All BO6 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles event challenges and rewards

Heroes in a half shell. Turtle Power.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
Published: Feb 21, 2025 03:10 pm

Grab some pizza and call up the squad, because Call of Duty’s latest collaboration event stars none other than the iconic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

The TMNT are in Black Ops 6 and Warzone as operators that look phenomenal when it comes to recreating them in the game’s aesthetic, but there’s also a limited time event and both free and premium rewards to earn while the turtles are available in the store.

Luckily, this event lasts several weeks and doesn’t take much effort to complete, but you can get more out of it if you spend a little bit of money or your saved up CoD Points on 10 premium rewards in addition to 10 free ones. That choice is up to you, depending on how much you love the turtles.

Myself? I’m a turtle fan through and through, so I will likely spill the points needed to grab these rewards. Speaking of the rewards, here are all 20 items you can unlock as part of the TMNT Event Pass in BO6.

All BO6 TMNT event rewards

TMNT BO6 event pass reward tracks
You can unlock more if you pay. Image via Activision

Black Ops 6’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles event has an Event Pass similar to season one’s Squid Game event. There is a free track and a Premium track, with access to premium being available for 1,100 CoD Points.

The TMNT BO6 event is another XP-based event, meaning rewards can be earned passively simply while playing once the event goes live on Feb. 27 at 12pm CT. Here’s all the info about the rewards and their XP unlock goals:

RewardReward TrackUnlock requirement
“Foot Clan” operator skinFreeTBA
“Sensei’s Support” finishing movePremiumTBA
“Clan Ties” sprayFreeTBA
“Splinter’s Cane” melee blueprintPremiumTBA
“Ninja Clan” emblemFreeTBA
“Infestation” weapon blueprintPremiumTBA
Skateboard melee weaponFreeTBA
“Sewer Surfer” melee blueprintPremiumTBA
“Pepperoni Power” stickerFreeTBA
“Family” calling cardPremiumTBA
“Together” loading screenFreeTBA
“The Master” emblemPremiumTBA
Belt Fed Magazine attachmentFreeTBA
“Robotic Ninja” weapon blueprintPremiumTBA
“Undead Foot Clan” operator skinFreeTBA
“Sliced” weapon blueprintPremiumTBA
“Thinker” weapon charmFreeTBA
“Brainiac” gun screenPremiumTBA
New weapon: D.13 SectorFreeTBA
New operator: “Splinter”PremiumTBA

Once the XP requirements are revealed, this article will be updated with all of the information needed to get everything in both passes. The final reward in both tracks, however, are the main attractions.

For the free track, it’s the new D1.3 Sector launcher that launches blades at the enemy, and for Premium it’s the exclusive Splinter operator skin, allowing players to run around as the leader and sensei of the turtles who also just so happens to be a giant rat to fit the typical CoD player’s play style.

An anthropomorphic rat wearing a robe leans on a staff with his hands crossed in front of him.
He trained them in the arts of the ninja. Screenshot by Dot Esports

BO6 x TMNT goes live on Feb. 27 at 12pm CT, and it will likely be live until season two comes to an end on March 20.

