The best Cypher 091 loadout in Warzone

Assault rifle players have a lengthy list of powerful options to choose from in Call of Duty: Warzone for Black Ops 6, and another addition has joined the fray.

“The Cypher 091 offers a versatile and reliable assault rifle option outputting steady fire with excellent handling and mobility,” Activision said in a Jan. 27 blog post. “Its clear front-mounted iron sight keeps targets in view even without an optic and its fast reload speed gets you back to dishing out damage in the blink of an eye.”

We will want an optic for Warzone thanks to the larger size of the map, so with that in mind, here’s our pick for that and the other attachment slots in battle royale.

Best Cypher 091 loadout in Warzone

Season two’s new AR in BO6 trades a lower rate of fire for better handling and mobility, which only goes to serve for better performance in battle royale’s big map. While not a defining meta weapon so far, it makes for a strong addition to an already-excellent list of assault rifles in Warzone thanks to BO6 and other CoD titles past.

Best Cypher 091 build in Warzone

Precision with power. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Slot Attachment Optic Willis 3X Muzzle Compensator

(Vertical Recoil Control) Barrel Reinforced Barrel

(Damage Range, Bullet Velocity) Underbarrel Vertical Foregrip

(Horizontal Recoil Control) Magazine Extended Mag II

(Magazine Ammo Capacity – 60) Rear Grip Quickdraw Grip

(Aim Down Sight Speed) Stock Balanced Stock

(Strafing Movement Speed, Hipfire Movement Speed, Movement Speed, Aim Walking Movement Speed) Fire Mods 7.62x39mm Overpressured

(Bullet Velocity)

This is a fairly standard setup for an assault rifle in Warzone, offering up buffs to Recoil Control, Bullet Velocity, and Mobility, so that you’ll be able to maintain yourself in a close or mid-range fight while also rein in your shots that you’re trying to hit on enemies at a distance.

The Reinforced Barrel and 7.62.39mm Overpressured attachments are a must. When shooting at long distances on Urzikstan or any other large map at range, you need Bullet Velocity to help with bullet drop-off and to get what you’re firing into the armor and flesh of your foes.

When shooting at long range, you will also need some help with recoil, because being able to aim directly at what you’re shooting at is obviously crucial. Because of this, the Compensator and Vertical Foregrip are also necessities.

Some flexibility comes in the Balanced Stock, which can be swapped out for something like a Target Laser if you’re still struggling to hit shots at range. The Cypher 091 has strong mobility to begin with, so the Balanced Stock can be dropped in that regard.

Just make sure to pair the Cypher up with a strong SMG like the C9, KSV, or PPSh-41 to swap to when you’re being pushed or on the assault yourself against enemies inside smaller rooms and buildings.

Best Cypher 091 loadout and class in Warzone

Pistol: Grekhova Muzzle: Compensator Barrel: Long Barrel Magazine: Extended Mag II Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip Fire Mods: 9x18mm Makarov Overpressured

Grekhova Melee: Knife

Knife Tactical: Smoke

Smoke Lethal: Semtex or Frag

Semtex or Frag Perk One: Survivor

Survivor Perk Two: Sprinter

Sprinter Perk Three: Tempered

Tempered Wildcard: Gunfighter

I have this same set of perks on just about all of my Warzone classes because they’re versatile and reliable, offering you health and speed in a mode that demands both of those as much as possible.

With Gunfighter needed to equip all of the necessary attachments, bring this Grekhova with you to start out with before you can grab your favorite SMG or shotgun for close-range battles at a Buy Station.

