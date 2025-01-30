Forgot password
Warzone's BO6 PPSh-41 in the Firing Range
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
CoD

The best PPSh-41 loadout in Warzone

A WW2 classic has come into the 90s era of BO6.
Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|

Published: Jan 30, 2025 12:01 pm

Call of Duty: Warzone’s ever-expanding arsenal of guns gets bigger every few weeks, and you never know what era they will hail from.

With Black Ops 6 being placed in the 90s, Warzone got a fresh injection of weaponry from that era. But that doesn’t mean it’s all about the best decade of all time. In BO6 season two, a World War II SMG has come back from the past and into the present once more.

“The PPSh-41 features a high rate of fire that knocks enemies off target and downs them fast at close range,” Activision said of the new SMG addition. With that in mind, we need to get to work in the Gunsmith to make it worthwhile to add to your loadout in battle royale or Resurgence.

Read on below for our picks for the best attachments to use on the PPSh-41 SMG in Warzone.

Table of contents

Best PPSh-41 loadout in Warzone BO6

The PPSh-41 is a solid SMG to start out season two. While not better than a few other meta options, it’s a good close-range weapon and a fun throwback to WW2 CoD games, adding in some old school flair to the 1990s setting of BO6.

Best PPSh-41 build in Warzone

Best PPSh-41 loadout in BO6 Warzone
Welcome back. Screenshot by Dot Esports
SlotAttachment
MuzzleCompensator
(Vertical Recoil Control)
BarrelGain-Twist Barrel
(Bullet Velocity)
UnderbarrelRanger Foregrip
(Horizontal Recoil Control, Sprinting Movement Speed)
MagazineExtended Mag II
(Magazine Ammo Capacity – 55)
StockCombat Stock
(Dive to Fire Speed, Slide to Fire Speed, Sprint to Fire Speed)
Fire Mods7.62x25mm Tokarev Overpressured
(Bullet Velocity)

With this build, our main goal is to increase Bullet Velocity to make the PPSh-41 an absolute menace to deal with at close range, since you should have another weapon for long-range duels in Warzone. Save the PP for up close and personal engagements where you can use its velocity and increased Mobility to outmaneuver your foes.

The Gain-Twist Barrel and 7.62x25mm Tokarev Overpressured attachments help this out quite a bit, while the rest of the build deals with increasing Recoil Control and Mobility, both of which are also ideal stats to work on improving whether you play Warzone or BO6 multiplayer.

The Extended Mag II is a necessity in our build. With the largest possible magazine for the gun, it’s important since the PP’s fire rate is so wildly high, it will still chew through the whole mag before you know it, and not leave much room for error when it comes to aiming.

Our build is built with omnimovement royalty in mind. If you’ve mastered the ability to dive, slide, dropshot, and sprint your way in and out of gunfights, this build should suit you quite nicely. Just remember to bring an XM4 or sniper rifle with you to dominate anyone who gets outside of the PPSh-41’s range.

Best PPSh-41 loadout and class in Warzone

  • Pistol: Grekhova
    • Muzzle: Compensator
    • Barrel: Long Barrel
    • Magazine: Extended Mag II
    • Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip
    • Fire Mods: 9x18mm Makarov Overpressured
  • Melee: Knife
  • Tactical: Stim Shot or Smoke
  • Lethal: Semtex
  • Perk One: Survivor
  • Perk Two: Sprinter
  • Perk Three: Tempered
  • Wildcard: Gunfighter

With Gunfighter needed, the Grekhova pistol build above is a good starting point for your loadout, and you can add your favorite long-range weapon to replace it at a Buy Station once you’ve stacked up enough cash.

The rest of the build is pretty standard for BO6 Warzone, as I think Survivor, Sprinter, and Tempered is the best well-balanced perk setup for the game. I’m fine with either the Smoke or Stim Shot in the Tactical slot, too, so it’s up to you to choose which one you want to use for both defensive and offensive capabilities.

