can get more out of it if you spend a little bit of money or your saved up CoD Points on 10 premium rewards in addition to 10 free ones. That choice is up to you, depending on how much you love the turtles.

Myself? I’m a turtle fan through and through, so I will likely spill the points needed to grab these rewards. Speaking of the rewards, here are all 20 items you can unlock as part of the TMNT Event Pass in BO6.

All BO6 TMNT event rewards

You can unlock more if you pay. Image via Activision

Black Ops 6’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles event has an Event Pass similar to season one’s Squid Game event. There is a free track and a Premium track, with access to premium being available for 1,100 CoD Points.

The TMNT BO6 event is another XP-based event, meaning rewards can be earned passively simply while playing once the event goes live on Feb. 27 at 12pm CT. Here’s all the info about the rewards and their XP unlock goals:

Reward Reward Track Unlock requirement “Foot Clan” operator skin Free TBA “Sensei’s Support” finishing move Premium TBA “Clan Ties” spray Free TBA “Splinter’s Cane” melee blueprint Premium TBA “Ninja Clan” emblem Free TBA “Infestation” weapon blueprint Premium TBA Skateboard melee weapon Free TBA “Sewer Surfer” melee blueprint Premium TBA “Pepperoni Power” sticker Free TBA “Family” calling card Premium TBA “Together” loading screen Free TBA “The Master” emblem Premium TBA Belt Fed Magazine attachment Free TBA “Robotic Ninja” weapon blueprint Premium TBA “Undead Foot Clan” operator skin Free TBA “Sliced” weapon blueprint Premium TBA “Thinker” weapon charm Free TBA “Brainiac” gun screen Premium TBA New weapon: D.13 Sector Free TBA New operator: “Splinter” Premium TBA

Once the XP requirements are revealed, this article will be updated with all of the information needed to get everything in both passes. The final reward in both tracks, however, are the main attractions.

For the free track, it’s the new D1.3 Sector launcher that launches blades at the enemy, and for Premium it’s the exclusive Splinter operator skin, allowing players to run around as the leader and sensei of the turtles who also just so happens to be a giant rat to fit the typical CoD player’s play style.

He trained them in the arts of the ninja. Screenshot by Dot Esports

BO6 x TMNT goes live on Feb. 27 at 12pm CT, and it will likely be live until season two comes to an end on March 20.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy