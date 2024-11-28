How to inspect weapons in Black Ops 6

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 allows you to examine all your weapons in detail if you want to look at your flashy skins or check out a camo you earned after a lot of headshots.

Black Ops 6 features several weapons, each with its strengths and weaknesses. Shotguns and SMGs are great for close-range gunfights, sniper rifles dominate over large distances, and assault rifles can be found somewhere in the middle since they’re great for mid to long-range fights. However, winning matches and measuring gun stats and kills isn’t the only way to admire the game’s design.

Cosmetics have become a large part of the Call of Duty franchise over the last few years, with the in-game store being filled to the brim with new operators, alternate visuals for older characters, weapon skins, tracer packs, and even vehicle skins for trucks, helicopters, and more that can be used in Warzone. Additionally, there are the game’s Mastery camos, which you can get by completing specific challenges for each weapon.

Weapon skins and camos are exceptionally popular since they make your weapon stand out. Like its predecessors, Black Ops 6 gives you the ability to inspect your weapon skins and truly appreciate them, and many of these are in-game rewards and even purchases. Read on if you’re wondering how to use the weapon inspection function.

How to inspect your weapons on Black Ops 6 on PC and console

Inspecting your weapons can reveal intricate details. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re playing Black Ops 6 using a controller, it’s pretty easy to inspect your weapon. All you need to do is press and hold the left D-pad button and press left again. This will bring up the emote wheel and perform the weapon inspection animation. This works for the game on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, or the Windows version.

However, if you’re playing Black Ops 6 on PC with a keyboard, there are two methods you can use to access the weapon inspect feature. Both are listed below:

You can use the “I” key on your keyboard to trigger the weapon inspection animation. This is the easiest and most direct method of showcasing your weapon. Alternatively, you can press the “U” key on your keyboard to bring up the emote wheel, which contains the “inspect” emote. Pressing “4” on the Numpad after this will perform the weapon inspect animation.

The key binds for the inspect animation and emote wheel stated above are set by default. You can always change these bindings and set them to something you find more convenient.

How to use the emote wheel in Black Ops 6

The inspect emote is easily accessible. Screenshot/Remix by Dot Esports

While simply using the “I” key to inspect your weapon is a lot more convenient than opening the emote wheel, the latter can be a fun alternative if you want to try out emotes other than weapon inspection.

You can always earn or unlock more emotes in addition to the three other ones that are available by default. This can be useful if you want to poke some fun at other players without waiting for or having to make it to the “Top Three” screen.

In addition, the emote wheel also comes with sprays. You can use spray paint designs anywhere on the map, portraying different icons like the six from the Black Ops 6 cover art (Back In Action), a Grim Reaper (Death’s Hand), a GG sign (Sign Off), a crown (Royalty), and more. Like emotes, some sprays are unlocked by default, while others can be purchased from the in-game store or earned by progressing in the battle pass.

