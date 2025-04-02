When do Warzone servers shut down?

You still have time to gear up for Verdansk's return.

Call of Duty: Warzone season three is almost here, with a lofty goal of revitalizing the battle royale community by bringing back the iconic Verdansk map, along with classic weapons and features that fans have long requested.

Activision said, “Verdansk has been painstakingly rebuilt from the ground up.” And to facilitate the rollout of this major update, Warzone will temporarily go offline.

Here’s everything you need to know about when the Warzone servers will shut down and what to do while waiting for the update.

Warzone servers will go offline for 24 hours before season three officially launches. The shutdown begins on April 2 at 11am CT and will last until April 3 at 10:59am CT.

To make tracking easier for you, here’s a countdown timer to the Warzone season three launch and exact time for different regions:

Warzone season three launch countdown

MT: 10am

CT: 11am

ET: 12pm

BST: 4pm

IST: 9:30pm

GMT+8: 12am (April 4)

JST/KST: 1am (April 4)

AEDT: 3am (April 4)

Activision has promised that when Verdansk returns, CoD veterans who played the first installment of Warzone back in 2020 will immediately recognize it as the original big map experience. The developer said in the season three blog post that the new version is 95 percent of the original Verdansk, with minor adjustments and quality-of-life improvements making up the rest.

Additionally, legendary weapons are returning, including the Kilo 141 and CR-56 AMAX assault rifles and the HDR sniper rifle, which are expected to play a huge role in the upcoming season’s meta.

What to do while Warzone is down

Since Warzone will be offline for a full day, it’s best to grind in Black Ops 6 Multiplayer or Zombies, and level up the weapons you want to destroy your enemies with on Verdansk. If you haven’t purchased BO6, don’t worry because Activision is offering a 24-hour free trial when the BO6 season three launches on April 2, 11am CT.

During this window, you can claim the Kilo 141 for free simply by downloading or updating Warzone, then opening the game menu while it’s offline. You may want to spend double weapon XP tokens to unlock attachments faster and experiment with various builds for this iconic AR. You can also start your battle pass grind to unlock the CR-56 AMAX and HDR as quickly as possible, as the returning weapons are poised to shape the meta.

It’s also good to stay updated on all the balance changes and new mechanics, so be sure to check the latest Warzone patch notes.

