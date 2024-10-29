The best SMGs in Black Ops 6 – Meta SMGs in BO6 multiplayer

Forgot password
When it comes to Call of Duty, you’re likely either an assault rifle or submachine gun main. No matter which you prefer, Black Ops 6 has multiple good options for you.

SMGs especially are flourishing in BO6, thanks to omnimovement and a large number of small maps. When it’s time to run and gun, we’ve got you covered with the best of the best when it comes to the myriad of solid SMGs in the game.

Read on below for our picks on the best SMGs in BO6 so far.

Best SMGs in BO6

Black Ops 6 operator with a gas mask and SMG
Image via Activision

You truly cannot go wrong with several SMGs in BO6, although they each have their different strengths and weaknesses. Below, we’ve listed the best SMGs in the game and what they excel at.

PP-919

PP-919 SMG in Black Ops 6
Screenshot by Dot Esports
SlotAttachment
MuzzlePorted Compensator
(First Shot Recoil Control, Vertical Recoil Control)
BarrelReinforced Barrel
(Bullet Velocity, Damage Range)
MagazineFast Mag II
(Aim Down Sight Speed, Reload Quickness, Sprint to Fire Speed)
Rear GripErgonomic Grip
(Slide to Fire Speed, Dive to Fire Speed, ADS Speed)
StockBalanced Stock
(Aim Walking Movement Speed, Movement Speed, Hipfire Movement Speed, Strafing Movement Speed)

This loadout for the PP-919 is the best close-range SMG in BO6 so far, because it falters at longer ranges but excels up close and when it comes to Handling and maneuverability.

Jackal PDW

Jackal PDW SMG in BO6 Black Ops 6
Screenshot by Dot Esports
SlotAttachment
MuzzlePorted Compensator
(First Shot Recoil Control, Vertical Recoil Control)
BarrelReinforced Barrel
(Bullet Velocity, Damage Range)
Rear GripErgonomic Grip
(Slide to Fire Speed, Dive to Fire Speed, ADS Speed)
StockBalanced Stock
(Aim Walking Movement Speed, Movement Speed, Hipfire Movement Speed, Strafing Movement Speed)
Fire ModsRecoil Springs
(Horizontal Recoil Control, Vertical Recoil Control)

While it was far and away the best gun in the BO6 beta, the Jackal PDW has been nerfed to a point of competitiveness. Even after that, though, it’s still one of the best run-and-gun SMGs in the game.

C9

The C9 SMG in Black Ops 6
Screenshot by Dot Esports
SlotAttachment
MuzzlePorted Compensator
(First Shot Recoil Control, Vertical Recoil Control)
BarrelReinforced Barrel
(Damage Range, Bullet Velocity)
Rear GripErgonomic Grip
(Slide to Fire Speed, Dive to Fire Speed, Aim Down Sight Speed)
StockBalanced Stock
(Strafing Movement Speed, Movement Speed, Hipfire Movement Speed, Aim Walking Movement Speed)
Fire ModsRecoil Springs
(Horizontal Recoil Control, Vertical Recoil Control)

The C9 does a bunch of things well, but is not the best at anything. That’s why I like to consider it the best all-around SMG in BO6 so far. You really can’t go wrong with it at close range, and it holds its own at mid range, too, but there are better options.

Tanto .22

Best Tanto .22 loadout in BO6 multiplayer
Get ready to mow them down. Screenshot by Dot Esports
SlotAttachment
MuzzlePorted Compensator
(First Shot Recoil Control, Vertical Recoil Control)
BarrelReinforced Barrel
(Bullet Velocity, Damage Range)
MagazineExtended Mag I
(Magazine Ammo Capacity)
Rear GripErgonomic Grip
(Slide to Fire Speed, Dive to Fire Speed, Aim Down Sight Speed)
StockBalanced Stock
(Aim Walking Movement Speed, Movement Speed, Hipfire Movement Speed, Strafing Movement Speed)

The Tanto .22’s slow fire rate makes it a tough fighter up close, but its power and accuracy makes it the best long-range SMG in the game thus far, especially with our loadout above where you won’t sacrifice much.

This article will be updated over time as weapons are buffed and nerfed, and more SMGs are added to BO6.

