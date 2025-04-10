Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Equipping the Saug SMG Salutations blueprint featuring white and red color scheme on Verdansk in Warzone
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
CoD

Best Warzone loadouts for Verdansk in season 3

Wield these meta weapons and start crushing your lobbies.
Image of Jeremiah Sevilla
Jeremiah Sevilla
|

Published: Apr 10, 2025 01:21 am

Verdansk has made its much awaited return, and with it comes a refreshed weapon meta. If you’re aiming to elevate your game in season three, we’ve got you covered with the best Warzone loadouts tailored for this iconic map.

Recommended Videos

A wave of returning weapons is currently shaping the battlefield in Call of Duty season three, and we’re breaking down the best builds to help you secure victory in your battle royale matches.

Table of contents

Best Warzone loadouts for Verdansk in season three

Best weapon builds

CR-56 AMAX

CR-56 AMAX loadout attachments for Verdansk in Warzone season 3
This is, bar none, the best assault rifle right now. Screenshot by Dot Esports
SlotAttachment
OpticKepler Microflex or Volzhskiy Reflex
(clear sight picture)
MuzzleMonolithic Suppressor
(no mini-map firing ping, bullet velocity, damage range)
BarrelReinforced Barrel
(damage range, bullet velocity)
UnderbarrelVertical Foregrip
(horizontal recoil control)
MagazineExtended Mag II
(max ammo capacity to 60)

The CR-56 AMAX is currently dominating the Warzone season 3 meta, standing out as the top assault rifle with one of the fastest TTK (time-to-kill) in the game. This particular CR-56 AMAX build shines at medium to long range, with the Reinforced Barrel and Monolithic Suppressor boosting both damage range and bullet velocity. Plus, the suppressor keeps you off the minimap while firing, giving you a stealth advantage.

The Vertical Foregrip helps you stay on target during sustained fire, while the Extended Mag II ensures you’ve got plenty of rounds to handle prolonged gunfights. When it comes to the optic attachment, it really comes down to personal preference, but for a crisp sight picture and less visual recoil, we recommend either the Kepler Microflex or the Volzhskiy Reflex.

HDR

HDR loadout attachments for Verdansk in Warzone season 3
Snipe ’em down. Screenshot by Dot Esports
SlotAttachment
MuzzleMonolithic Suppressor
(no mini-map firing ping, bullet velocity, damage range)
BarrelGain-Twist Barrel

(bullet velocity)
MagazineFast Mag I
(reload quickness, ADS speed, sprint to fire speed)
Rear GripQuickdraw Grip
(ADS speed, jumping ADS speed)
Fire Mods108mm Overpressured
(bullet velocity)

If you’re the type who loves picking off enemies from a rooftop or a well-placed window, this HDR loadout is right up your alley. With the Monolithic Suppressor, Gain-Twist Barrel, and 108mm Overpressured ammunition, you can drop targets from a distance without giving away your position.

This build isn’t just for long-range either. Thanks to the Fast Mag and Quickdraw Grip, you’ll have a snappy ADS speed that lets you hold your own in those mid-range encounters.

Saug

Saug loadout attachments for Verdansk in Warzone season 3. The Salutations blueprint gives the gun a red and white color scheme.
A close-quarters beast. Screenshot by Dot Esports
SlotAttachment
MuzzleCompensator
(vertical recoil control)
BarrelLong Barrel
(damage range)
MagazineExtended Mag II
(max ammo capacity to 55)
Rear GripErgonomic Grip
(dive to fire speed, slide to fire speed, ADS speed, jumping ADS speed)
Fire ModRecoil Springs
(horizontal recoil control, vertical recoil control)

There isn’t one SMG that’s clearly on top in Verdansk right now, but the Saug is definitely one of the stronger picks. This setup is perfect as a sniper support in Warzone, letting you ward off enemies who try to push your position.

Like most SMGs, the Saug has a pretty wild recoil, but throwing on the Compensator and Recoil Springs helps keep your shots steady. The Long Barrel gives you a bit more range for those mid-range fights, and the Ergonomic Grip makes it super smooth in close-up gunfights. If you’re all about speed, you can swap the Compensator for the Balanced Stock to get that overall movement speed boost.

Kilo 141

Kilo 141 loadout attachments for Verdansk in Warzone season 3
Grab this free meta weapon. Screenshot by Dot Esports
SlotAttachment
OpticKepler Microflex or Volzhskiy Reflex
(clear sight picture)
MuzzleMonolithic Suppressor
(no mini-map firing ping, bullet velocity, damage range)
BarrelReinforced Barrel
(damage range, bullet velocity)
UnderbarrelVertical Foregrip
(horizontal recoil control)
MagazineExtended Mag II
(max ammo capacity to 60)

If you’re just jumping into Warzone season three, the Kilo 141 is a solid pick, especially since you can unlock it for free just by logging in. The AR already has exceptional recoil control, and with a Vertical Foregrip, you can laser beam enemies from range with ease.

This Kilo 141 build is pretty similar to the CR-56 AMAX setup mentioned earlier, giving you solid range, fast bullet velocity, and that added stealth bonus from the suppressor.

Best perks and equipment

Complete loadout with meta weapons, equipment, perks, and Wildcard for Verdansk in Warzone season 3.
Gear up before jumping into Verdansk. Screenshot by Dot Esports

These are the best perks and equipment to use on Verdansk in Warzone season three:

  • Perk 1: Survivor – helps you bounce back faster with quicker health regen and revives.
  • Perk 2: Sprinter – gives you unlimited tac sprint, so you’re always quick on your feet even with your gun out.
  • Perk 3: Gung-Ho – lets you reload while sprinting and stay mobile even when using equipment or mid-reload.
  • Wildcard: Overkill – run two primary weapons. Equip an AR or sniper for range, and an SMG for close-quarters combat.
  • Tactical: Stim Shot if you’re playing fast and aggressive; Smoke for more team-focused plays
  • Lethal: Throwing Knife for instant finishes and ammo conservation; Frag Grenade or Semtex for clearing out rooms or forcing enemies to get out of their cover.
  • Melee: Personal preference
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
You Should Also Read
You Should Also Read
You Should Also Read
Author
Image of Jeremiah Sevilla
Jeremiah Sevilla
Freelance Evening Editor. Jeremiah is a professional writer since 2017, covering esports and traditional sports. He started following the Dota 2 pro scene in 2014 before getting drawn to other titles. He previously wrote for ONE Esports, Manila Bulletin, The Manila Times, and Mineski.