Best Warzone loadouts for Verdansk in season 3

Verdansk has made its much awaited return, and with it comes a refreshed weapon meta. If you’re aiming to elevate your game in season three, we’ve got you covered with the best Warzone loadouts tailored for this iconic map.

Recommended Videos

A wave of returning weapons is currently shaping the battlefield in Call of Duty season three, and we’re breaking down the best builds to help you secure victory in your battle royale matches.

Best Warzone loadouts for Verdansk in season three

Best weapon builds

CR-56 AMAX

This is, bar none, the best assault rifle right now. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Slot Attachment Optic Kepler Microflex or Volzhskiy Reflex

(clear sight picture) Muzzle Monolithic Suppressor

(no mini-map firing ping, bullet velocity, damage range) Barrel Reinforced Barrel

(damage range, bullet velocity) Underbarrel Vertical Foregrip

(horizontal recoil control) Magazine Extended Mag II

(max ammo capacity to 60)

The CR-56 AMAX is currently dominating the Warzone season 3 meta, standing out as the top assault rifle with one of the fastest TTK (time-to-kill) in the game. This particular CR-56 AMAX build shines at medium to long range, with the Reinforced Barrel and Monolithic Suppressor boosting both damage range and bullet velocity. Plus, the suppressor keeps you off the minimap while firing, giving you a stealth advantage.

The Vertical Foregrip helps you stay on target during sustained fire, while the Extended Mag II ensures you’ve got plenty of rounds to handle prolonged gunfights. When it comes to the optic attachment, it really comes down to personal preference, but for a crisp sight picture and less visual recoil, we recommend either the Kepler Microflex or the Volzhskiy Reflex.

HDR

Snipe ’em down. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Slot Attachment Muzzle Monolithic Suppressor

(no mini-map firing ping, bullet velocity, damage range) Barrel Gain-Twist Barrel



(bullet velocity) Magazine Fast Mag I

(reload quickness, ADS speed, sprint to fire speed) Rear Grip Quickdraw Grip

(ADS speed, jumping ADS speed) Fire Mods 108mm Overpressured

(bullet velocity)

If you’re the type who loves picking off enemies from a rooftop or a well-placed window, this HDR loadout is right up your alley. With the Monolithic Suppressor, Gain-Twist Barrel, and 108mm Overpressured ammunition, you can drop targets from a distance without giving away your position.

This build isn’t just for long-range either. Thanks to the Fast Mag and Quickdraw Grip, you’ll have a snappy ADS speed that lets you hold your own in those mid-range encounters.

Saug

A close-quarters beast. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Slot Attachment Muzzle Compensator

(vertical recoil control) Barrel Long Barrel

(damage range) Magazine Extended Mag II

(max ammo capacity to 55) Rear Grip Ergonomic Grip

(dive to fire speed, slide to fire speed, ADS speed, jumping ADS speed) Fire Mod Recoil Springs

(horizontal recoil control, vertical recoil control)

There isn’t one SMG that’s clearly on top in Verdansk right now, but the Saug is definitely one of the stronger picks. This setup is perfect as a sniper support in Warzone, letting you ward off enemies who try to push your position.

Like most SMGs, the Saug has a pretty wild recoil, but throwing on the Compensator and Recoil Springs helps keep your shots steady. The Long Barrel gives you a bit more range for those mid-range fights, and the Ergonomic Grip makes it super smooth in close-up gunfights. If you’re all about speed, you can swap the Compensator for the Balanced Stock to get that overall movement speed boost.

Kilo 141

Grab this free meta weapon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Slot Attachment Optic Kepler Microflex or Volzhskiy Reflex

(clear sight picture) Muzzle Monolithic Suppressor

(no mini-map firing ping, bullet velocity, damage range) Barrel Reinforced Barrel

(damage range, bullet velocity) Underbarrel Vertical Foregrip

(horizontal recoil control) Magazine Extended Mag II

(max ammo capacity to 60)

If you’re just jumping into Warzone season three, the Kilo 141 is a solid pick, especially since you can unlock it for free just by logging in. The AR already has exceptional recoil control, and with a Vertical Foregrip, you can laser beam enemies from range with ease.

This Kilo 141 build is pretty similar to the CR-56 AMAX setup mentioned earlier, giving you solid range, fast bullet velocity, and that added stealth bonus from the suppressor.

Best perks and equipment

Gear up before jumping into Verdansk. Screenshot by Dot Esports

These are the best perks and equipment to use on Verdansk in Warzone season three:

Perk 1: Survivor – helps you bounce back faster with quicker health regen and revives.

– helps you bounce back faster with quicker health regen and revives. Perk 2: Sprinter – gives you unlimited tac sprint, so you’re always quick on your feet even with your gun out.

– gives you unlimited tac sprint, so you’re always quick on your feet even with your gun out. Perk 3: Gung-Ho – lets you reload while sprinting and stay mobile even when using equipment or mid-reload.

– lets you reload while sprinting and stay mobile even when using equipment or mid-reload. Wildcard: Overkill – run two primary weapons. Equip an AR or sniper for range, and an SMG for close-quarters combat.

– run two primary weapons. Equip an AR or sniper for range, and an SMG for close-quarters combat. Tactical: Stim Shot if you’re playing fast and aggressive; Smoke for more team-focused plays

if you’re playing fast and aggressive; for more team-focused plays Lethal: Throwing Knife for instant finishes and ammo conservation; Frag Grenade or Semtex for clearing out rooms or forcing enemies to get out of their cover.

for instant finishes and ammo conservation; or for clearing out rooms or forcing enemies to get out of their cover. Melee: Personal preference

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy